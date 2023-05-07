Elgin routed Southeast, 17-0, and then edged Altus, 3-0, Saturday to take the driver’s seat in a 5A Regional being played at Elgin.
After heavy rain and hail\ hit the area last evening, a decision on when to play the championship and “if” game will be made by the tournament director Damon Hitt.
Altus had advanced to the semifinals with a 1-0 victory over Guthrie, which later beat out Southeast.
In another Class 5A Regional, Duncan has already won three games and has just a title game remaining to sdvance to state.
MacArthur had beaten El Reno, 3-0, it its regional at Piedmont but the tournament hosts handed the Highlanders a 11-1 loss Friday to put the Highlanders into the position of needing to win three games but rain had apparently stopped that tournament as well.
In Oklahoma City the OSSAA finally got the Class A and B State Tournaments going and Fort Cobb-Broxton routed Vici 12-0 in fiove innings. Roff also won with ease, 13-0, over Kiowa to keep the two powerhouse programs on a collision course. The Mustangs will play Tupelo today in the semifinals at Edmond Santa Fe at 4:30 p.m.
And the news in Class A was also good as Sterling beat Tushka, 15-6, to set up a meeting today against Laverne, weather permitting at Edmond North at 4:30 p.m.