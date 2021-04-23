In Class A, No. 2 Fort Cobb-Broxton made short work of both of its opponents on Thursday. The Mustangs topped Alex by a score of 12-0, and dispatched Ninnekah by the identical score.
At Empire, Geronimo topped Cyril, 13-1. The Blue Jays then had to face the hosts twice, losing both games by margins of 10-2 and 8-0.
Velma-Alma also did Stephens County proud with a 14-1 thumping of Central High before a late run gave the Comets a 4-3 win over Fletcher for the district tournament title.
In Class B, Tipton went 2-0 against Olustee-Eldorado, while Mountain View-Gotebo ousted Lomega, 18-1.