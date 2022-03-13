The last couple of weeks we talked about March being the best time in this part of the country to catch really big bass. So this week, let’s look at what makes these predatory fish tick, and get some tips that might help you to land that lunker bass!
March and April are some of the best times to start focusing on big bass that are awakening from the winter doldrums and looking for a good meal. It also marks the nearing of the spawning season, the time the makes anglers across the country salivate.
It is not too early to start planning a fishing trip, and to help you do just that I’ve included some tips from fisheries biologists and professional anglers, to help make your outing more successful, no matter when you go. And I have also included some tips to help make sure that your equipment is in prime condition for the upcoming season.
When talking about early bass fishing it helps to break the time leading up to the spawning season into early prespawn and late prespawn. Fish react differently in these two time periods and patterns used to catch them must be adapted to the condition.
Early Prespawn — As cold-blooded animals, bass spend their winter in fairly deep water in energy-conservation mode. Although they’ll still eat when food is available, the cold water lowers their metabolism to the point that they don’t need to eat much to survive.
Bass typically become active in water depths of 20 to 30 feet, and when surface temperatures warm above 44 degrees.
This is the time when the female bass begins to fill out her egg skeins, and she needs groceries to do this. Baitfish and crawfish are favorite meals, and being cold-blooded themselves, are easy pickings for predatory bass because they move slowly and not far, due to low energy reserves.
Keep this point in mind when presenting your artificial lure to these bass. Early bass instinctively refuse to chase a fast-moving lure or one that has a lot of action, because it’s out of synch with nature.
To grow and develop those eggs, Mama bass needs to consume more calories than she expends to catch her meal, so if it isn’t delivered to her doorstep, she isn’t buying it.
Until water temperatures warm above 50 degrees, fish deep with a horizontal presentation.
“Since bass are sluggish, I’ll use a slow presentation. In any season, I use search lures to find active bass. In winter, I prefer ones that draw strikes without moving fast. Suspending jerkbaits are my favorite winter artificials,” said four-time Bassmaster Classic champion, Kevin VanDam. “The fact that you can fish these lures in the same place for long periods of time makes them extremely deadly on suspending bass.”
Leadhead grubs also work great in these conditions, they probe vertical and fast sloping structure efficiently. The same goes for jigs, metal blade baits and spoons.
Late Prespawn — After water surface temps rise above 50, but before bass build their nest to spawn, is the best time to catch huge bass.
This is the period when experienced bass anglers always seem to call in sick for work to play hooky. With the longer daylight hours and warming water in the shallows, largemouth begin to feel their oats, and they go on a major feeding binge.
They follow main lake points and secondary points as highways to the shallow flats, and will congregate on points where they can ambush baitfish as they swim past, and crayfish crawling out from under rocks. You may find these aggressive bruisers anywhere from 3 to 15 feet deep, but often the most aggressive bass will be the shallowest.
Every lake has lots of water in this depth zone, but the most productive areas are predictable regardless of your experience level. The key is to fish the areas where the shallows are first to warm. Most areas have prevailing southerly winds, and as the sunlight warms the surface water, the wind then pushes this warmer water to the northern shoreline, where it collects in pockets.
Additionally, this same water is exposed to sunlight the longest compared to other areas of the lake, due to the low angle of the sun. Simply put, northern shorelines warm first, so bass are attracted to them for spawning.
Spawning is more successful in preserving the species the earlier it occurs, since this gives young-of-year bass fry the most time to grow to fingerling size prior to the hardships of winter, increasing their odds for survival. Use this knowledge to guide your efforts to northern shorelines with good sun exposure and hard bottoms.
Soft or silt bottoms are low odds for success, as silt kills bass eggs through suffocation.
Look for rocky bottoms, particularly on flats in coves protected from the wind, and near deep water. Although wind pushes warm water into coves and pockets, too much stirs up silt, reducing the ability of sunlight to incubate the eggs, and increasing the odds of oxygen deprivation.
Not all bass read the same time schedule, so don’t expect them to be in the same phase of spawn. The first bass to move into the shallows are often the largest, as they demand more groceries and claim the best hunting and spawning areas for themselves. For every bass that has moved shallow, there are dozens more behind the boat in deeper water.
Because they are scattered, use reaction baits that allow you to cover large areas quickly. One of my favorites is a lipless, vibrating crankbait, such as the Rat-L-Trap. These are great search baits, since it casts a mile and covers the 5-foot depth zone efficiently.
Spawn – When water temperatures hit the upper 50s, bass will move into spawning mode. Male fish will move into shallow water, 10-feet or less, and stake out the best places to lure a female to spawn.
Fish that are on or have been working beds will have raw or bloody lower caudle fins from making shallow depressions, or beds in gravel or other soft substrate. If you have a contour map of the lake, look for areas that are relatively flat (contour lines far apart) in the 3-6 foot depth.
Not all bass spawn at once. Many will move onto their spawning beds around the new or full moon, or when the sun comes out after a long period of cloudy weather. At the same time many bass are spawning, others will be in a pre- or post-spawn mode. Normally, the biggest bass are the first to spawn. You need to make a decision now as to which group of fish you’ll target, because different approaches are required for each.
Spring Break fishing opportunities
There is no better way to make family memories this spring than an afternoon of fishing. Oklahoma is blessed with a tremendous number of lakes, ponds and creeks that can provide some great family fishing.
“Fishing is a great way to spend time with your family and friends. When you go fishing as a family you can make memories that you just can’t make with video games or a trip to the movies,” said Barry Bolton, fisheries chief at the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
Bolton added that you can just about drive any direction and find good fishing in Oklahoma.
“The fishing is really picking up right now all across the state,” Bolton said. “But you don’t have to travel to one the big reservoirs to find fish, often some of the best fishing can be found on smaller bodies of water such as municipal lakes or Wildlife Department lakes.”
Those looking for more family fishing fun may want to wet a line in one of the following lakes.
Elmer Thomas Park – Lake Helen – The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife used Sport Fish Restoration funding to, along with the City of Lawton, completely revamp this little city fishing hole. Installing jetties and fishing piers, the facilities are very family friendly. And if the fish are not biting, there are ducks, geese and other wildlife to watch. Surveys showed a good population of bass and crappie in this little lake, and it has really good shoreline access.
Lake Elmer Thomas – LETRA – Not to be confused with the afore mentioned lake, Elmer Thomas lake is a beautiful lake set in the Wichita Mountains. Lying half on the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge and half on Ft. Sill, the lake provides some of the most scenic fishing opportunities in the state. The Ft. Sill side – Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area (LETRA) not only has some great fishing, but has a beach, mini golf and paddle boats.
Quanah Parker Lake – Located across from the Wichita Mountains Refuge Visitor Center, this beautiful lake has great sunfish and bass fishing. A box of worms is all you need to get your kids hooked on catching sunfish. If they get bored, then head over the visitor center to learn the history of the Refuge.
Lake Lawtonka – Just off of Hwy 49, 20 minutes north of Lawton, this city owned lake not only is one of the most scenic lakes in this part of the state, but it offers great fishing. With beaches, jetties and camping areas, it is the perfect location to take the family for the weekend. City permits are required, so check with the City of Lawton before your trip.
Lake Ellsworth – Also owned by the city of Lawton, this lake just a little further north of the city is better known for its fishing than its sister lake. With low water conditions right now, finding good fishing locations might prove difficult. But with great populations of catfish, crappie and sunfish, it might be worth the drive to give it a try. As with Lawtonka, city permits are required.
Refuge Lakes – We mentioned Elmer Thomas and Quanah Parker by name, but the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge has lots of other smaller lakes that provide some excellent fishing and great scenery. Most are stocked with catfish and contain great populations of native fish. Pick up a map at the Refuge entrance to find locations and other restrictions.
No matter where you choose to go, fishing with family and friends can be a great way to spend an evening or weekend. It is fun and relaxing and allows everyone the opportunity to connect with each other. Many lakes are located in the most scenic areas the state has to offer.
If you are planning a trip, be sure to get a copy of the “Oklahoma Fishing Guide.” The regulations, license requirements, as well as additional fishing information, are also available on the Department’s Web site at www.wildlifedepartment.com.
Christie wins Classic Title
GREENVILLE, S.C. — For years, Jason Christie has had to live with the crushing weight of leading pro fishing’s biggest event twice on the final day, only to fall short. But no more.
The 48-year-old pro from Park Hill, Okla., led once again going into Championship Sunday and this time sealed the deal in dramatic fashion with a final-day limit of 17 pounds, 9 ounces that made him the champion of the 52nd Academy Sports Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk at Lake Hartwell. His three-day total of 54-0 was only 5 ounces better than that of second-place finisher Kyle Welcher, who shared the lead with Christie going into the final day.
Christie certainly found plenty of fish throughout the week as he alternated between deep- and shallow-water patterns that were about as different as two techniques can be.
He caught half of his weight targeting bass on Garmin LiveScope in a 15- to 30-foot drain that he said held “hundreds of fish” the first two days. He used a spinning rod with a 3/16-ounce jighead and a prototype lure from Yum that only this week earned an official name, the FF Sonar Minnow, which stands for “Forward Facing Sonar Minnow.”
“It’s a bait that I can cast to the fish and work the rod and keep it on him; the bait does not move forward,” Christie said. “It’s a technique that I’ve been working on for about five years now.
Besides carrying the weight of past near misses in the Classic, Christie said he also had to fight the urge to rely on the lure he’s known most for — the spinnerbait. Despite some limited success with it during practice, he said the small amount of stained water that was available wasn’t dark enough for his liking.
Good decisions like that mean he’ll no longer have to hear the questions that have dogged him since he finished second at Grand Lake in the 2016 Classic and third at Hartwell in 2018.
“No mas,” Christie said with a grin. “Every event that I’ve ever won came when I least expected it. I cannot believe I won with the amount of fish I had found.