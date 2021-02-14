Class A
Area III
District 6
GERONIMO 60, SNYDER 43
Girls district championship
SNYDER — Shelby Davis 5-1-12, Madi Robuck 4-3-11, Kara McPherson 4-2-10, Huckaby 3-0-6, Granger 1-2-4; Totals 17-8-43.
GERONIMO — Elizabeth McCarthy 8-0-20, Chrissa Gomez 5-2-14, Haley Hutchison 4-1-11, Latimer 3-2-8, Hughes 1-1-3, Witt 1-0-2, Bunch 1-0-2; Totals 23-6-60.
Snyder;5;15;9;14;—;43
Geronimo;11;19;15;14;—;60
3-point goals: SNYDER — Davis; GERONIMO — McCarthy 4, Gomez 2, Hutchison 2.
SNYDER 59, GERONIMO 34
Boys district championship
GERONIMO — Spencer Crain 4-5-13, Adams 4-1-9, McCarthy 1-0-3, Jones 0-3-3, Scott 1-0-2, Maldonado 1-0-2; Totals 12-9-34.
SNYDER — Ryan Kelly 8-0-20, Lance Carter 6-0-12, Lile 2-2-7, Howell 2-0-4, Grantham 1-0-3, Carothers 1-0-3, Bridgewater 1-1-3, Gates 1-0-3, Schneider 1-0-2; Totals 24-3-59.
Geronimo;8;4;10;12;—;34
Snyder;14;24;16;5;—;59
3-point goals: GERONIMO — McCarthy; SNYDER — Kelly 4, Lile, Grantham, Gates, Carothers.
SNYDER 55, WAURIKA 42
Girls district semis
SNYDER — Kara McPherson 9-4-23, Shelby Davis 4-6-17, Huckaby 3-0-6, Robuck 2-1-5, Granger 1-2-4; Totals 19-13-55.
WAURIKA — Cassidie Berry 6-2-14, Simmons 4-1-9, Streeter 3-2-8, Mora 2-0-4, Showalter 1-0-3, Roberson 1-0-2, Smith 1-0-2; Totals 18-5-42.
Snyder;13;11;15;16;—;55
Waurika;14;12;10;6;—;42
3-point goals: SNYDER — Davis 3, McPherson; WAURIKA — Showalter.
GERONIMO 50, WAURIKA 45
Boys district semis
GERONIMO — Cruz Adams 6-1-15, Spencer Crain 6-2-14, McCarthy 2-3-9, Jones 4-1-9, Maldonado 1-0-2, Pritchard 0-1-1; Totals 19-8-50.
WAURIKA — Treyton Torrez 9-2-25, Kevin Garcia 5-0-12, Houston 1-0-2, Arellano 1-0-2, Ariolla 1-0-2, Forsyth 1-0-2; Totals 18-2-45.
Geronimo;10;13;14;13;—;50
Waurika;10;7;16;12;—;45
3-point goals: GERONIMO — McCarthy 2, Adams 2; WAURIKA — Torrez 5, Garcia 2.
Class B
Area III
District 8
INDIAHOMA 53, SPRINGER 46
Boys district championship
INDIAHOMA — Dyllan Plaster 10-1-23, Trace Thomason 5-0-15, Tsohasan Sunray 4-0-11, Reyna 2-0-4; Totals 21-1-53.
SPRINGER — N/A
Indy;2;18;12;21;—;53
Springer;17;4;12;13;—;46
3-point goals: INDIAHOMA — Thomason 5, Sunray 3, Plaster 2; SPRINGER — N/A.
FOX 35, INDIAHOMA 18
Girls district championship
INDIAHOMA — Salinas 2-0-6, Kimble 0-5-5, Kaudle-Kaule 1-0-3, Carter 0-2-2, Wilson 1-0-2; Totals 4-7-18.
FOX — N/A.
Indy;5;8;0;5;—;18
Fox;3;10;12;10;—;35
3-point goals: INDIAHOMA — ; FOX — N/A.
INDIAHOMA 48, MILBURN 33
Girls district semis
MILBURN — N/A
INDIAHOMA — Katelyn Kimble 6-2-14, Macie Carter 4-1-13, Kaudle-Kaule 3-1-9, Salinas 3-1-8; Totals
Milburn;6;9;5;13;—;33
Indy;15;14;11;8;—;48
3-point goals: MILBURN — N/A; INDIAHOMA — Carter 4, Kaudle-Kaule 2, Salinas.
INDIAHOMA 60, FOX 26
Boys district semis
INDIAHOMA — Dyllan Plaster 7-1-17, Trace Thomason 5-0-15, Tsohasan Sunray 5-0-11, Antonio Reyna 4-2-10, McClung 3-1-7; Totals 24-4-60.
FOX — N/A
Indy;15;17;15;13;—;60
Fox;6;6;10;4;—;26
3-point goal: INDIAHOMA — Thomason 5, Plaster 2, Sunray; FOX — N/A.
Area IV
District 1
CYRIL 83, PAOLI 8
Girls district championship
PAOLI — Martin 1-0-2, Covington 1-0-2, McGuire 1-0-2, Baxter 1-0-2; Totals 4-0-8.
CYRIL — Payge Miller 8-0-21, Gabby Row 7-1-15, Snider 3-1-9, L. McLemore 4-0-9, J. Thompson 2-2-7, K. McLemore 3-0-7, S. Thompson 1-2-4, Rhodes 2-0-4, Morton 1-1-4, Chrismon 1-0-2, Williamson 1-0-2; Totals 33-7-83.
Paoli;0;2;0;6;—;8
Cyril;22;23;25;13;—;83
3-point goals: PAOLI — None; CYRIL — Miller 5, Snider 2, K. McLemore, L. McLemore, J. Thompson.
CYRIL 73, PAOLI 29
Boys district championship
PAOLI — Kash Wigley 7-0-14, Parker 1-1-4, Finley 1-2-4, Cunningham 2-0-4, Manning 1-0-3; Totals 12-3-29.
CYRIL — Kole Carlson 6-3-15, Tevyn Mack 6-0-12, Big Soldier 4-0-9, Hart 3-0-8, McClure 3-0-6, Want 2-0-5, Martin 2-0-4, Fowler 2-0-4, Thompson 2-0-4, Ash 2-0-4; Totals 32-3-73.
Paoli;6;2;16;5;—;29
Cyril;18;32;9;14;—;73
3-point goals: PAOLI — Parker, Manning; CYRIL — Hart 2, Big Soldier, Want.
Regular season
Friday
MACARTHUR 85, LAWTON HIGH 27
Girls
MACARTHUR — Azariah Jackson 4-5-15, Tajanah Mardenborough 5-4-14, Nadia Smith 4-0-10, Alayna Vines 2-6-10, Nat. Smith 4-0-9, Kemna 3-0-8, Fisher 2-1-6, Thomas 2-0-4, Pulluch 1-2-4, Washington 2-0-4, Lewis 1-0-2; Totals 30-18-85.
LAWTON HIGH — L. Omusinde 4-1-9, Crayton 3-1-8, Fisher 2-0-4, Perry 2-0-4, Y. Omusinde 0-2-2; Totals 11-4-27.
Mac;11;28;24;28;—;85
LHS;4;5;12;6;—;27
3-point goals: MACARTHUR — Jackson 2, Nad. Smith 2, Kemna 2, Fisher, Nat. Smith; LAWTON HIGH — Crayton.
MACARTHUR 88, LAWTON HIGH 72
Boys
MACARTHUR — Danquez Dawsey 13-3-31, Montez Edwards 7-1-18, Marty Perry 6-3-15, Arzhonte Dallas 4-4-13, Padilla 1-2-5, Moesby 2-0-4, Cowan 1-0-2; Totals 34-13-88.
LAWTON HIGH — Devarius Hardy 8-7-23, Jayden Jackson 7-3-17, Javon Dean 6-3-15, Donte Fisher 5-1-11, Simpson 2-2-6; Totals 28-16-72.
Mac;12;30;24;22;—;88
LHS;12;20;20;20;—;72
3-point goals: MACARTHUR — Edwards 3, Dawsey 3, Dallas, Padilla; LAWTON HIGH — None.
BLANCHARD 56, CACHE 41
Girls
BLANCHARD — Reagan Fox 9-1-24, Carly Craig 7-3-19, Coffman 2-2-6, Haynes 1-0-3, Shannon 0-2-2, Roberts 1-0-2; Totals 20-8-56.
CACHE — Kyla Bonnarens 4-4-13, Carter 3-1-8, Heidebrecht 3-2-8, Robinson 2-2-8, Tahchawwickah 2-0-4; Totals 14-9-41.
Blanchard;17;8;5;16;—;56
Cache;13;9;11;8;—;41
3-point goals: BLANCHARD — Fox 5, Craig 2, Haynes; CACHE — Robinson 2, Bonnarens, Carter.
ANADARKO 50, CHICKASHA 43, OT
Boys
CHICKASHA — Murphy 25, Boardinham 9, Copeland 9.
ANADARKO — Rayden Churchill 13, Karsen Williams 11, Layton Stone 10, Owens 6, Ko. Williams 3, Lemos 3, Cozad 2, Frank 2.
Chick;15;10;7;9;2;—;43
Darko;5;7;19;10;9;—;50
3-point goals: CHICKASHA — Murphy 2, Boardinham; ANADARKO — Ka. Williams 3, Churchill, Owens.
HINTON 51, APACHE 31
Boys
HINTON — Tate Theil 5-1-14, Levi Taylor 4-0-10, Wheeler 3-0-9, Strong 3-0-7, Norton 2-1-5, Brookshire 1-2-4, J. Theil 1-0-2; Totals 19-4-51.
APACHE — Hunter Smith 4-0-11, Brayden Curry 4-2-11, Coffman 2-1-5, Scott 2-0-4; Totals 12-3-31.
Hinton;8;13;14;16;—;51
Apache;12;5;7;7;—;31
3-point goals: HINTON — T. Theil 3, Wheeler 3, Taylor 2, Strong; APACHE — Smith 3, Curry.