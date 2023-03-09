Ask Oklahoma anglers which species of fish is the most popular, and largemouth bass tops the list. More time and money are spent pursuing old bucketmouth than crappie or catfish.

Last week we talked about March being the best time in this part of the country to catch really big bass. So this week, let’s look at what makes these predatory fish tick, and get some tips that might help you to land that lunker bass!

Bass fishing time is here

Chris Cantu caught this largemouth bass Friday in Garvin County.