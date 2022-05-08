Kingdom Hoops Ministry Basketball Camp will be held at Central Middle School and hosted by Dayspring Community Church from May 23-25. The camp's purpose is "to use the vehicle of basketball to provide a camp that teaches the fundamentals of basketball and spreads the love of Jesus."
Staff members will include former pro basketball player Josh Young, MacArthur High School boys head coach Marco Gagliardi, Indiahoma High School boys head coach Zac Gipson, former Eisenhower girls basketball coach Daniel Wall, former Eisenhower girls players Anjoley Clayton, Hallie Horton and Jaeda Reed, and former local standouts like Robert Smith, Maurice Horton, Terrance Malone, Caleb Miller and Seann Hightower.
There are approximately 20 spots left for the 6th-12th grade camp, but the elementary camp is full. Registration is $20 and cost covers a camp shirt.