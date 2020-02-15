Gyms across Oklahoma filled with thousands of fans Friday as the small-school basketball playoffs started in Class A and B and there were several Southwest Oklahoma teams advancing during first-round district games.
There were few upset on opening night but that could change tonight when the top seerds at most of the district tournaments enter the action after watching the second and third seeds battle it out to advance and at least earn a ticket to regional action next week. While the OSSAA playoff system is double elimination; there is a catch because you have to win that first district game to get to the double elimination level.
Among the Class A teams advancing last night were Central High, Geronimo and Fort Cobb-Broxton girls.
Central High girls used tough defense to subdue Ryan, 34-25, while Geronimo girls handled Turner, 58-43, to earn the nright to face Binger-Oney in tonight’s title game.
Fort Cobb-Broxton girls, who are competing in a totally different area that will wind up at Bethel High School, beat Earlsboro, 53-41, to get a shot at top-seeded Tipton tonight at the Fort Cobb-Broxton Gym. Tipton’s quickness has been a key this year, plus making it to state last year gave Teddy White’s club some valuable playoff experience.
“Tipton tries to put a lot of pressure on you, sorta like what we faced tonight against Earlsboro,” Fort Cobb-Broxton girls coach Blake Clift said. “They do a pretty good job of trying to speed you up but tonight we handled the ball pretty well and that’s what we need to do against Tipton.”
Playing at home will also be a huge factor, especially if the Mustangs can find their shooting touch.
“Jill Stinson had 19 for us tonight and 12 of those came in the first quarter on four threes,” Clift said. “She’s our 2-guard and if she can get some good looks we feel we have a chance to knock them down. It should be wild in here for both games.”
On the boys side tonight, the host Mustangs battle Earlsboro, which knocked off Tipton last night.
In Class B, Temple girls started slow but exploded to advance with a 59-31 victory over Indiahoma at Big Pasture.
“We sure didn’t play very well early,” Temple coach Brad Spurlock said. “It was tied at halftime and we were struggling to get much going. Finally we got some shots to drop and pulled away there in the third when we scored 23 points. We kinda spread it around tonight. Celeste (Robles) got inside and hit some big shots and Phoenix (Jones) hit some big threes and so did Toquothey, she hit three threes there to get us going.”