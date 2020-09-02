ALTUS — Every player in the Eisenhower lineup registered a hit and JJ Williams threw a one-hitter as Ike softball beat Altus on a soggy field Tuesday, 16-1.
Kennedy Huskey was 3 for 4 with a grand slam while Jamiya Morgan scored three times.
The Eagles (11-3) have a full week off before they host Ardmore on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Sterling baseball rained out after up-and-down week
STERLING — The Sterling Tigers were rained out on Tuesday after beating Olustee-Eldorado 14-1 on Monday. Jayden Huitt had a double, 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored. Tyler Pierce scored three times, as did Reydon Register. Matias Puccio went 2 for 3 and 3 RBIs. Pitcher Kyran Mitchell gave up just 2 hits.
On Friday, Sterling played a three-way set at Navajo, beating Blair 11-3 and losing to No. 7 Navajo 8-2. In the win, Register scored twice, Brady Bridges had two doubles and Diego Frederick had a double and a triple while crossing home plate four times. Khaiden Gardner was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs. Gardner was the winning pitcher, going three innings and recording six strikeouts, while Beau Davis came on in relief.
In a win against Binger-Oney last week, Bridges had a triple while Frederick went 3 for 4 with 3 runs scored. Clinton Moore was 2 for 3.
Sterling (11-5) next plays in the Hydro-Eakly Labor Day Tournament against Hammon on Thursday.