Bass fishing time is here

Ask Oklahoma anglers which species of fish is the most popular, and largemouth bass tops the list. More time and money are spent pursuing old bucketmouth than crappie or catfish.
Last week we talked about March being the best time in this part of the country to catch really big bass. So this week, let’s look at what makes these predatory fish tick, and get some tips that might help you to land that lunker bass!
March and April are some of the best times to start focusing on big bass that are awakening from the winter doldrums and looking for a good meal. It also marks the nearing of the spawning season, the time that makes anglers across the country salivate.
It is not too early to start planning a fishing trip, and to help you do just that I’ve included some tips from fisheries biologists and professional anglers, to help make your outing more successful, no matter when you go. And I have also included some tips to help make sure that your equipment is in prime condition for the upcoming season.
When talking about early bass fishing it helps to break the time leading up to the spawning season into early prespawn and late prespawn. Fish react differently in these two time periods and patterns used to catch them must be adapted to the condition.
Early Prespawn — As cold-blooded animals, bass spend their winter in fairly deep water in energy-conservation mode. Although they’ll still eat when food is available, the cold water lowers their metabolism to the point that they don’t need to eat much to survive.
Bass typically become active in water depths of 20 to 30 feet, and when surface temperatures warm above 44 degrees.
This is the time when the female bass begins to fill out her egg skeins, and she needs groceries to do this. Baitfish and crawfish are favorite meals, and being cold-blooded themselves, are easy pickings for predatory bass because they move slowly and not far, due to low energy reserves.
Keep this point in mind when presenting your artificial lure to these bass. Early bass instinctively refuse to chase a fast-moving lure or one that has a lot of action, because it’s out of synch with nature.
To grow and develop those eggs, Mama bass needs to consume more calories than she expends to catch her meal, so if it isn’t delivered to her doorstep, she isn’t buying it.
Until water temperatures warm above 50 degrees, fish deep with a horizontal presentation.
“Since bass are sluggish, I’ll use a slow presentation. In any season, I use search lures to find active bass. In winter, I prefer ones that draw strikes without moving fast. Suspending jerkbaits are my favorite winter artificials,” said four-time Bassmaster Classic champion, Kevin VanDam. “The fact that you can fish these lures in the same place for long periods of time makes them extremely deadly on suspending bass.”
Leadhead grubs also work great in these conditions, they probe vertical and fast sloping structure efficiently. The same goes for jigs, metal blade baits and spoons.
Late Pre Spawn — After water surface temps rise above 50, but before bass build their nest to spawn, is the best time to catch huge bass.
This is the period when experienced bass anglers always seem to call in sick for work to play hooky. With the longer daylight hours and warming water in the shallows, largemouth begin to feel their oats, and they go on a major feeding binge.
They follow main lake points and secondary points as highways to the shallow flats, and will congregate on points where they can ambush bait fish as they swim past, and crayfish crawling out from under rocks. You may find these aggressive bruisers anywhere from 3 to 15 feet deep, but often the most aggressive bass will be the shallowest.
Every lake has lots of water in this depth zone, but the most productive areas are predictable regardless of your experience level. The key is to fish the areas where the shallows are first to warm. Most areas have prevailing southerly winds, and as the sunlight warms the surface water, the wind then pushes this warmer water to the northern shoreline, where it collects in pockets.
Additionally, this same water is exposed to sunlight the longest compared to other areas of the lake, due to the low angle of the sun. Simply put, northern shorelines warm first, so bass are attracted to them for spawning.
Spawning is more successful in preserving the species the earlier it occurs, since this gives young-of-year bass fry the most time to grow to fingerling size prior to the hardships of winter, increasing their odds for survival. Use this knowledge to guide your efforts to northern shorelines with good sun exposure and hard bottoms.
Soft or silt bottoms are low odds for success, as silt kills bass eggs through suffocation.
Look for rocky bottoms, particularly on flats in coves protected from the wind, and near deep water. Although wind pushes warm water into coves and pockets, too much stirs up silt, reducing the ability of sunlight to incubate the eggs, and increasing the odds of oxygen deprivation.
Not all bass read the same time schedule, so don’t expect them to be in the same phase of spawn. The first bass to move into the shallows are often the largest, as they demand more groceries and claim the best hunting and spawning areas for themselves. For every bass that has moved shallow, there are dozens more behind the boat in deeper water.
Because they are scattered, use reaction baits that allow you to cover large areas quickly. One of my favorites is a lipless, vibrating crankbait, such as the Rat-L-Trap. These are great search baits, since it casts a mile and covers the 5-foot depth zone efficiently.
Spawn – When water temperatures hit the upper 50s, bass will move into spawning mode. Male fish will move into shallow water, 10-feet or less, and stake out the best places to lure a female to spawn.
Fish that are on or have been working beds will have raw or bloody lower caudal fins from making shallow depressions, or beds in gravel or other soft substrate. If you have a contour map of the lake, look for areas that are relatively flat (contour lines far apart) in the 3-6 foot depth.
Not all bass spawn at once. Many will move onto their spawning beds around the new or full moon, or when the sun comes out after a long period of cloudy weather. At the same time many bass are spawning, others will be in a pre- or post-spawn mode. Normally, the biggest bass are the first to spawn. You need to make a decision now as to which group of fish you’ll target, because different approaches are required for each.