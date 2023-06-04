Many of baseball’s best outfielders learned it was never easy chasing down the long blasts off the bat of Randy Bass, but in the early days as a youngster growing up in south-central Lawton, he had his own solution to the problem.
“Baseball is what we did when I was a kid growing up in Lawton,” Bass said in an exclusive interview. “We were all Roosevelt kids and we had enough guys on F Street, where I grew up, and there was enough over on E Street that we’d get together every morning in the summer and go to 17th and G and play ball. There were some big mulberry trees and when we got tired we’d climb up in them and relax and cool off.
“We had Claudie and Melvin Barker, Jimmy Clark on our street and they had Bert and Sonny Weyavah, the Goldens and the Butram guys, so both streets had some really good players and we normally had enough to play.”
It wasn’t anything fancy back then in the late 1950s and 1960s.
“We had one old bat that everyone shared, we had one ball and nobody had a new glove, most of them were handed down,” he said. “I don’t know why, but even back then I was able to hit the ball a long way. There were big weeds out there and nobody wanted to go out in them to find the ball.”
That’s where his secret weapon came into the picture.
“I had this black retriever, Bozo, and he’d go down there with us and when somebody hit one out there in the weeds we’d send him out there and he’d go find it and bring it back. Of course, it would have slobber all over it but we just grabbed it and kept on playing. That was how we learned the game. Back then we didn’t have all these distractions kids have now. If we were lucky we’d get to watch a black and white episode of “Gunsmoke” now and then.”
Bass learned the game of baseball better than most and next month he will journey halfway around the world to take his rightful place in the Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame. Bass and Alex Ramirez were voted into the hall earlier this year, making them the first imported players to receive the rare honor since 1994.
Ramirez, who played his final season in 2013, won two Central League MVP awards and is the only import to reach the iconic 2,000-hit milestone in Japan. He was named on 81.7 percent of ballots cast in the hall’s player’s division.
Bass, a two-time Triple Crown-winning first baseman and the CL’s MVP in 1985, when he led the Hanshin Tigers to their only Japan Series championship, hit 202 home runs in just 614 games through 1988. He was named on 78.6 percent of the expert’s division ballots.
The first journey to Japan took a strange, long route, though.
“I wound up going to Tomlinson because my address was 1802 and 18th Street was the cutoff between Central and Tomlinson,” Bass said. “Jerry Boucher lived right by us and we knew him like our family. He had coached our Roosevelt team and then coached us some at Tomlinson. That was when I started playing with Judge (Allen) McCall and some of the other guys from that area. We learned a lot more about the game.”
Then came the move to Lawton High.
“Coach (Mike) Sparks was really a great coach; he was really easy to talk with,” Bass said.
“We got along great; he was more like a father figure to me. We had 13 or 14 players and I remember Coach Sparks telling me once that he wasn’t trying to figure me out, he was worried about figuring out all the others and see what they could do to help us. We remained friends until he passed.”
“During the summer Coach (Derald) Ahlschlager was coaching our American Legion team and we had guys like Pat Hunt, the Burgess boys (Bobby and Raymond) and most of the other LHS players.”
It was during that time that Bass also started another job that kids did in those days.
“I think much of the credit for me being able to hit the ball a long way was I had been given the ability; it was a gift,” he said. “It just seemed that when I hit it the ball went a long way. My dad was a contractor and I worked for him and much of the work was hauling bundles of shingles to roofs. If there was a tornado or hurricane, we’d go to do roofing. I started out carrying a quarter of a bundle but I kept doing it and just got stronger. It’s what many kids did, farm boys hauled hay, I hauled shingles. We didn’t have weight rooms back then. Hauling those shingles was a little dangerous, especially on those two-story houses, but I never fell off.”
Bass signed right out of Lawton High with the Minnesota Twins but he said the minor league system let him down.
“I didn’t have a great minor league career, with the Twins. I didn’t have the coaching and at Kansas City and Texas I wasn’t getting a chance to play,” the big southpaw said. “I could hit well to center and right but I was struggling when it came to hitting to left.”
In the end Bass had limited MLB exposure. His agent set him up to join the Hanshin Tigers, one of the most popular professional Japanese baseball clubs, based in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, in 1983. Despite being an elite hitter at a young age in Triple-A, he played in just 130 MLB games split between five different teams.
But all that changed in Japan. Bass said the recent success of the Japanese team in the World Baseball Congress Tournament proved the quality of their baseball to the rest of the world.
“The Japanese league is tough and you have to want to go and play and learn the game because they have some great coaches,” Bass said. “When I got there (to Hanshin) the hitting coach Teruo Namiki and I really got along well. He told me he and I would work together every day and he’d teach me how to hit the ball to left field. That’s all we did in practice and for six months he worked to get me to work a count to 3-1 and then know I was not going to get a fastball and just wait on an off-speed pitch or forkball and take it to left field. I really caught on and I started hitting homers to left and that was what changed my career around.
“That season I had seven home runs in the first half of the season and had 35 after the break. Had I had him earlier in my career, it could have made a big difference.”
Two years later, Bass posted a .350 batting average, bashed 54 home runs, and drove in 134 RBIs to win the Triple Crown, leading the Tigers to their first (and so far only) Japan Series championship in franchise history. Bass would go on to take the Triple Crown again the next year, when he blasted home runs in seven straight games, and his .389 batting average (in 1986) set a single-season record in Japanese baseball that still stands.
While the coaching is good, there are other adjustments that some American players just can’t handle.
“Here players sit around in the clubhouse before games, take some BP (batting practice) and play,” Bass said. “In the Japanese league, players have 45 minutes of exercises before games. You run sprints, do exercises and you do them every day. I figured if I didn’t do them they’d think I wasn’t showing effort, so I did them because all their star players were doing the same.”
As his home run totals climbed, he soon reached rare territory, holding a chance to replace legendary Sadaharu Oh as the all-time home run hitter in the Japanese League.
“It was one of those things, Oh was coaching the Giants and he owned the record with 55 home runs,” Bass said. “The Giants and Tigers were bitter rivals and when I got within one of the record their pitchers walked me 10 straight times in that series. I went to the plate to bat in that series and their catcher told me in Japanese “Gomen’nasai” which meant that he was sorry, but I understood he wasn’t to blame.”
Bass will head to Osaka on July 12 for a series of promotional interviews and events.
“They have a lot of things scheduled for us and I will spend much of the time in Osaka and then take the bullet train to Nogoya where they have a new domed stadium that will host the All-Star Game July 19 when we will be officially inducted,” he said.
Bass expects, and hopes, his knowledge of the language will come back when he arrives in Japan.
“When I first arrived in Japan we had to learn the basics, like get in the taxi and say turn right at the signal light, plus they had name tags on us that would help us get to the right hotels,” he said. “From my experience, the Japanese people are the nicest I’ve been around. They try to speak English and they want to know about our country. Some players adjust to the lifestyle and ball and others don’t.”
One thing that Bass learned was that in Japan, the job means everything. At the time Zach Bass, Randy’s son was fighting a severe health issue, he left the team to come back to the United States for his son’s treatment.
“On the day of Oh’s fathers’ funeral, he coached his team and I came home to be with Zach, that’s just the difference in the cultures,” Bass said. “They take their jobs first. But whenever I’ve been back to Japan, all the people ask me about Zach and they cared about him and are glad to hear he’s doing great.”
These days there is another Bass swinging a bat, Chattanooga freshman Randi Bass, Zach’s daughter.
“We talk about hitting a little bit and she makes pretty good contact, but she’s not growing that much,” Grandpa Bass said. “She’s playing basketball, too, and sometimes she splits her time with the two sports. She’s got to decide how much she wants it.”
If that happens, grandpa might just go find her a black lab like Bozo to chase down those lost balls.