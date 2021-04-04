NAVAJO — In a top-10 matchup in Class A, No. 6 Sterling swept a double-header against No. 9 Navajo on Friday, taking victories by the score of 16-6 and 10-4.
Beau Davis and Diego Frederick each had 3 RBI in Game 1, while Matias Puccio, Reydon Register, Brady Bridges and Tyler Pierce each drove in two runs.
In the second game, Nate Anderson was 3 for 3 with two doubles. Pierce went 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Puccio was also 2 for 3, driving in two. Register also had 2 RBI, while Davis finished with a 2-RBI single.
On Saturday, the Tigers returned home to face Davenport, beating the Bulldogs 13-3, thanks to 2-run doubles by Clinton Moore and Reydon Register.
The Tigers (18-2) go back on the road this week, playing at Duke on Thursday and at Okarche on Friday. Sterling then returns home on Saturday for a round-robin-style group of games against Ninnekah, Granite and Binger-Oney.