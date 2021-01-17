While it may not be safe to go out to eat, or go to the grocery store – there is an opportunity to do something fun, free and easy to help wildlife, and never leave your backyard!
Biologists are encouraging folks to join together and participate in a national bird survey.
The survey is called the “Great Backyard Bird Count,” and is conducted by Cornell University and the National Audubon Society. Last year Citizen Scientists from Oklahoma submitted 604, with Oklahoma County registering 101 of those checklists to the GBBC, and more than 268,000 counters participate worldwide.
The best part about the survey is that is easy and fun! Participants watch local birds for at least 15 minutes during the four-day survey, recording which species and how many individuals were seen, along with how long you watched. Those results are recorded on the website and it’s that simple. There is even a free mobile phone app to take with you.
This year’s survey dates are February 12-15, and participants need to register at gbbc.birdcount.org to get started. Set up a new account and download a list for your viewing area. Comanche County has a list that can be printed (or use the app). Record your results for at least 15 minute, but you can do as long as you like, then go to the website, or app and record the results.
Last year was the 23rd year of the survey with bird watcher from 130 countries reporting more than 27-million birds, consisting of 6,942 different species, more than half the known bird species in the world. Dark-eyed juncos, cardinals and mourning dove were most reported on lists, but snow and Canada geese, along with common murre were the most numerous individuals.
Scientists use information from the Great Backyard Bird Count, along with observations from other citizen-science projects, such as the Christmas Bird Count, Project FeederWatch, and eBird, to get the “big picture” about what is happening to bird populations. The longer these data are collected, the more meaningful they become in helping scientists investigate far-reaching population questions.
Although the GBBC survey runs Feb. 12-15, bird watching, and reporting doesn’t have to end. Birders can use eBird.org website to report sightings year round.
Outdoor shows may look different this year
Traditionally this time of year some of us outdoors folks get a little cabin feaver, but still need that outdoor fix. Organizers recognize this need and offer some really fun outdoor shows where you can…see the latest in outdoor products, attend classes to improve hunting or fishing techniques, book fishing or hunting trips, and much more. With COVID 19 this year’s offerings may look a little different.
There are several outdoor shows on the schedule for Oklahoma, but we are not sure if those will really happen.
The Oklahoma Tackle, Hunting and Boat Show is usually scheduled for late January at the Oklahoma City Fair Grounds, but does not list a date on its website, and efforts to get hold of Montgomery Productions, the sponsor, went unanswered. SO it looks like this one will not take place.
Another great event to attend is the annual Oklahoma Backwoods Hunting and Fishing Expo. The Backwoods show is scheduled for March 5-7 at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds. David Mass, with the Backwoods show says that the show is still on.
Mass says that all of the popular attractions are planning to be there, for the 34th annual show. Admission is $10 for adults, military and seniors is $8, kids 10 and under are free. One ticket gets you in for all three days.
The Backwoods Hunting and Fishing Expo, Inc. hosts its 33nd annual event with the largest, most exciting program of attractions, exhibits and seminars with guest experts in many fields. This big three-day show will appeal to all people who love the outdoors, including experienced hunters and fishermen, as well as novices. And there is plenty for the entire family to see and do with several youth and adult competitions.
One of my favorite thing to see at the Backwoods show is the Oklahoma White-Tail Hall of Fame, a collection of the largest deer taken in Oklahoma. There is also the opportunity to get a deer rack scored by biologists for the Cy Curtis awards program. Other features included the big bass tank and Jason Reynolds Fetch n Fish dog show.
Kids will want to spend some outdoor themed fun in the Kids Zone, and then catch a fish in the catfish pond.
A little closer to home, the RV, Boat and Outdoor Leisure show is coming to the Comanche County Fairgrounds February 12-14. Sponsored by Oklahoma State parks, this show offers sneak peaks at the newest models of RVs and boats.
Admission is $5 and discount coupons can be found at Tycoon Marine, RV Connection, Lawton Motorsoports, Billingsly Ford, Wilson Watersports, Diamondback Harley-Davidson, RV General Store, Splash Pools, B&B garage and Oklahoma State Parks.
No matter where they are, outdoor shows are great for brushing off the cabin fever, and seeing what is new in the outdoor world, so gather up the family and go see what they have in store.
Small game opportunities abound
Don’t put up those hunting boots yet.
While Oklahoma deer seasons may be winding to a close, many hunters’ thoughts are turning to one of Oklahoma’s most traditional outdoor pursuits, small game hunting.
“Rabbit and squirrel hunting are really a lot of fun. There are plenty of places to go and it is a great way to spend an afternoon with friends,” said Lance Meek, hunter education coordinator for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
According to Meek, one of the best things about small game hunting is the availability of hunting locations. Many wildlife management areas scattered around the state offer first-rate hunting with minimal competition.
“A leisurely day of small game hunting is a perfect way to expose a youngster to hunting,” Meek added. “Many older hunters learned the basics of hunting and hunting safety while pursuing rabbits and squirrels and it is still a great way to introduce novices to the sport.”
Whether they are pursued behind a pack of beagles or flushed from a briar patch, rabbits are one of the most accessible species that hunters go after. With keen eyesight, sensitive hearing, camouflaged fur, and blazing speed, cottontail rabbits offer a challenge to hunters and have historically been an important game animal in Oklahoma.
“Rabbits can often be found in areas where two types of cover meet such as abandoned homesteads, tangled thickets and fence rows,” Meek said.
With a season running through March 15, there is plenty of opportunity to head afield for a few rabbits. Whether hunters take a shotgun or .22 rifle to the field, a streaking rabbit can offer a challenge for even the most skilled sportsmen.
If you prefer the winter woods to open fields, then squirrel hunting is for you.
“One of the best things about hunting squirrels is that you can often have the woods to yourselves,” Meek said. “Look for squirrels where ever there is a good number of mature oak or pecan trees. Slowly following a creek bottom with eyes to the skies can be a good tactic for bagging squirrels.
Running through Jan. 31, squirrel season is one of the longest continuous hunting seasons available to Oklahoma hunters. Both the gray and fox squirrel are abundant on many of the Department’s wildlife management areas. A generous ten-squirrel limit offers a challenge to those going afield with a .22 caliber rifle. Other sportsmen prefer carrying a shotgun while going after squirrels.
To hunt rabbit and squirrels in Oklahoma, all you need is a resident or non-resident hunting license. Hunters 15 and under can hunt squirrels without a license. For a complete list of squirrel hunting regulations consult the “Oklahoma Hunting Guide” or log on to the Department’s Web site at www.wildlifedepartment.com.