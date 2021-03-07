Friday

MACARTHUR 71, EL RENO 63

Boys area championship

EL RENO — Ryan Island 7-3-18, James Reveles 7-2-16, Darius Moore 8-0-16, Hunt 3-1-7, Robertson 1-1-3, Havern 1-0-2, Plumley 0-1-1; Totals 27-8-63.

MACARTHUR — Danquez Dawsey 14-0-32, Brandon Cowan 5-0-13, Dallas 3-0-6, Moseby 3-0-6, Perry 3-0-6, Padilla 1-0-3, Smith 0-1-1; Totals 31-1-71.

El Reno;14;16;18;15;—;63

Mac;16;17;24;14;—;71

3-point goals: EL RENO — Island; MACARTHUR — Dawsey 4, Cowan 3, Padilla.

HYDRO-EAKLY 63, SNYDER 55, OT

Boys semifinals

SNYDER — Ryan Kelly 7-3-21, Ethan Howell 4-2-11, Lile 3-0-9, Carter 3-0-7, Anderson 3-0-7; Totals 20-5-55.

HYDRO-EAKLY — Nolan Gore 7-10-24, Carson Propps 7-3-17, Price 4-1-9, Berkey 2-1-5, Wilburn 1-3-5, Tharp 1-0-3; Totals 22-18-63.

Snyder;10;15;12;13;5;—;55

H-E;11;17;9;13;13;—;63

3-point goals: SNYDER — Kelly 4, Lile 3, Howell, Anderson, Carter; HYDRO-EAKLY — Tharp.

ROFF 59, CYRIL 57

Boys semifinals

ROFF — Trayson Miller 5-6-16, Wil Joplin 4-1-10, Owens 3-3-9, Simon 3-1-9, Baldridge 2-0-6, Reed 2-1-5, Bagwell 2-0-4; Totals 21-12-59.

CYRIL — Ryan Hart 5-5-17, Hayden Big Soldier 4-5-15, Carlson 4-0-8, McClure 3-0-7, Mack 2-2-6, Thompson 2-0-4; Totals 20-12-57.

Roff;10;14;16;19;—;59

Cyril;9;14;19;15;—;57

3-point goals: ROFF — Baldridge 2, Simon 2, Sheppard; CYRIL — Big Soldier 2, Hart 2, McClure.

MARLOW 40, COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN 36

Boys area championship

COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN — Cade Bond 3-1-10, Cole 3-0-9, Martin 3-0-6, Dysinger 2-0-5, Co. Bond 1-0-2, Jobe 0-2-2; Totals 12-3-36.

MARLOW — Jace Gilbert 6-5-22, Payne 2-0-6, Herchock 2-0-6, Johnson 2-0-4, Bergner 1-0-2; Totals 13-5-40.

CCS;7;13;8;6;—;36

Marlow;9;13;10;—;40

3-point goals: COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN — Ca. Bond 3, Cole 3, Dysinger; MARLOW — Gilbert 5, Payne 2, Herchock 2.

ANADARKO 47, FORT GIBSON 28

Girls area championship

FORT GIBSON — Shieldnight 4-0-9, Gann 2-0-4, Le. Foutch 2-0-4, Two Shields 1-0-3, London 1-0-3, Webb 0-2-2, Whiteley 0-2-2, Snell 0-1-1; Totals 10-5-28.

ANADARKO — Libbi Zinn 5-1-16, Kaylee Borden 5-0-14, Torrin Tyler 4-1-10, La. Zinn 2-2-7; Totals 16-4-47.

FTG;6;10;5;7;—;28

Darko;14;10;11;12;—;47

3-point goals: FORT GIBSON — Two Shields, Shieldnight, London; ANADARKO — Li. Zinn 5, Borden 4, La. Zinn, Tyler.

Late Thursday

ARDMORE 67, DUNCAN 39

Girls area elimination game

DUNCAN — Kindalyn Miller 4-3-14, Foster 3-1-8, Ledford 2-0-5, White 2-0-4, Giles 2-0-4, Siess 1-0-2, Walker 0-2-2; Totals 14-6-39

ARDMORE — Willis 4-6-17, McCurley 7-1-15, Smith 4-4-12, Bennett 5-0-10, Cohee 4-0-8, Jefferson 2-0-5; Totals 26-11-67.

Duncan;4;7;19;9;—;39

Ardmore;19;18;14;16;—;67

3-point goals: DUNCAN — Miller 3, Ledford, Foster; ARDMORE — Willis 3, Jefferson.

Recommended for you