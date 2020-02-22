Cyril will be gunning for a regional title tonight when it faces Alex at 8 p.m. at the Longhorns’ Gym and the Pirates will need another big night fro Jakobie Kaesenmeyer, who here driving to the bucket during Thursday’s 66-43 victory over Geronimo. If the Pirates can beat Alex tonight, they will be just one win from reaching state where they will be out to defend their Class A State title.