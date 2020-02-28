Lessons learned in a pair of losses are beginning to pay big dividends for the Cameron University women’s basketball team.
The young Aggies rolled to their third consecutive Lone Star Conference victory Thursday by grabbing an early lead and fighting off a series of challenges from Texas A&M-International to earn a 95-85 league win in the CU gym.
It was the best offensive output of the season for Coach Emma Andrews’ squad. It included tying the school record of 18 three-point field goals, with career scoring leader Ava Battese producing half of the treys. Her school record is 10.
CU improves to 8-11 for the year and to 7-6 in LSC play. TI is 7-13 and 4-10.
Andrews said her club has been on a mission since losing twice to Midwestern two weeks ago.
The Ags responded by winning road games at Arkansas-Fort Smith and Oklahoma Christian last week.
“I’m just really proud of the girls the last three games,” Andrews said. “After the double loss to Midwestern, I think it was a turning point for us. Ever since then, it’s been like coaching a different team.”
The Ags shot 50.8 percent from the field, including a solid 18 of 34 (52.9) from 3-point range. They also converted 13 of 17 free throws, going 12 of 15 in the second half.
Battese and Meaghan Hedge did the bulk of the scoring. Battese, a senior from Elgin, hit 11 of 17 field goals, featured b y a 9 of 14 showing from behind the arc.
Hedge, a sophomore from Melbourne, Australia, was right behind with 27 points. The 5-7 guard was 8 of 14 from the floor, 5 of 8 from the perimeter and converted 6 straight free throws.
Sophomore Whitney Outon added 11 points, 6 rebounds and a pair of blocked shots. Freshman Stephanie Peterson had 10 points, 5 boards, 6 assists and 4 steals.
They accounted for most of the points, but Andrews was pleased with everyone who saw action.
“I think our girls are starting to play more confidently and together,” she said. “They’re starting to learn where each other are on the floor. I think that’s become evident in the last three games. We have contributions from a lot of kids, and that helps.”
CU took a beating on the boards early but fought back for a 37-31 advantage as Outon took 6 and Logan Collyer, Peterson and Amaka Nwakamma 5 each.
“Whitney has been a big factor,” Andrews said. “She’s really stepped up a lot. Jazz (Jasmin Luster) and Whit, I thought had a really good game, especially on that 6-4 kid (Julynne da Silva Sa) and did a really good job on her.”
The one Dustdevil the Ags couldn’t handle was Patrycja Jaworska, a 5-8 junior from Wroclaw, Poland. She exploded for 31 points, hitting 10 of 16 shots from the floor (5 of 7 treys).
Cameron built a 13-point lead (39-26) midway through the second quarter, doing most of the damage by hitting 10 of 17 3-point attempts. The lead dwindled to 49-41 at halftime as CU turnovers began to take a toll.
Battese hit 6 of 9 treys and Hedge was 3 of 4 in the first half. TI countered with a 16-point outburst from Jaworska and the 6-4 Da Silva Sa helped stabilize the Dust Devil defense.
The Ags fired away at a 54.5 percent from the floor but shot just two free throws. TI went 9 of 11 from the line.
The Aggies return to action Saturday when they host Texas A&M-Kingsville. Game time will be 2 p.m.