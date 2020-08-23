It is hard to believe that it is almost hunting season. A summer full of 100 degree plus days does not really get you in the mood to hit the dove field. Hopefully some cooler weather and rain that came our way moved flocks of dove from the northern states a little closer to us.
In most years, hunters in these parts have little trouble finding a good dove spot to hunt. Sunflower fields and cut grain fields usually abound in Southwest Oklahoma and dove can be found in all of them. Or setting up at a favorite watering hole just before sunset can be a great place for some hot and heavy dove shooting. Summer rains provided just enough moisture to let these fields develop and should provide for some really good habitat to attract dove.
As summer wraps up farmers will be working fields in preparation for the fall growing season. That process includes mowing, discing or plowing and sowing. The questions arises, is it legal to hunt over one of these fields?
Dove and other migratory birds, such as waterfowl, are a national resource protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Because these birds travel across state and international boundaries, Federal and State regulations are established to help ensure that they continue to thrive while providing the most hunting opportunities.
Federal baiting regulations define key terms for hunters and land managers, and clarify conditions under which you may legally hunt migratory birds. As a hunter or land manager, it is your responsibility to know and obey all Federal and State laws that govern the sport. State regulations can be more restrictive even than Federal regulations.
Federal regulations are more restrictive for waterfowl hunting, which include ducks, geese, swans, coots, and cranes, than for hunting doves and other migratory game birds. You should carefully review the Federal regulations. We will deal primarily with dove in this article.
What is baiting?
The law seems simple. You cannot hunt migratory birds by the aid of baiting or on or over any baited area where you know or reasonably should know that the area is or has been baited. But the definition of baiting is much more complicated
According to the US Fish and Wildlife Service, “baiting” is the direct or indirect placing, exposing, depositing, distributing, or scattering of salt, grain, or other feed that could lure or attract migratory birds to, on, or over any areas where hunters are attempting to take them.
A baited area is any area on which salt, grain, or other feed has been placed, exposed, deposited, distributed, or scattered, if that salt, grain, or feed could serve as a lure or attraction for waterfowl.
So what does that mean? Here are the suggestions that are given for where hunters can hunt.
Agricultural lands offer good dove hunting. You can hunt doves in fields where grain has been distributed or scattered solely as the result of a normal agricultural operation. A normal agricultural operation includes normal agricultural plantings, harvestings, or post-harvest manipulations as well as other normal agricultural practices if they are conducted in accordance with recommendations of State Extension Specialists of the Cooperative State Research, Education, and Extension Service.
You can also hunt doves over lands planted by means of top sowing or aerial seeding where seeds have been scattered solely as the result of a normal agricultural planting or a normal soil stabilization practice.
Planted seeds and grains that have not sprouted are very attractive to doves. Lands planted by means of top-sowing or aerial seeding can be hunted where seeds are present solely as the result of a normal agricultural planting or normal soil stabilization practice.
The key words there are “normal planting practices.”
A normal agricultural planting is a planting undertaken for the purpose of producing or gathering a crop. Normal plantings do not involve the placement of grain in piles or other concentrations. Plantings must follow Cooperative State Research, Education, and Extension Service recommendations. Relevant factors include recommended planting dates, proper seed distribution, seed bed preparation, application rate, and seed viability.
A normal soil stabilization practice is a planting for agricultural soil erosion control or post-mining land reclamation conducted in accordance with recommendations of State Extension Specialists.
The planting of wildlife food plots is considered a normal agricultural operation in many areas of the country. In many states, State Extension Specialists provide recommendations for the planting of wildlife food plots. Doves may be hunted over wildlife food plots planted in accordance with these recommendations.
In those states where the Cooperative State Research, Education, and Extension Service does not issue recommendations for the planting of wildlife food plots, doves may be hunted over these plots where seed has been planted in a manner consistent with the guidelines for producing a crop. However, seeds freshly planted or otherwise distributed for the purpose of luring, attracting, or enticing doves within gun range will be considered baiting. To avoid any question, planting of wildlife food plots should occur early enough to allow time for the seeds to germinate.
You may hunt doves over manipulated grain crops, such as corn, wheat, milo, sorghum, millet, sunflower, and buckwheat.
Agricultural activities other than planting or harvesting also scatter grain or other feed in agricultural areas. You can hunt doves in such areas provided the agricultural operation involved is a normal agricultural practice (i.e., one that produces livestock or a crop) and follows recommendations of State Extension Specialists. Examples include “hogged down” fields (where livestock have been allowed to enter fields and feed on standing crops) and feedlots (small enclosed areas where farmers feed livestock to increase their weight). You cannot, however, hunt in an area where grain, salt, or other feed has been placed to improve dove hunting.
Doves may be hunted over lands planted for the purpose of developing pasture as well as over lands planted for the purpose of pasture improvements. In both cases, the planting must be carried out in a manner consistent with recommendations of State Extension Specialists.
Agricultural crops, other feed, and natural vegetation may be manipulated to improve dove hunting. Manipulation means the alteration of natural vegetation or agricultural crops by activities such as mowing, shredding, discing, rolling, chopping, trampling, flattening, burning, or herbicide treatments. Manipulation does not include the distributing or scattering of seeds, grains, or other feed after removal from or storage on the field where grown. You should be aware that although you can hunt doves over manipulated agricultural crops, you cannot hunt waterfowl over manipulated agricultural crops except after the field has been subject to a normal harvest and removal of grain (i.e., post-harvest manipulation).
Intent is a word used by law enforcement to describe what someone had planned to do. If the intent of any of these practices is to draw doves for hunting, then there is a good possibility that a baiting law has been broken. Law enforcement officials from both the State and Federal wildlife agencies check dove hunters and locations each year for baiting. A little caution might save you some embarrassment and a hefty fine.
Turtle dove offer additional opportunities
When hunters hit the field next week for the opening of dove season they may have an opportunity to bag a non-native cousin of the traditional old dove. Three species of dove can be found in Southwest Oklahoma – mourning, white-winged and an species called the Eurasian collared dove.
Eurasian’s also called turtle dove (not the same as the Christmas carol version) believed to have originated in Asia, spreading quickly during the early 1900’s through much of Europe. By the 1970’s, a small flock of captive Eurasian-Collared Dove escaped (or were released) from the Bahamas and made their way into Florida — spreading quickly through the South-Eastern United States in the 1990’s, and by the 2000’s, the Eurasian Collared-Dove “invasion” had reached the west coast.
Today, Eurasians can be found in almost every state in the United States, with exception to much of the north-eastern part of the country. They also call parts of Canada and Mexico home and are quickly spreading in those countries as well. They are one of the most successful modern “colonizing” species of birds ever.
The Eurasian collared dove (Streptopelia decaocto) is described as a large pale grey dove with a small head and long, square tipped tail. A black crescent on the back of the neck forms a ring that nearly connects in the front of the neck. White-winged and mourning doves are smaller and lack this collar.
As a non-native species, there are, naturally, concerns that these bigger Eurasians might aggressively displace native species of doves and other game birds. Data has not proven that this is a factor just yet, however, primarily due to the tendency of the Eurasian to habitate closer to humans, much like its similar sized cousin the pigeon or rock dove.
Being an invasive species has its advantages for hunters, mainly a liberal bag limit.
Did I say liberal? How about NO bag limit?
As long as the head or fully feathered wing remains with the carcass until you get home, hunters can harvest as many of the Eurasian’s as possible.
Many states have followed or exceeded Oklahoma’s liberal limits, with most allowing hunters to shoot as many Eurasians as possible. Some states have even opened up year-round hunting for them.
Hunting Eurasians is similar to hunting mourning dove, with larger numbers being found closer to towns. Grain fields and mowed sunflower seem to be a favorite hunting spot.
Southwest Fishing Report
Ellsworth: Elevation above average, water 90 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Crappie slow on minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait, punch bait, and shad around main lake and points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: Elevation below average, water clear and in the 90s. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs around docks and points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Waurika: Elevation normal, water 80s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait along creek channels. Crappie slow on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and rocks. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.