If you are looking for a great way to be active, especially if you made a new year’s resolution to do more outdoors — I’ve got just the activity for you – The Great Backyard Bird Count. It’s fun, easy and family friendly.
The survey is conducted by Cornell University, the National Audubon Society and Birds Canada, all leaders in songbird biology.
Each February, for four days, the world comes together for the love of birds. Over these four days we invite people to spend time in their favorite places watching and counting as many birds as they can find and reporting them to us. These observations help scientists better understand global bird populations before one of their annual migrations.
The best part about the survey is that is easy and fun! Participants watch local birds for at least 15 minutes during the four-day survey, recording which species and how many individuals were seen, along with how long you watched. Those results are recorded on the website and it’s that simple. There is even a free mobile phone app to take with you.
Last year Citizen Scientists from Oklahoma submitted 1011 checklists from all 77 counties, with Tulsa County registering 157 of those checklists to the GBBC, and more than 224,000 counters participate worldwide.
Locally, Comanche County had 27 checklists submitted, the third highest county total. Great-tailed grackle, ring-billed gull and northern shoveler were the top three submitted species respectively. Overall, the county had 94 different species observed and recorded.
This year’s survey dates are February 17-20, and participants need to register at birdcount.org to get started. Set up a new account and download a list for your viewing area. Comanche County has a list that can be printed (or use the Merlin bird ID app). Record your results for at least 15 minute, but you can do as long as you like, then go to the website, or app and record the results.
Last year was the 25th year of the survey with bird watcher from 196 countries reporting 7,296 different species of birds, more than half the known bird species in the world. Sooty shearwater and lesser flamingo are the most numerous individuals on the list worldwide.
Scientists use information from the Great Backyard Bird Count, along with observations from other citizen-science projects, such as the Christmas Bird Count, Project FeederWatch, and eBird, to get the “big picture” about what is happening to bird populations. The longer these data are collected, the more meaningful they become in helping scientists investigate far-reaching population questions.
Although the GBBC survey runs Feb. 17-20, bird watching, and reporting doesn’t have to end. Birders can use eBird.org website to report sightings year round.
Outdoor shows offer way to beat cabin fever
If you are more of a fair weather outdoors person, but still need that outdoor fix, there are several upcoming outdoor shows where you can…see the latest in outdoor products, attend classes to improve hunting or fishing techniques, book fishing or hunting trips, and much more.
There are several outdoor shows on the schedule for Oklahoma, but the biggest are:
This year marks the 23rd anniversary of the OKC Boat & RV Show set for Jan 13-15 at the Bennett Event center at the Oklahoma Fairgrounds.
See what’s new and get great prices on boats and RVs for the upcoming year. Tickets are $12 for adults, children 12 and under are free, and military/seniors get $2 off.
The Oklahoma Tackle, Hunting and Boat Show scheduled for February 17-19, at the Canadian County Fairgrounds in El Reno. Cost is $9, Seniors and Military $7, kids 6-12 $4 and under 6 –free.
This is the second year this show will be held in El Reno. The show has always had some good vendors, speakers and activities for the kids. This show is host to a variety of boats, tackle dealers, outdoor entertainment, hunting products, and good family fun that everyone can enjoy. In 2011, Montgomery Productions brought their tackle and hunting expo to Oklahoma City area to revitalize the grand tackle show that was once held on the same grounds.
The show will showcase boats, fishing tackle dealers, ATVs, watercraft, jet skis, hunting gear & apparel, guides and outfitters, seminars by the pros, motorcycles, kayaks, resorts, and much more. They have activities and attractions for all ages like the kids fishing pond, fetch & fish dog jumping show, bow fishing, archery, and more. Speakers include 2022 Mr. Crappie Champion Jerry Hancock, another former Mr. Crappie Champ Jeff Larch, Catfish Master Danny King, and Whitetail Deer expert Jason Reynolds.
Another great event to attend is the annual Oklahoma Backwoods Hunting and Fishing Expo. The Backwoods show is scheduled for March 3-5 at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds. Admission is $10 for adults, military and seniors is $8, kids 10 and under are free.
The Backwoods Hunting and Fishing Expo, Inc. hosts its 36th annual event with the largest, most exciting program of attractions, exhibits and seminars with guest experts in many fields. This big three-day show will appeal to all people who love the outdoors, including experienced hunters and fishermen, as well as novices. And there is plenty for the entire family to see and do with several youth and adult competitions.
One of my favorite thing to see at the Backwoods show is the Oklahoma White-Tail Hall of Fame, a collection of the largest deer taken in Oklahoma. There is also the opportunity to get a deer rack scored by biologists for the Cy Curtis, Boone & Crocket, and Pope & Young awards program. Other features included the big bass tank and Jason Reynolds Fetch n Fish dog show.
The Lawton RV, Boat & Outdoor Leisure Show is back at the Lawton Comanche County Fairgrounds this February 3-5. Come see the latest models and makes of new RVs and Boats at special show prices! See the latest models for 2023 with various exhibitors showcasing Oklahoma based businesses with more for the outdoors!
Cost is $8 for adults, and children 12 and under are free. Get BOGO coupons at Ft. Sill Federal Credit Union or RV Connection.
A little further away, but may be worth the trip is the Ducks Unlimited Expo at the Texas Motor Speedway May 5-7.
This is an outdoor show on steroids! With opportunities to shoot shotguns, rifles and handguns from top manufacturers to testing out the latest ATV/UTVs on a specially designed dirt track complete with mud pits, hills, ruts and logs.
Of course it wouldn’t be a Ducks Unlimited event without calling contests. Seven different categories will compete for prizes. And the Dog Village will be a great spot to watch dog demonstrations, retrieving and waterdog jumping, and hear from leading dog experts.
Ticket prices for adults are not set yet, but the website (ducksexpo.com) shows kids 12 and under and active duty/retired military and first responders are all free.
Rack Madness, although not a true “outdoor show” the annual will take place at the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation’s headquarters at 1801 N Lincoln on Feb. 24.
Ever wonder how the deer, elk, pronghorn or black bear you bagged might stack up against the best of the state’s Cy Curtis Award winners? You can find out Feb. 24 during Rack Madness at the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation headquarters.
This event welcomes anyone to bring in their antlers, horns or skulls for professional scoring by ODWC personnel. Registrants entering an item for scoring might end up winning an Oklahoma Lifetime Combination Hunting and Fishing License valued at $775, provided by the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation.
The lifetime license drawing will take place at 7 p.m. and participants must be present to win. Anyone who checks-in at the event after 6:45 will not be eligible to participate in the drawing.
Anyone who brings a rack, horns or skull for scoring will automatically be entered in the drawing upon registration. There is only one entry per participant, except for youth. Any youth (under 18) who attends the event (no rack required) who harvested an antlerless deer during the 2022-23 deer season is also eligible to enter the drawing. As a bonus, if the youth enters a rack, horns or skulls for scoring and they also harvested a doe, they will get two entries into the drawing.