Bass photo

Lawton native Randy Bass hits a home run during one of the games during his MVP season in the Japanese Baseball League. Bass will be inducted into the league’s Hall of Fame July 19th.

 Courtesy

Many of baseball’s best outfielders learned it was never easy chasing down the long blasts off the bat of Randy Bass, but in the early days as a youngster growing up in south-central Lawton, he had his own solution to the problem.

“Baseball is what we did when I was a kid growing up in Lawton,” Bass said in an exclusive interview. “We were all Roosevelt kids and we had enough guys on F Street, where I grew up, and there was enough over on E Street that we’d get together every morning in the summer and go to 17th and G and play ball. There were some big mulberry trees and when we got tired we’d climb up in them and relax and cool off.

