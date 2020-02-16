Cyril and Fort Cobb-Broxton came away with district title sweeps Saturday and while both boys teams coasted to easy wins, it was the Fort Cobb-Broxton girls who came away with the mild upset, beating Tipton, 59-50, forcing the Tigers to take the long road if they are to make a repeat trip to the state tournament.
The game was tight in the early going with both teams scoring 17 in the opening quarter. But the Mustangs, cheered on by a packed house at Fort Cobb-Broxton’s gym, rolled to a 16-3 scoring edge in the second quarter to take command, or so it seemed at the time.
But Tipton coach Teddy White got his defense to turn it up a notch and things changed in a hurry.
“We got up on them at 33-20 but then they go on an 18-0 run there when we struggled to advance the ball against their pressire,” Fort Cobb-Broxton girls coach Brett Clift said. “Their pressure really affected us there. We knew what was coming but we just didn’t handle it very well. Finally one of our seniors, Mariah Gonzales just grabbed the ball and took charge. She kinda settled us down but then she gets her fifth foul. In fact, all three of my guards fouled out.
“Buit we had a couple of young guards—Ada Youngman and Rylee Repp—came in there and did a good job of getting the ball downcourt and breaking the press. And we were able to break the press and even convert some layups there in the fourth quarter. That’s what it takes; players just have to step up when somebody goes out like that.”
Gonzales wound up scoring 17 for the Mustangs and Ashlynn Lewis added 13 to help the Mustangs advance in the winner’s bracket. Gabby Rodriguez had 19 and Alexis Fierro added 20 for the Tigers but they just didn’t get enough support.
Cyril girls also had to work for their district title, hanging on for a 40-32 victory over Central High and once again the home crowd at the Pirates’ Gym helped give the girls the support they needed when the Bronchos were trying to get back in the game down the stretch.
ShyAnn Snider paced the Pirates with 12 and Gabby Row also scored in double figures with 10.
As expected, the Cyril and Fort Cobb-Broxton boys coasted to district titles as they started their march toward another state tournament with big home wins but things will get tougher next week as they enter regional tournaments.
In Class B there were some interesting games as Big Pasture’s experience showed up big in a 38-31 victory over Temple.
The Tigers led in the early going but the Rangers came back to lead in the middle two quarters and then held off the Tigers late.
“We knew they could hurt us with the threes but for most of the game we did a good job on them,.” Temple coach Brad Spurlock said. “But (Abigail) Smith hit some key threes there at pivotal points in the game and we just didn’t respond. But we started two freshmen and a sophomore and this getting another week of practice will be great for our bunch. The pressure will be on the other teams and we’re just going to work hard and enjoy this great learning experience.”
Smith led BP with 15 points while Madyson Jones paced Temple with 14.
There was a good Class A girls game at Fletcher as Empire held off the host Wildcats, 44-28. Jaycee Porter led the way for Empire with 16 while Jordan Broomfield paced Fletcher with nine. The senior standout had scored 28 during the semifinals on Friday but she and her teammates were unable to make key shots down the stretch Saturday.
But Fletcher boys did claim a district title with a 53-34 victory over Empire, using great balance to do the damage.
Logan Powers had 17, Sam Tyler and Kerwin Clift each added 11 and Nate Anderson chipped in 10 for the Wildcats.
“That’s how we’ve been all season; we have different guys step up each night,” Fletcher coach Kyle Williams said. “For us it’s all about defense. If we defend like we’re capable, we can play with a lot of these teams. That’s what it’s goinmg to take for us to win a couple next week.”