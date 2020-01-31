A blowout turned into a mind-bender before Cameron University righted its ship and sailed to a 79-68 Lone Star Conference men’s basketball victory over Texas A&M-International in the CU gym Thursday night.
The Dustdevils used full-court pressure and an equally-attacking offense to turn a 24-point deficit into a 5-point nail-biter with 2:09 remaining.
Andrew Brown’s Aggies regrouped to score on their final six possessions to boost their league record to 5-8 and the overall mark to 6-13.
The Laredo club falls to 1-13 and 3-17.
There were several key plays down the stretch. A notable one came when guard Brock Schreiner blocked a TI shot, grabbed the loose ball and fed Kendall Scott for a layup to make it 72-63 with 1:15 to play.
Scott also had a key deflection to disrupt a Dustdevil attack and Darius Green rebounded a TI miss and cashed it in by converting two free throws.
Brown expressed one disappointment.
“We didn’t close them out,” he said. ”We dominated the game, but we didn’t close them out.
“It’s good to get a win. I thought we competed awfully hard, really played good defense until he (TI Coach Joel Taylor) started going with some plyers that we hadn’t seen on film, didn’t really know what they could do, then we had to adjust.
“We had our season high in deflections in this game, really active with our hands.
“I thought we did a lot of good things. We just have to take better care of the basketball to close teams out.”
The Ags hit the Texans with a balanced attack, Jordan Lewis netting 18 points, Green 17, Schreiner 16 and Scott 13. Scott also had 10 rebounds as Cameron dominated that department, 42-27, and Green was credited with 5 steals.
Adrian Nosa came off the bench to lead International with 16 points. Matija Novkovic added 11.
CU shot 48.1 percent from the field and 80 percent from the free throw line, going 211 of 27 in the second half. A downside was 23 turnovers which TI cashed into 25 points.
The inside game and solid defense helped the Ags take a 32-16 halftime lead. The margin peaked at 19 points (32-13) when Lewis scored on a steal and layup with 1:59 remaining in the half.
Brown’s squad scored 20 of its points inside the paint to go with a trio of 3-pointers and three free throws.
Rebounds also were a factor as CU posted a 27-16 advantage. Scott led that balanced stat with 5 while Green and Schreiner had 4 apiece.
Cameron hit 41.9 percent from the field to TI’s 20.7. The Ags hit all their free throws while the DustDevils were 3 of 9.
The lead grew to 42-18 before the ‘Devils began their rally.
“That should have been a 25-30 point win when they started pressing,” Brown said. “We should have been shooting layups.
“We live and learn. You get the win and you can learn from your mistakes and move on. We’re very happy to get the win.
“Give International a lot of credit for competing and fighting the entire game. They made us really look at ourselves and know we have to do a little bit better.”
The Ags wrap up this two-game home stand Saturday when old rival Texas A&M-Kingsville comes calling. Game time will be approximately 4 p.m.