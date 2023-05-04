Big homers

Cyril had a big game in the first round of the State Slow-Pitch Tournament Tuesday morning at Hall of Fame Complex, routing Union City, 17-5 thanks in part from two home runs each by junior Rin Morton and sophomore Hadley Gibson, one of hers being a grand slam.

 Courtesy photo

Southwest Oklahoma had three teams in the Class 2A slow-pitch softball field Tuesday and while Cyril did break though and advance to the semifinals, in the end the two powers--Shattuck and Canute — were playing for the title later in the day.

Cyril had a big game in the first round including two home runs each by junior Rin Morton and sophomore Hadley Gibson, one of hers being a grand slam.

Tags

Recommended for you