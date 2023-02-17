Fort Cobb-Broxton didn’t get off to a great start Thursday in the semifinals of a Class B regional at Alex but the Mustangs finished the first half with a 6-0 run and then came out in the third period and raced to a 62-32 victory over Alex in the Longhorns’ Gym.
The Mustangs were up by 10, 20-10, late in the first half but when the Longhorns started making some turnovers, Scott Hines’ club was quick to make those errors cost the hosts. Ian Taylor had a layup after a nice assist from Eli Willits then senior Blayke Nunn had two layups in the final seconds of the half, one of those on a great assist from Cray Rogers for a 26-12 halftime margin.
The third quarter saw the Mustangs take total control as the pressure defense that Hines’ players can throw at teams was just overwhelming. Led by the long-range shooting of Simien Collins, the Mustangs took command for good by racing out to a 47-22 lead entering the fourth quarter.
The big run started with a Nunn layup, a Jaxon Willits jumper and the first of three treys by Collins for a 33-17 lead. Later Collins added two more treys for a 45-19 lead but about the only thing that went wrong in that flurry was that the officials changed the last trey into a two-point bucket at the next dead ball.
The victory sends the Mustangs into Saturday’s title game against the winner of last night’s Springer vs. Big Pasture game. While both of the teams in the title game will advance to next week’s Area Tournament, the winner of Saturday’s game would need one more win next Friday for a ticket to State.
The news wasn’t as good for the girls in Class B as Chattanooga, Mt. View-Gotebo and Fort Cobb-Broxton all lost in semifinal games Thursday and now all those teams will need to rally and win today and Saturday to advance to next week’s Area tournament at Cache.
Chatty girls were able to push Turner to the limit but the Warriors were unable to pull the win out of the fire, losing by a 35-33 score. Chatty girls will return to Alex tonight to face Maysville in a loser’s bracket game.
Mt. View-Gotebo girls also lost a low-scoring game, 35-27, to Sentinel. Mt. View will head to Hammon today to face Sweetwater. Fort Cobb-Broxton girls will have to beat Ryan to stay alive.
The area’s most consistent girls team in Class A has been Cyril but the Lady Pirates had to scratch out a 32-25 victory over Texhoma to remain in the winner’s bracket.
Next up for the Pirates will be a title matchup Saturday against Canute at Cheyenne in one of the feature games in all of the state.
On the boys side of the Cheyenne Regional, Apache boys advanced to Saturday’s title game with a 49-43 victory over Hollis at the Apache Events Center.
Apache led most of the way but it took some good free throw shooting in the fourth quarter to hold off the Tigers. Apache wound up drilling 5 of 6 to keep the Tigers from getting any closer.
Apache had balanced scoring as it has much of the season. Champ Buckner led the Apache offense with 13, Gage Carroll added 11, Christian Komardley 9, Dom Scott 7, and Carsten Coffman 8.
But it was the Warriors’ defense that kept the Tigers bottled up much of the evening and allowed Jordan Reed’s club earn the key victory to get into Saturday’s title game.
The expected title battle Saturday against Cyril was still not determined at press time as the Pirates were battling Texhoma in another game at Cheyenne.
In the Class A regional at Geronimo, the host Lady Jays stayed in contention with a 40-38 victory over Tushka Thursday. Next up will be a matchup with another area team, Empire, which ran into a talented Caddo team and lost a 65-32 decision.
The boys bracket in the Geronimo Regional saw a pair of area teams fall as Caddo beat Central High, 61-48, and Wilson edged Carnegie, 47-45. Both those clubs can still advance to Area with a pair of wins today and Saturday. Carnegie meets Rock Creek at 3 this afternoon at Geronimo and Central faces Tushka at 7:30.
In the Class A regional at Okarche it was a good news, bad news deal for Sterling as the girls beat Cordell, 54-40, but the boys lost to Union City, 67-50.