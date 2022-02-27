The Super Bowl is over, and Daytona may be in the books, but the biggest tournament in fishing is set to begin next week and it looks to be a good one.
This year’s Classic is heading to Lake Hartwell, a 56,000-acre man-made reservoir situated between Georgia and South Carolina and encompassing portions of the Savannah, Tugaloo and Seneca rivers. It features a vast array of habitat and a good population of both largemouth and spotted bass that are likely to be in the pre-spawn phase when the Classic competitors arrive.
The fishery has hosted three previous Classics that each provided action-packed finishes.
The 2022 Classic will feature 55 qualifiers who will earn their berths through the Elite Series, the Opens, the TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation circuit, the Carhartt Bassmaster College Series presented by Bass Pro Shops and the Bassmaster Team Championship plus the defending Bassmaster Classic champion and winner of the final Elite Series event of the 2021 season. They will compete in the no-entry fee event for their share of a whopping $1 million purse, with the champion earning $300,000.
“Since its inception, the Classic has been a tournament that changes lives,” said B.A.S.S. Chairman Chase Anderson. “The payday is great, sure. But the opportunity to refer to yourself as ‘Bassmaster Classic champion’ for the rest of your life — there’s no greater clout in our sport.”
There are three Oklahomans competing in this year’s tournament:
Jason Christie, Park Hill, Oklahoma — When he was forced to work the Classic Expo instead of fishing last year at Ray Roberts, Christie said it was like a “kick to the head.” So, no one will be hungrier this year than this eight-time Classic qualifier. During his seven previous trips, he has three Top 10s, including a second at Grand Lake in 2016 and a third in 2018 at Hartwell. With Elite Series victories everywhere from Lake St. Clair to the Sabine River, Christie has proven he can catch them anywhere, under any conditions. But he seems especially dangerous in this spot if the weather happens to be a little milder than usual.
Luke Palmer, Coalgate, Oklahoma — Palmer is making his third-straight appearance in the Super Bowl of Professional Bass Fishing, having finished 15th in 2020 and 28th in 2021. When the Elites visited Hartwell in 2019, he finished a respectable 33rd. He has six Top 10s with B.A.S.S., including a career-best third-place finish at the 2020 Bassmaster Elite on Guntersville.
Jared Miller, Norman, Oklahoma — Miller, the third-place finisher in the 2021 B.A.S.S. Nation Championship, brings a wealth of high-level B.A.S.S. experience to the Classic. He’s fished events since 2010 and spent a brief stint on the Bassmaster Elite Series from 2013-15. He has six career Top 20s and one Top 10.
While the tournament is of course the big story this week, the improvements in habitat at Hartwell might be the bigger story.
South Caroline Dept. of Natural Resources fisheries biologist Amy Chastain described the state’s efforts to put back some of what has been lost. Like most impoundments of advanced years, Hartwell has seen time and water fluctuations erode a lot of the natural cover that predators and forage need.
“It’s an aging reservoir, so a lot of the habitat is lacking,” Chastain said. “I have pictures from the 2008 drought when the lake was down so far, and the first cove where we did (habitat) treatment was just like a desert. There was no structure, so this is going to add a lot of fish habitat.”
After a feasibility study and funding procurement, the SCDNR officially began its Lake Hartwell habitat enhancement efforts in 2014. Working through the learning curve, they reviewed other states’ experiences, tried a broad array of materials and gradually narrowed down their site selection and habitat types.
“We homed in on what we think works best, based on what our electrofishing (had shown),” Chastain said. “A couple of times, we’ve had some people dive on the structures to see if there were any fish there.”
Chastain said the Hartwell habitat enhancement effort will continue as long as funding allows. Through 2021, the agency has enhanced eight areas with approximately 105 concrete culverts/structures, 1,300 stumps, 560 tons of broken concrete slabs, 180 tons of riprap, five tons of pea gravel, 120 PVC artificial fish attractors, 150 bamboo fish attractors, 815 trees cut/cabled from the shoreline and 1,200 maidencane plants.
Live television coverage of the Bassmaster Classic will be on FS1 for Saturday and Sunday, March 5-6. Live streaming video footage, weigh-ins, blogs, and other coverage can be seen on bassmaster.com.
March best bet for big bass
Anglers interested in catching a trophy bass should be sure to plan an outing during March. That’s because 13 of the 20 biggest largemouth bass ever taken in Oklahoma were caught during this prime big-bass month. The current state record, a 14-pound, 13-ounce lunker, was taken on March 13, 2013, at Cedar Lake in southeastern Oklahoma.
“March and April are both great months to tangle with heavyweight largemouths,” said Ryan Ryswyk, southwest region fisheries supervisor for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. “If you’re really serious about catching a trophy fish, make plans to be on the water during late-March and early-April.
“The water temperatures are still a little cold with all of the snow and ice we have had recently, but they will begin climbing into the 50s in some lakes and the fishing will start heating up with the water.”
Ryswyk reminds anglers that potential state record fish must be weighed on certified scales with a Department employee witnessing the weigh-in. The Department also recognizes anglers for outstanding catches which are not state records through the Oklahoma Angler Recognition Program. Complete details on both the State Record and Lake Records can be found at the Department’s web site: www.wildifedepartment.com.
“March is a great time to get outdoors, and I can’t think of a better way to spend a warm March or April afternoon than fishing,” Ryswyk said. “If anyone has any questions on where the fishing is usually good or what lakes have the best fish populations, they can call the Wildlife Department’s Southwest Office at 580/529-2795.”
March and April weather in Oklahoma isn’t always predictable, but the fishing opportunities available to Sooner State anglers during these two months are something you can count on.
Watch for next week’s column when we outline the best bass fishing opportunities in the southwest part of the state.