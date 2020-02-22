Coaches always talk about winning just one game at a time in the playoffs, even though it’s hard not for fans to look ahead to possible matchups and the ultimate goal of reaching the state tournament.
Tonight some area teams have the chance to win a Regional title and climb within one victory of a state berth but for others it will take another win today and then three more next week.
The odds are long that Chattanooga boys will make it that far but they did what they had to do Friday and that was get past Corn Bible Academy in a consolation bracket game at the Warriors’ Gym. But even that took five extra minutes but when the final buzzer sounded the hosts were living to play again today after pulling out a 53-49 victory.
“That’s what it’s all about, just getting one win at a time,” Chatty coach Billy Karr said. “The difference was that we really executed our offense a couple of times late. We ran a set play to get Nathan (Shaw) the ball there late in regulation and then we ran an out-of-bounds play that worked just like we had hoped in overtime.
“Today we did a better job down the stretch boxing off and getting some big rebounds and just followed our game-plan on how to stop them.”
Karr said he wasn’t sure which team his club might face this afternoon in the key consolation finals.
“Erick has beaten Blair a couple of times this season but you know that once the playoffs get here anything can happen,” he said. “I told all my kids to be here in time for tonight’s game, sit together and get their eyes on those teams. Kids aren’t going to go home and go to bed even if you tell them to do that, so I want them here to see the team we’re going to face.”
Friday’s game was played before a good crowd that included the entire student body of Chattanooga Public Schools.
“We’ve been drawing good crowds and this afternoon we had the elementary and high school kids here and I think that’s huge for our program,” Karr said. “Our goal — the thing I’ve been telling my kids — is that our goal is to go get on a bus again, even if it’s just to Cache (where the Class B Area will be played. I think it’s huge to get to next week. I have sixth and seventh-graders sitting on my bench as managers and stat keepers and they go everywhere with us. The more they see it the more they will like it and love the game just that much more.”
Shaw wound up leading the Warriors with 18 but Ben Ellis and Clay Smock each added 11 and Ethan Ellis chipped in eight to provide great balance.
Chatty girls saw their season end as they managed to produce just 25 points in a 41-25 loss to Corn Bible in another consolation bracket game.
In Class A, Tipton girls kept their season alive with a 54-32 win over Soper as Alexis Fierro produced 17 points to lead the way.
“The key for us is we have to play good defense because we don’t have much size,” coach Teddy White said. “We run a full-court press most of the time to try and take advantage of our edge in quickness. Fierro and Gabby Rodriguez have started at guard for us for four years and they make our defense work.
“Sometimes we don’t work as hard as we need, but when we do it’s fun to watch. Those guards can take it to the rim or shoot the three and that’s carried us for the past couple of seasons.”
White isn’t sure which team he might face but he could wind up having a rematch with Fort Cobb-Broxton, which beat him in the district finals a week ago.
“We got a bad draw that’s for sure but we have to just go play now and see what happens,” he said. “At least if we play them again it won’t be at their place. That’s a tough place to go win.”
Much of the hype around Class A involves the march to state by Fort Cobb-Broxton and Cyril which have played some great games in recent years. The Pirates ended the Mustangs’ bid for four straight state titles last season and both are top seeds in different Class A Area Tournaments so they won’t meet until the State Tournament if both keep winning.
Cyril boys routed Geronimo, 66-43, Thursday as Ryan Hart drilled 19 and Jose Rivera 18 to lead the way and lift the Pirates into tonight’s regional title game against Alex as the Longhorns’ own gym.
Cyril girls barely escaped a loss Thursday, beating Binger-Oney, 35-32, behind 14 points from, ShyAnne Snider. The Cyril girls will battle Canute tonight at 6:30 at Alex.
In that same regional at Alex, Geronimo girls won their second straight game and pulled to within one victory of making the Area Tournament. Geronimo beat Central High, 33-29, Thursday, then handed Alex a 47-46 loss on the Longhorns’ own court.
Meanwhile in Area IV, Fort Cobb-Broxton boys routed Crowder, 84-36, at Earlsboro Thursday. That sent the Mustangs into tonight’s title game against Asher at Moss High School.
In the same Area IV, both Velma-Alma teams will play for regional titles tonight at Stonewall. The V-A girls face Strother at 6:30 and the boys battle Winton around 8 p.m.
In Class B at Chattanooga tonight, Duke and Lookeba-Sickles will play in both title games, while at Bridge Creek, both Big Pasture teams play for regional titles against Varnum.