Powerhouse fastpitch programs Sterling and Cyril will host Class A regional tournaments that begin today at the two area schools.
Sterling will face Hydro-Eakly today at 11 a.m. due to a change in the original schedule. Wilson and Binger-Oney are also in that regional.
At Cyril, the Pirates will face Vanoss at noon and Hollis battles Wister in the second game around 2p.m.
Representing the area in Class B are Temple, which faces Sentinel at 2 p.m. today at Turner. In the Tupelo regional, Grandfield faces the top-seeded host at noon and Mt. View-Gotebo battles Hammon at 2 p.m.
Softball regionals wrap up Friday.
In fall baseball, perennial power Fort Cobb-Broxton is hosting a regional and the Mustangs will face arch rival Lookeba-Sickles at 2 p.m. today. Kiowa and Leedey round out that field and play at 4 p.m.
Sterling has been assigned to the Rattan regional where the Tigers battle Amber-Pocasset at 4 p.m. The top two teams in each regional advance to state.
In Class B, Big Pasture will compete in the Calumet regional and face the tournament host at 2 p.m.