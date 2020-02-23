ALEX — Cyril boys coasted to another regional title Saturday to move within one win of another trip to the Class A State Tournament where they are the defending champions.
The Pirates started fast and their playoff experience took a heavy toll on Alex even though the Longhorns had the home-court edge. In the end the final margin was 65-49 as the hometown crew didn’t have an answer for the defending state champs.
Cyril will now face Arapaho-Butler Friday around 8 p.m. for the Area Tournament title and a berth in the State Tournament.
And, a 100 miles east at Moss High near Holdenville, Cyril’s arch rival Fort Cobb-Broxton boys were forced to rally in the second half for a tough 50-42 victory over Asher. The Mustangs, which lost to Cyril in the state title game last year foiling their bid to win four straight titles, were down by one, 25-24, at halftime but came charging back behind strong defense to earn the narrow win.
The Mustangs will play for their State Tournament bid Friday against Quinton at Bethel High School near Shawnee. Quinton knocked off Velma-Alma, 44-39, in another barn-burner late last night at Stonewall.
Also at Moss, the Fort Cobb-Broxton girls survived this week by beating Tipton, 38-34 in a dandy rematch of the district title game last week in Fort Cobb that the Mustangs won 59-50. This time it was closer but the Mustangs were still able to advance and knock Tipton out of a second straight trip to state.
Earlier at Alex, the Cyril girls saw their bid for a regional title go down in a 56-45 loss to Canute. However, the Lady Pirates can still earn another trip to state by winning three next week in the Area Tournament at Chickasha. They lost despite 18 points from Lexi McLemore.
But when the Cyril boys took the court their large fan base was able to get plenty excited as they drilled 10 treys en route to the convincing victory. Cyril jumped out to 22-9 command after one quarter and never really looked back.
And this was excellent balance as all five Cyril starters scored in double figures. Jakobie Kaesenmeyer led the way with 16, Jose Rivera added 14, Klay McClure and Kole Carlson each scored 12 and Ryan Hart added 11 for good measure.
Also in Class A, Velma-Alma came close to a sweep of regional titles at Stonewall as the girls edged unbeaten Strother, 56-50, but the Comets. then lost a 44-39 decision to Quinton.
While those were the outcomes of the area teams playing in regional title games, there were others playing in the consolation bracket and the biggest winner was Chattanooga boys which beat Erick, 48-36, to advance to the Class B Area Tournament next week at Cache. First-year head coach Billy Karr said the goal of his young Warriors was “to go get on another bus next week” and now that will happen Thursday even though the drive is a short one up Highway 115 to Cache.
The opponent will be area rival Big Pasture which saw its title hopes dashed by Varnum, 56-50, Saturday night at Bridge Creek in the partner regional to the one conducted at Chattanooga. BP and Chatty boys will play the late game at 8 p.m. Thursday at Cache High School.
Duke boys, still unbeaten, coasted past Lookeba-Sickles last night, 80-39, at Chatty. Earlier at Chatty the Lookeba-Sickles girls spoiled a Duke sweep by earning a 51-39 victory.
4A, 3A, 2A districts held
While the smaller schools were wrapping up regional play, the bigger schools started their district level this weekend and as expected the area’s top 4A girls team, Anadarko, coasted to an impressive 72-21 district win over Chickasha.
It was 24-4 after one period and 39-11 at halftime and the reserves got plenty of action down the stretch.
As has been the case all season, it’s been the balance of the Lady Warriors that is eating up foes one after the other. Last night Kaylee Borden scored 15, while Layni Zinn and Lexi Foreman each put 14 in the scorebook.
While the Anadarko teams played Saturday, there were some big games Friday including a dandy at Cache where the Bulldogs edged John Marshall in a dandy 71-67 overtime battle.
Jacob Mayeu led the Cache scoring with 19, Keegan Fink added 15 and Hunter Tate chipped in 12 more as the Bulldogs somehow found a way to beat the athletic Bears.