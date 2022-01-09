If you are looking for a great way to be active, while avoiding any COVID contact, I’ve got just the activity for you — the Great Backyard Bird Count. It’s fun, easy and family friendly.
The survey is conducted by Cornell University, the National Audubon Society and Birds Canada, all leaders in songbird biology.
Each February, for four days, the world comes together for the love of birds. Over these four days we invite people to spend time in their favorite places watching and counting as many birds as they can find and reporting them to us. These observations help scientists better understand global bird populations before one of their annual migrations.
The best part about the survey is that is easy and fun! Participants watch local birds for at least 15 minutes during the four-day survey, recording which species and how many individuals were seen, along with how long you watched. Those results are recorded on the website and it’s that simple. There is even a free mobile phone app to take with you.
Last year Citizen Scientists from Oklahoma submitted 1600 checklists from 60 counties, with Tulsa County registering 323 of those checklists to the GBBC, and more than 224,000 counters participate worldwide.
Locally, Comanche County had 21 checklists submitted, with red-winged blackbirds leading the most counted, followed by pine siskins and American goldfinches respectively. Overall, the county had 47 different species observed and recorded.
This year’s survey dates are February 18-21, and participants need to register at birdcount.org to get started. Set up a new account and download a list for your viewing area. Comanche County has a list that can be printed (or use the Merlin bird ID app). Record your results for at least 15 minute, but you can do as long as you like, then go to the website, or app and record the results.
Last year was the 24th year of the survey with bird watcher from 183 countries reporting 6,539 different species of birds, more than half the known bird species in the world. Common murre and red-wing blackbird are the most numerous individuals on the list worldwide.
Scientists use information from the Great Backyard Bird Count, along with observations from other citizen-science projects, such as the Christmas Bird Count, Project FeederWatch, and eBird, to get the “big picture” about what is happening to bird populations. The longer these data are collected, the more meaningful they become in helping scientists investigate far-reaching population questions.
Although the GBBC survey runs Feb. 18-21, bird watching, and reporting doesn’t have to end. Birders can use eBird.org website to report sightings year round.
Outdoor shows offer way to beat cabin fever
If you are more of a fair weather outdoorsperson, but still need that outdoor fix, there are several upcoming outdoor shows where you can…see the latest in outdoor products, attend classes to improve hunting or fishing techniques, book fishing or hunting trips, and much more.
There are several outdoor shows on the schedule for Oklahoma, but the biggest are: the Oklahoma Tackle, Hunting and Boat Show scheduled for February 11-13, at the Canadian County Fairgrounds in El Reno. Cost is $9, Seniors and Military $7, kids 6-12 $4 and under 6 for free.
A new location this year, but this show has always had some good vendors, speakers and activities for the kids. This show is host to a variety of boats, tackle dealers, outdoor entertainment, hunting products, and good family fun that everyone can enjoy. In 2011, Montgomery Productions brought their tackle and hunting expo to Oklahoma City area to revitalize the grand tackle show that was once held on the same grounds.
The show will showcase boats, fishing tackle dealers, ATVs, watercraft, jet skis, hunting gear & apparel, guides and outfitters, seminars by the pros, motorcycles, kayaks, resorts, and much more. They have activities and attractions for all ages like the kids fishing pond, fetch & fish dog jumping show, bow fishing, archery, and more. Speakers include BASS pros Keynon Hill and Brandon Pedigo, duck call maker and caller Kenneth Whitehead and paddle fish expert Tommy Vaughn.
Another great event to attend is the annual Oklahoma Backwoods Hunting and Fishing Expo. The Backwoods show is scheduled for March 4-6 at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds. Admission is $10 for adults, military and seniors is $8, kids 10 and under are free.
The Backwoods Hunting and Fishing Expo, Inc. hosts its 35th annual event with the largest, most exciting program of attractions, exhibits and seminars with guest experts in many fields. This big three-day show will appeal to all people who love the outdoors, including experienced hunters and fishermen, as well as novices. And there is plenty for the entire family to see and do with several youth and adult competitions.
One of my favorite thing to see at the Backwoods show is the Oklahoma White-Tail Hall of Fame, a collection of the largest deer taken in Oklahoma. There is also the opportunity to get a deer rack scored by biologists for the Cy Curtis awards program. Other features included the big bass tank and the High Flying Retrievers jumping dogs.
The Lawton RV, Boat & Outdoor Leisure Show is back at the Lawton Comanche County Fairgrounds this February 11- 13. Check out RVs with motorhomes, travel trailers, toy haulers, fifth wheels and more. There will also be boats with tritoons, sport boats, fishing boats, wake boats and much more.