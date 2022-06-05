CACHE — The Oklahoma Cross Country Racing Association (OCCRA) was forced to postpone its Battle with the Cattle racing event, originally scheduled for this past weekend, and reschedule it to the following weekend due to the recent heavy rains.
The two-day event is expected to attract nearly 1,000 riders from the amateur youth ranks all the way up to the pros.The event will be held on SW Woodlawn Road, just west of Longs Road, with the exact GPS coordinates being 34°33’03.6”N 98°40’17.4”W.
Saturday will be the showcase for the quad bike racers, with registration from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with practice from 7-9 a.m., followed by a riders’ meeting and church service at 9, followed by racing the rest of the day, until bible service at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night will also feature a live band.
Sunday will be for bikes, with registration at 7:30 a.m. and races from 8:30 a.m. until about 2:30 p.m.
Cost for spectators is $15 per carload at the gate. The Battle with the Cattle is put on by title sponsors Patriot Air Solutions, Overstreet & Son Construction and Lawton Motorsports. For information, go to occra.com, facebook.com/occra or email info@occra.com.