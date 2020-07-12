Keeping with last week’s prehistoric theme, we have a land animal that looks like it comes from the days of dinos, with bony armor, a cross between scaly lizards and modern day mammals, “dillars” are something strait out of history.
The actual creature is a little scaly tank called the nine banded armadillo. The word armadillo means “little armored one” in Spanish and armadillos can be a gardener’s nightmare. They root up yards and flowerbeds and leave the area looking like a disaster area.
The Nine-Banded Armadillo is an unusual creature. It is very ancient, in a family similar to anteaters. They have the unique advantage of wearing a suit of armor, made of bone-like material. They thrive in warm climates with soft soil, such as found around Oklahoma.
Armadillos usually dig a burrow 7 or 8 inches in diameter and up to 15 feet in length for shelter and for raising young. Burrows are often located in rock piles, around stumps and brush piles, and in dense woodlands. Armadillos often have several den locations in an area to use for escape.
I spoke to a friend who is having all kinds of trouble from these pesky critters, in fact, his next door neighbor is so fed up that he has girded off his yard with temporary fencing used at construction zones.
Some unique facts about armadillos are that they always have identical quadruplets. A female produces only one litter each year, usually in March or April, after a 150-day gestation period. Armadillos are unique in that they give birth to four young, all of the same sex. Inside the female, one egg becomes fertilized. This egg then divides into four eggs, each one exactly the same as the original. These eggs grow into four identical young that resemble miniature adults. The armadillo is the only mammal in Oklahoma that reproduces in this manner.
They are also the only animal, besides humans, that can carry the leprosy disease. Cases in Texas and Louisiana have been documented, but none in Oklahoma.
They have an excellent sense of smell. When startled, they often jump straight up, then run surprisingly fast. This defense mechanism unfortunately results in many of them being hit, or hitting cars as they will jump right into the oncoming vehicle.
They dig for all of their food, which consists primarily of grubs and earthworms. They also dig large, deep burrows into the ground in which they live and raise young.
That’s where the problem occurs. While out looking for a midnight snack (dillars, as some locals call them, are mostly nocturnal) they will root and dig up an unsuspecting home owners nice yard looking for food.
To handle this situation I did some research and here is what I came up with.
According to wildlife control specialist and biologists, there is no magic spray or device that you can use to make them go away.
There are ads for predator urine, such as coyote or fox urine to get rid of dillars, but that doesn’t seem to work. They also try to sell ultrasonic sound emitters. These devices prove worthless at eliminating armadillos. Some old wives’ tales recommend the use of mothballs or ammonia-soaked rags to make them leave, but I’ve been to countless homes where these techniques failed.
Amazon has a couple of products that are advertised to ward off these little diggers, sold as Mole and Gopher Repellant and Liquid fence. Both of these products contain castor oil, and although I have never tried them, I guess it couldn’t hurt. You can order a hose end spray of castor oil that the company says “makes grubs and worms taste bad” to armadillos.
Most biologists agree that these attempts won’t be completely effective, so what is a person to do?
There are only three proven ways to eliminate the problem, and that is to eliminate the unwanted diggers; prevent them from gaining access into your yard; or eliminate the food source that draws them in.
The first recommendation that most wildlife officers give is to treat your yard with something to get rid of the grubs that dillars are seeking. Any hardware or garden supply store can recommend the correct treatment for your area. The benefit of treating your yard with Triazicide or other type of grub control, is that you also get the secondary effect of controlling ticks, fleas and ants.
But this is a long term control. What about now?
Fencing is another option. Low fencing tight to the ground can be effective in prevenging dillars from entering your yard. Being very poor sighted, armadillos tend to feel their way around things, so a small barrier can be effective in preventing access. But as you can tell with the damage they do to your yard, they are very efficient diggers, so fencing may only be a temporary prevention. If they really want in, a dillar’s strong digging claws and undermine a fence in minutes.
The only other way to control this problem is to eliminate the source. Shooting the culprit might be an easy solution, but the neighbors and the police (if you are in town) might disagree with this method.
Since dillars are grub eaters, they are difficult to trap, but wildlife control experts agree that if the traps are set correctly then trapping and removal can be effective.
Live box traps seem to be the preferred choice. But without being able to lure the dillars in with bait, a different method must be used. Long wings of fencing that funnel toward the open end of the trap are the best way to lure a dillar into the trap.
I must mention that when I have done this in the past, it took a few nights of setting the trap, releasing a neighbor’s trapped cat, setting the trap again and hoping for the dillar to be next.
Once the animal is caught, then the trapped animal can be taken out of town and released. But just a word of caution – remember dillars can jump. So prepare yourself that when they are released a vertical leap of two or three feet is not unheard of.
One other word of advice to folks trapping dillars. They are very strong and can destroy a trap if left in there for very long.
Southwest Fishing Report
Altus-Lugert: Elevation below normal, water 76 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and in coves. Walleye and white bass good on bill baits, crankbaits and minnows in the main lake. Channel catfish fair on grasshoppers, minnows, punch bait, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along flats, river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: Elevation below normal, water 77 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait, punch bait and shad in the main lake and around points. Saugeye slow on crankbaits and plastic baits trolling at 6-10 ft. in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: Elevation normal, water 80s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Channel and blue catfish slow on cut bait along channels. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: Elevation above normal, water 78 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Blue and channel catfish slow on chicken liver and dough bait in the main lake. White bass slow on small lures and tube jigs around points and riprap. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: Elevation normal, water 78. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. White bass, striped bass hybrids and saugeye fair on crankbaits, jigs, minnows and trolling deep running crankbaits in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: Elevation 3/4 ft. above normal, water 80s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait along channels and main lake. Largemouth bass fair on spinnerbaits and spoons along shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.