Flying to the rim

Fort Cobb-Broxton’s Cray Rogers flies toward the bucket during a recent Caddo County Tournament game against Apache. Rogers didn’t have his normal big scoring total Thursday night but his assists and pressure defense were keys as the Mustangs rolled into the Class B Regional finals with a 62-32 victory over Alex.

 Photo courtesy Glen Brockenbush

Fort Cobb-Broxton didn’t get off to a great start Thursday in the semifinals of a Class B regional at Alex but the Mustangs finished the first half with a 6-0 run and then came out in the third period and raced to a 62-32 victory over Alex in the Longhorns’ Gym.

The Mustangs were up by 10, 20-10, late in the first half but when the Longhorns started making some turnovers, Scott Hines’ club was quick to make those errors cost the hosts. Ian Taylor had a layup after a nice assist from Eli Willits then senior Blayke Nunn had two layups in the final seconds of the half, one of those on a great assist from Cray Rogers for a 26-12 halftime margin.

