Any students, especially those who partake in an extracurricular activity, need to have certain time management skills to help stay on top of all their events and assignments.
But not all students take multiple AP courses and have the grades and ACT scores that could get them into nearly any school they want. Not all students are training to become a college athlete. And not all students are trying to be a role model for seven younger siblings.
But you’ll never hear Kobe Nichols complain. In fact, you’ll rarely hear him say much at all.
A quiet leader who much prefers to lead by example, Nichols is a leader none the less for the Lawton High football team. The senior cornerback and receiver works as hard as, if not harder than any player on the team, his head coach says. And he carries himself with a positive attitude and demeanor that any coach would love for his top players to possess.
“You can’t anybody who’d say anything negative about him,” Lawton High head coach Ryan Breeze said. “He’s got the total package: great work ethic, great grades, great speed...just a great kid.”
A multi-year starter for the Wolverines, Nichols has become one of the top players on the LHS defense. But the always-humble Nichols often deflects praise to others. When asked if he considers himself the leader of the secondary, he is quick to mention fellow senior Devin Simpson’s name. He sheepishly acknowledges that he’s been in Honors Society basically throughout high school and that he’s taking several AP courses. But Breeze said it’s more impressive than that, saying Nichols could potentially qualify to play football at some service academy or Ivy League schools with the grades he makes.
Eventually, Kobe gives in and gives himself a little bit of credit.
“I think I’m pretty smart,” he says with a shrug and a smile.
He says he’d love to continue playing football and wants to major in business. As for how to manage workouts, household chores and study for upcoming exams, it’s simple: just be smart with your time.
“It’s definitely all about time management,” Nichols said. “Staying on the right path, not getting involved in certain stuff...using your time wisely before you go hang out with friends...just staying on top of your stuff.”
He’s able to manage all these responsibilities while being the second-oldest of 9 children. But because his parents are separated, none of his siblings live with him, it’s just Kobe and his mom. In some ways, that helped Kobe mature more quickly, especially before his mother remarried a couple of years ago.
“I had to do a lot of chores and stuff,” Nichols said. “Definitely before she was married, that’s all I was doing.”
Recently, that patience and work ethic tested itself as Nichols was forced from the season opener against Duncan in the second quarter due to a nagging hamstring issue. This is the first week that he’s truly been 100 percent and going through all the drills heading into a game night. As a competitor and loyal teammate, he wanted to be out there with his team.
“I was really upset because I didn’t play at all the second half,” Nichols said. “I had just worked so hard all summer, it was just upsetting I didn’t get to play much in the first game of my senior year.”
With the tightness seemingly gone from his hamstring, Nichols is ready to keep pursuing his dream of playing college football. He hopes it might one day translate to his ultimate dream, that he might occupy the same playing fields as his heroes on Sundays, like Oklahoma Sooner-turned-Dallas Cowboy CeeDee Lamb.
“He went to OU, which is like, my dream school,” Nichols said. “Then he went to the NFL, which has always been a dream to me.”