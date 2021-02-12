Late Tuesday
DUNCAN 57, CACHE 53
Boys
DUNCAN — Ben Johnson 4-13-22, Trevyn Stewart 4-3-11, Mitchell 3-2-8, Pettit 3-0-8, Wiggins 2-0-5, Pennypacker 1-1-3; Totals 17-19-57.
CACHE — Justin Cotton 8-1-20, Jacob Turner 5-5-15, Fink 3-1-8, Tate 1-2-4, Trosclair 1-0-3, Harbin 1-0-3; Totals 19-9-53.
Duncan;15;11;11;20;—;57
Cache;17;9;5;22;—;53
3-point goals: DUNCAN — Pettit 2, Johnson, Wiggins; CACHE — Cotton 3, Fink, Trosclair, Harbin.
ELGIN 66, CHICKASHA 35
Boys
CHICKASHA — Boardinham 5-1-12, Trammell 2-1-5, Rayburn 1-1-4, Russell 1-2-4, Murphy 2-0-4, Copeland 0-4-4, Choat 1-0-2; Totals 12-9-35.
ELGIN — Komah Battise 6-0-17, Ja’dyn Johnson 6-0-15, Asher Kendall 4-0-11, Parker 4-0-9, Hickman 1-2-5, Wilson 1-0-3, Nettles 1-0-2, Sibila 1-0-2; Totals 24-2-66.
Chick;2;5;15;13;—;35
Elgin;20;21;13;12;—;66
3-point goals: CHICKASHA — Rayburn, Boardinham; ELGIN — Battise 5, Johnson 3, Kendall 3, Parker, Wilson, Hickman.
MACARTHUR 66, ALTUS 53
Girls
ALTUS — Lakysia Johnson 10-5-25, Addison Stults 8-1-17, McQuiggan 1-3-6, Davis 1-0-3; Totals 20-9-53.
MACARTHUR — Natalie Smith 9-4-24, Azariah Jackson 6-1-14, McKenzie Washington 4-4-12, Mardenborough 3-0-7, Vines 3-0-6, Kemna 1-0-3; Totals 26-9-66.
Altus;17;8;18;10;—;53
Mac;12;18;17;19;—;66
3-point goals: ALTUS — McQuiggan, Johnson, Davis; MACARTHUR — Smith 2, Mardenborough, Jackson, Kemna.
MACARTHUR 91, ALTUS 40
Boys
ALTUS — Keythan Kellison 8-0-19, Sterling 3-0-6, Ford 2-0-4, Burrow 2-0-4, Patterson 1-0-2, Haywood 1-0-2, Adams 0-1-1; Totals 17-1-40.
MACARTHUR — Arzhonte Dallas 10-3-25, Danquez Dawsey 6-6-20, Marty Perry 5-3-15, Edwards 3-0-7, Moseby 2-0-5, Morrow 2-1-5, Cowan 2-0-5, Gabriel 1-2-4, Wallace 1-0-2, Padilla 1-0-2, Klein 0-1-1, Sutherland 0-1-1; Totals 33-17-91.
Altus;11;14;10;5;—;40
Mac;27;18;26;20;—;91
3-point goals: ALTUS —; MACARTHUR — Dallas 2, Dawsey 2, Perry 2, Cowan, Moseby, Edwards.
AMBER-POCASSET 72, APACHE 48
Boys
APACHE — Kristian Komardley 8-7-24, Brayden Curry 5-1-12, Lindsey 2-0-4, Scott 0-4-4, Coffman 1-0-3, Smith 1-0-2, Roberts 0-1-1; Totals 17-13-48.
AMBER-POCASSET — Kyle Williams 9-4-22, Austin Carpenter 7-2-16, Caiden Thomason 3-1-10, Guthrie 2-1-6, Croskey 3-0-6, Loggins 2-0-5, Irving 1-0-2, Braden 1-0-2, Wilson 0-1-1; Totals 28-9-72.
Apache;9;17;7;15;—;48
Am-Po;19;17;19;17;—;72
3-point goals: APACHE — Komardley, Coffman, Curry; AMBER-POCASSET — Thomas, Guthrie, Loggins.