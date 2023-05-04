Southwest Oklahoma had three teams in the Class 2A slow-pitch softball field Tuesday and while Cyril did break though and advance to the semifinals, in the end the two powers--Shattuck and Canute — were playing for the title later in the day.
Cyril had a big game in the first round including two home runs each by junior Rin Morton and sophomore Hadley Gibson, one of hers being a grand slam.
The Pirates then turned around and had to face top-seeded Shattuck and while the Pirates battled hard they fell, 15-9.
Sterling girls suffered a heart-breaker, losing in the bottom of the seventh on a walk-off single in a wild 11-10 setback.
“That was a tough way to lose because we played so well,” Sterling coach Van Monroe said. “Ashlynn Clift went 3-or-3 and drove in six runs and Kinsley Geiger was 2-for-3 and had a two-run homer.. I couldn’t be any prouder of this group for fighting so hard.”
The third area team in the field, Central High, ran into the toughest draw having to go against Shattuck in the first round and the Bronchos wound up losing 11-1.