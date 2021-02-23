Monday
ELGIN 30, LONE GROVE 26
Girls district championship
LONE GROVE — Maili Coe 5-1-12, Adams 2-0-5, McMurtrey 1-2-4, E. Imhof 1-0-3, O'OSteen 1-0-2; Totals 10-3-26.
ELGIN — Danielle Linthicum 3-7-13, Bolan 1-4-7, Moore 2-0-4, D. York 1-2-4, Peak 1-0-2; Totals 8-13-30.
LG;3;10;4;9;—;26
Elgin;5;4;10;11;—;30
3-point goals: LONE GROVE — Coe, E. Imhof, Adams; ELGIN — Bolan.
APACHE 46, CORDELL 40
Boys
CORDELL—Larson 2-0-4, Corbin 1-0-3, Rogers 2-2-7, Reimer 3-2-9, Gallagher 3-2-8, Willard 4-0-9. Totals 15-6-40.
APACHE—Coffman 2-1-5, Scott 3-1-4, Kristian Komardley 11-6-30, Smith 1-0-2, Curry 1-2-5. Totals 18-10-46.
Cordell;15;14;2;9;--;40
Apache;9;12;14;11;--;46
3-point goals: Cordell—Corbin, Rogers, Reimer, Willard. Apache—Scott, Komardley 2, Curry.
ELGIN 40, LONE GROVE 31
Boys
LONE GROVE—Gilme 1-0-2, Hale 4-0-10, Eaves 1-0-2, Dunham 3-0-8, Miller 2-2-7, Perry 1-0-2. Totals 12-2-31.
ELGIN—Wilson 1-0-2, Reed 1-3-5, Johnson 4-0-12, Parker 7-7-21. Totals 13-10-40.
LG;8;12;6;5;--;31
Elgin;10;12;9;9;--;40
3-point goals: LG—Hale 2, Dunham 2, Miller. Elgin—Johnson 4.
CACHE 42, BYNG 39
Boys district championship
BYNG — Reed 1-3-5, McCage 2-0-5, Colombe 5-1-13, Presley 2-5-9, Azlin 1-0-3, Schilreff 2-0-4; Totals
CACHE — Cotton 1-3-5, Tate 3-2-8, Keegan Fink 4-1-11, Carlos Harbin 3-2-11, Turner 3-1-7; Totals 14-9-42.
Byng;8;9;11;11;—;39
Cache;8;12;8;14;—;42
3-point goals: BYNG — Colombe 2, McCage, Azlin; CACHE — Harbin 3, Fink 2.
Late Saturday boxes
CYRIL 89, SASAKWA 40
Boys
SASAKWA—Trejo 3-0-6, Johnson 2-0-4, Franks 2-0-4, Letka 3-3-9, West 6-0-17. Totals 16-3-40.
CYRIL—Day 3-0-8, Haydon Big Soldier 7-5-20, Klay McClure 5-1-12, Kole Carlson 5-0-10, Tevyn Mack 5-0-10, Titan Thompson 5-10-11, Hart 3-0-9, Ash 0-1-1, Cocheran 1-0-2, Want 2-0-4, Martin 1-0-2. Totals 37-17-89.
Sasakwa;14;7;19;0;--;40
Cyril;23;19;26;21;--;89
3-point goals: Sasakwa—West 5. Cyril—Day 2, Big Soldier, McClure, Thompson, Hart 3.
CYRIL 51, SASAKWA 29
Girls
SASAKWA—Rangel 5-3-14, Beyer 3-1-7, Palmer 2-0-4, Hulbutta 1-0-2, C. Hulbutta 0-2-2. Totals 11-4-29.
CYRIL—Thompson 1-0-2, S. Thompson 2-0-5, Lexie McLemore 2-1-5, K. McLemore 1-1-3, Gabby Ross 5-2-12, Skylynn Snider 7-2-24. Totals 16-6-51.
Sasakwa;4;12;;9;2;--;29
Cyril;14;10;9;18;-;51
3-point goals: Saskwa—Rangle. Cyril—S. Thompson, Snider 4.
GERONIMO 51, NINNEKAH 35
Girls district championship
GERONIMO — Chrissa Gomez 7-2-21, Elizabeth McCarthy 5-2-12, Kailee Latimer 5-0-10, Hughes 2-0-4, Bunch 1-0-2, Hutchison 0-2-2; Totals 20-6-51.
NINNEKAH — Tristan Baker 4-2-10, Pitre 2-4-8, J. Rodriguez 1-4-7, Guevara 2-0-4, Crutchfield 1-1-3, Broach 1-0-2; Totals 11-15-35.
Geronimo;12;9;19;11;—;51
Ninnekah;8;8;11;7;—;35
3-point goals: GERONIMO — Gomez 5; NINNEKAH — J. Rodriguez.
NINNEKAH 48, GERONIMO 45
Boys elimination game
GERONIMO — Braeden Jones 4-4-15, Spencer Crain 3-3-10, McCarthy 3-0-9, Adams 3-0-8, Scott 1-0-2, Pritchard 0-1-1; Totals 14-8-45.
NINNEKAH — Jerdee 6-1-13, Garrett 4-3-11, Warbes 3-1-9, Wolfe 2-0-4, Castro 1-0-2; Totals 19-8-48.
Geronimo;7;15;6;17;—;45
Ninnekah;11;14;11;12;—;48
3-point goals: GERONIMO — McCarthy 3, Adams 2, Jones, Crain; NINNEKAH — Worbes 2.
ROFF 62, INDIAHOMA 29
Boys district championship
ROFF — N/A
INDIAHOMA — Dyllan Plaster 5-0-14, Sunray 4-0-9, Martinez 1-0-3, Thomason 1-0-3; Totals 11-0-29.
Roff;12;14;21;15;—;62
Indy;5;8;5;11;—;29
3-point goals: ROFF — N/A; INDIAHOMA — Plaster 4, Sunray, Thomason, Martinez.