Southern Oklahoma Invitational
At Duncan
Saturday
CARL ALBERT 57, CACHE 34
Girls Championship
CACHE — Kyla Bonnarens 5-3-13, Carter 4-1-9, Kloe Heidebrecht 4-4-12, Young 0-1-1; Totals:
CARL ALBERT — N/A
Cache;14;6;2;12;—;34
CA;15;14;11;17;—;57
3-point goals: CACHE — N/A; CARL ALBERT — N/A.
LAWTON HIGH 41, CAPITOL HILL 21
Girls consolation championship
CAPITOL HILL — Curtis 3-2-8, Frayre 2-3-7, Post 1-0-3, McClarty 1-0-2, Gabaldon 0-1-1; Totals 7-6-21.
LAWTON HIGH — Dalena Fisher 6-5-18, Nina Perry 7-4-18, Crayton 1-0-3, Smith 1-0-2; Totals 15-9-41.
CH;0;7;5;9;—;21
LHS;11;13;13;4;—;41
3-point goals: CAPITOL HILL — Post; LAWTON HIGH — Crayton, Fisher.
Friday
LAWTON HIGH 58, DOUGLASS 15
Girls consolation bracket
LAWTON HIGH — Dalena Fisher 12-4-29, TT Crayton 4-2-12, BUrris 3-1-9, Perry 4-1-9; Totals: 23-8-59.
DOUGLASS — N/A
LHS;19;6;13;21;—;59
Doug;4;4;4;3;—;15
3-point goals: LAWTON HIGH — Crayton 2, Burris 2, Fisher; DOUGLASS — N/A.
EISENHOWER 51, CACHE 43
Boys consolation bracket
EISENHOWER — Jamel Graves 9-2-20, McClelland 2-3-8, Cooksey 2-2-8, Robinson 3-0-6, Mitchell 1-2-5, Love 1-2-4; Totals 18-11-51.
CACHE — Montez Trosclair 5-3-16, Jaylen Niedo 5-1-12, Cotton 2-0-5, Tate 2-0-4, Harbin 1-0-2; Totals 15-4-43.
Ike;9;10;13;19;—;51
Cache;5;10;9;19;—;43
3-point goals: EISENHOWER — Cooksey 2, Mitchell, McClelland; CACHE — Trosclair 3, Cotton, Niedo.
Joe Lawson Invitational
At Norman
Saturday
HERITAGE HALL 77, MACARTHUR 57
Boys Championship
MACARTHUR — Arzhonte Dallas 6-7-21, Montez Edwards 2-6-11, Cowan 1-4-7, Padilla 2-0-5, Perry 2-0-4, Dawsey 0-2-2, Hamilton 1-0-3, Moseby 1-0-2, Marrow 1-0-2; Totals 16-19-57.
HERITAGE HALL — Trey Alexander 11-7-31, CJ Smith 6-2-17, Sebastian Perry 6-0-13, Kyle McLaughlin 5-0-11, Franks 1-0-3, Foster 1-0-2; Totals 30-10-77.
Mac;8;11;23;15;—;57
HH;13;22;21;21;—;77
3-point goals: MACARTHUR — Dallas 2, Edwards, Hamilton, Cowan; HERITAGE HALL — Smith 3, Alexander 2, Perry, McLaughlin.