Thursday
MidFirst Warrior Classic
At Anadarko High School
MACARTHUR 100, CAPITOL HILL 38
Boys
CAPITOL HILL — Charles Atondo 4-0-10, Rojas 2-3-8, Satepauhoodle 3-1-8, Martinez 1-3-5, Johnson 2-0-4, Hernandez 1-0-3; Totals 13-7-38.
MACARTHUR — Danquez Dawsey 11-0-29, Arzhonte Dallas 10-1-23, Marty Perry 7-1-16, Stringfellow 4-0-9, Moseby 3-0-8, Edwards 2-2-7, Hamilton 3-0-6, Mollet 1-0-2; Totals 41-4-100.
CapHill;6;13;9;10;—;38
Mac;30;25;20;25;—;100
3-point goals: CAPITOL HILL — Atondo 2, Satepauhoodle, Rojas, Hernandez; MACARTHUR — Dawsey 7, Dallas 2, Moseby 2, Stringfellow, Perry, Edwards.
MACARTHUR 60, GUYMON 41
Girls
GUYMON — Arrogonez 5-2-14, Vasquez 3-3-10, Ruiz 3-1-9, Pontillo 2-0-6, Watson 1-0-2; Totals 14-6-41.
MACARTHUR — McKenzie Washington 8-1-17, Naomi Smith 4-3-12, Tajanah Mardenborough 4-2-10, Natalie Smith 4-2-10, Nad. Smith 2-0-5, Thomas 0-3-3, Vines 1-1-3; Totals 23-11-60.
Guymon;10;8;7;16;—;41
Mac;14;10;12;24;—;60
3-point goals: GUYMON — Ruiz 2, Pontillo 2, Arrogonez 2, Vazquez; MACARTHUR — Nadia Smith, Naomi Smith.
ANADARKO 76, CAPITOL HILL 11
Girls
CAPITOL HILL — Frayre 2-2-6, Miller 1-0-3, Curls 1-0-2; Totals 4-2-11.
ANADARKO — Lexi Foreman 4-3-13, Chloe Cantrell 4-1-11, Brylon Tresscott 4-2-11, Borden 4-0-8, Tyler 3-0-6, Zinn 3-0-6, Tortsoh 2-0-5, Williams 2-0-4, Soldeno 2-0-4, Crosshunter 1-2-4, Jackson 1-0-2, Passi 1-0-2; Totals 31-8-76.
CapHill;5;3;3;0;—;11
Darko;26;24;14;12;—;76
3-point goals: CAPITOL HILL — Miller; ANADARKO — Foreman 2, Cantrell 2, Tresscott, Tortsoh.
CACHE 51, CHICKASHA 28
Boys
CHICKASHA — Copeland 3-2-8, McMurtry 3-0-6, Miller 2-0-5, Russell 2-0-4, Choat 1-1-3, Mays 0-2-2; Totals 11-5-28.
CACHE — Justin Cotton 6-2-17, Tate 3-0-6, Keegan Fink 6-2-17, Troclair 1-0-3, Harbin 2-0-4, Turner 1-0-2, Niedo 1-0-2; Totals 20-4-51.
Chick;5;7;6;10;—;28
Cache;12;10;15;14;—;51
3-point goals: CHICKASHA — Miller; CACHE — Cotton 3, Fink 3, Troclair.
Regular season
BIG PASTURE 36, CHATTY 31
Girls
BIG PASTURE — Mullins 3-2-9, Martin 4-0-8, Smith 1-4-6, Groves 2-0-6, Biggs 2-0-5, Green 1-0-2; Totals 13-6-36.
CHATTANOOGA — Julie Shaw 2-4-10, Abbott 2-2-8, Clayton 3-0-6, Garrett 0-3-3, Baggett 1-0-2, Scherler 1-0-2; Totals 9-9-31.
BP;7;7;5;17;—;36
Chatty;7;10;8;6;—;31
3-point goals: BIG PASTURE — Groves 2, Biggs; CHATTY — Shaw 2, Abbott 2.