ELGIN 30, LONE GROVE 26

Girls district championship

LONE GROVE — Maili Coe 5-1-12, Adams 2-0-5, McMurtrey 1-2-4, E. Imhof 1-0-3, O'OSteen 1-0-2; Totals 10-3-26.

ELGIN — Danielle Linthicum 3-7-13, Bolan 1-4-7, Moore 2-0-4, D. York 1-2-4, Peak 1-0-2; Totals 8-13-30.

LG;3;10;4;9;—;26

Elgin;5;4;10;11;—;30

3-point goals: LONE GROVE — Coe, E. Imhof, Adams; ELGIN — Bolan.

APACHE 46, CORDELL 40

Boys

CORDELL—Larson 2-0-4, Corbin 1-0-3, Rogers 2-2-7, Reimer 3-2-9, Gallagher 3-2-8, Willard 4-0-9. Totals 15-6-40.

APACHE—Coffman 2-1-5, Scott 3-1-4, Kristian Komardley 11-6-30, Smith 1-0-2, Curry 1-2-5. Totals 18-10-46.

Cordell;15;14;2;9;--;40

Apache;9;12;14;11;--;46

3-point goals: Cordell—Corbin, Rogers, Reimer, Willard. Apache—Scott, Komardley 2, Curry.

ELGIN 40, LONE GROVE 31

Boys

LONE GROVE—Gilme 1-0-2, Hale 4-0-10, Eaves 1-0-2, Dunham 3-0-8, Miller 2-2-7, Perry 1-0-2. Totals 12-2-31.

ELGIN—Wilson 1-0-2, Reed 1-3-5, Johnson 4-0-12, Parker 7-7-21. Totals 13-10-40.

LG;8;12;6;5;--;31

Elgin;10;12;9;9;--;40

3-point goals: LG—Hale 2, Dunham 2, Miller. Elgin—Johnson 4.

CACHE 42, BYNG 39

Boys district championship

BYNG — Reed 1-3-5, McCage 2-0-5, Colombe 5-1-13, Presley 2-5-9, Azlin 1-0-3, Schilreff 2-0-4; Totals 

CACHE — Cotton 1-3-5, Tate 3-2-8, Keegan Fink 4-1-11, Carlos Harbin 3-2-11, Turner 3-1-7; Totals 14-9-42.

Byng;8;9;11;11;—;39

Cache;8;12;8;14;—;42

3-point goals: BYNG — Colombe 2, McCage, Azlin; CACHE — Harbin 3, Fink 2.

Late Saturday boxes

CYRIL 89, SASAKWA 40

Boys

SASAKWA—Trejo 3-0-6, Johnson 2-0-4, Franks 2-0-4, Letka 3-3-9, West 6-0-17. Totals 16-3-40.

CYRIL—Day 3-0-8, Haydon Big Soldier 7-5-20, Klay McClure 5-1-12, Kole Carlson 5-0-10, Tevyn Mack 5-0-10, Titan Thompson 5-10-11, Hart 3-0-9, Ash 0-1-1, Cocheran 1-0-2, Want 2-0-4, Martin 1-0-2. Totals 37-17-89.

Sasakwa;14;7;19;0;--;40

Cyril;23;19;26;21;--;89

3-point goals: Sasakwa—West 5. Cyril—Day 2, Big Soldier, McClure, Thompson, Hart 3.

CYRIL 51, SASAKWA 29

Girls

SASAKWA—Rangel 5-3-14, Beyer 3-1-7, Palmer 2-0-4, Hulbutta 1-0-2, C. Hulbutta 0-2-2. Totals 11-4-29.

CYRIL—Thompson 1-0-2, S. Thompson 2-0-5, Lexie McLemore 2-1-5, K. McLemore 1-1-3, Gabby Ross 5-2-12, Skylynn Snider 7-2-24. Totals 16-6-51.

Sasakwa;4;12;;9;2;--;29

Cyril;14;10;9;18;-;51

3-point goals: Saskwa—Rangle. Cyril—S. Thompson, Snider 4.

GERONIMO 51, NINNEKAH 35

Girls district championship

GERONIMO — Chrissa Gomez 7-2-21, Elizabeth McCarthy 5-2-12, Kailee Latimer 5-0-10, Hughes 2-0-4, Bunch 1-0-2, Hutchison 0-2-2; Totals 20-6-51.

NINNEKAH — Tristan Baker 4-2-10, Pitre 2-4-8, J. Rodriguez 1-4-7, Guevara 2-0-4, Crutchfield 1-1-3, Broach 1-0-2; Totals 11-15-35.

Geronimo;12;9;19;11;—;51

Ninnekah;8;8;11;7;—;35

3-point goals: GERONIMO — Gomez 5; NINNEKAH — J. Rodriguez.

NINNEKAH 48, GERONIMO 45

Boys elimination game

GERONIMO — Braeden Jones 4-4-15, Spencer Crain 3-3-10, McCarthy 3-0-9, Adams 3-0-8, Scott 1-0-2, Pritchard 0-1-1; Totals 14-8-45.

NINNEKAH — Jerdee 6-1-13, Garrett 4-3-11, Warbes 3-1-9, Wolfe 2-0-4, Castro 1-0-2; Totals 19-8-48.

Geronimo;7;15;6;17;—;45

Ninnekah;11;14;11;12;—;48

3-point goals: GERONIMO — McCarthy 3, Adams 2, Jones, Crain; NINNEKAH — Worbes 2.

ROFF 62, INDIAHOMA 29

Boys district championship

ROFF — N/A

INDIAHOMA — Dyllan Plaster 5-0-14, Sunray 4-0-9, Martinez 1-0-3, Thomason 1-0-3; Totals 11-0-29.

Roff;12;14;21;15;—;62

Indy;5;8;5;11;—;29

3-point goals: ROFF — N/A; INDIAHOMA — Plaster 4, Sunray, Thomason, Martinez.

