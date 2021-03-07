Friday
MACARTHUR 71, EL RENO 63
Boys area championship
EL RENO — Ryan Island 7-3-18, James Reveles 7-2-16, Darius Moore 8-0-16, Hunt 3-1-7, Robertson 1-1-3, Havern 1-0-2, Plumley 0-1-1; Totals 27-8-63.
MACARTHUR — Danquez Dawsey 14-0-32, Brandon Cowan 5-0-13, Dallas 3-0-6, Moseby 3-0-6, Perry 3-0-6, Padilla 1-0-3, Smith 0-1-1; Totals 31-1-71.
El Reno;14;16;18;15;—;63
Mac;16;17;24;14;—;71
3-point goals: EL RENO — Island; MACARTHUR — Dawsey 4, Cowan 3, Padilla.
HYDRO-EAKLY 63, SNYDER 55, OT
Boys semifinals
SNYDER — Ryan Kelly 7-3-21, Ethan Howell 4-2-11, Lile 3-0-9, Carter 3-0-7, Anderson 3-0-7; Totals 20-5-55.
HYDRO-EAKLY — Nolan Gore 7-10-24, Carson Propps 7-3-17, Price 4-1-9, Berkey 2-1-5, Wilburn 1-3-5, Tharp 1-0-3; Totals 22-18-63.
Snyder;10;15;12;13;5;—;55
H-E;11;17;9;13;13;—;63
3-point goals: SNYDER — Kelly 4, Lile 3, Howell, Anderson, Carter; HYDRO-EAKLY — Tharp.
ROFF 59, CYRIL 57
Boys semifinals
ROFF — Trayson Miller 5-6-16, Wil Joplin 4-1-10, Owens 3-3-9, Simon 3-1-9, Baldridge 2-0-6, Reed 2-1-5, Bagwell 2-0-4; Totals 21-12-59.
CYRIL — Ryan Hart 5-5-17, Hayden Big Soldier 4-5-15, Carlson 4-0-8, McClure 3-0-7, Mack 2-2-6, Thompson 2-0-4; Totals 20-12-57.
Roff;10;14;16;19;—;59
Cyril;9;14;19;15;—;57
3-point goals: ROFF — Baldridge 2, Simon 2, Sheppard; CYRIL — Big Soldier 2, Hart 2, McClure.
MARLOW 40, COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN 36
Boys area championship
COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN — Cade Bond 3-1-10, Cole 3-0-9, Martin 3-0-6, Dysinger 2-0-5, Co. Bond 1-0-2, Jobe 0-2-2; Totals 12-3-36.
MARLOW — Jace Gilbert 6-5-22, Payne 2-0-6, Herchock 2-0-6, Johnson 2-0-4, Bergner 1-0-2; Totals 13-5-40.
CCS;7;13;8;6;—;36
Marlow;9;13;10;—;40
3-point goals: COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN — Ca. Bond 3, Cole 3, Dysinger; MARLOW — Gilbert 5, Payne 2, Herchock 2.
ANADARKO 47, FORT GIBSON 28
Girls area championship
FORT GIBSON — Shieldnight 4-0-9, Gann 2-0-4, Le. Foutch 2-0-4, Two Shields 1-0-3, London 1-0-3, Webb 0-2-2, Whiteley 0-2-2, Snell 0-1-1; Totals 10-5-28.
ANADARKO — Libbi Zinn 5-1-16, Kaylee Borden 5-0-14, Torrin Tyler 4-1-10, La. Zinn 2-2-7; Totals 16-4-47.
FTG;6;10;5;7;—;28
Darko;14;10;11;12;—;47
3-point goals: FORT GIBSON — Two Shields, Shieldnight, London; ANADARKO — Li. Zinn 5, Borden 4, La. Zinn, Tyler.
Late Thursday
ARDMORE 67, DUNCAN 39
Girls area elimination game
DUNCAN — Kindalyn Miller 4-3-14, Foster 3-1-8, Ledford 2-0-5, White 2-0-4, Giles 2-0-4, Siess 1-0-2, Walker 0-2-2; Totals 14-6-39
ARDMORE — Willis 4-6-17, McCurley 7-1-15, Smith 4-4-12, Bennett 5-0-10, Cohee 4-0-8, Jefferson 2-0-5; Totals 26-11-67.
Duncan;4;7;19;9;—;39
Ardmore;19;18;14;16;—;67
3-point goals: DUNCAN — Miller 3, Ledford, Foster; ARDMORE — Willis 3, Jefferson.