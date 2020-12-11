Southern Oklahoma Invitational

at Duncan

CHICKASHA 56, LAWTON HIGH 32

Girls

CHICKASHA — Leighanne Eaton 7-2-16, Chloee Steelman 6-2-14, Lexi Albright 3-4-10, Weber 2-2-6, Grissam 1-1-3, Golightly 1-1-3, Wilkins 1-0-2, James 1-0-2; Totals 22-12-56.

LAWTON HIGH — Dalena Fisher 4-6-17, Perry 3-0-6, Pollock 2-0-5, Lee 1-0-2, Pasley 1-0-2; Totals 11-6-32.

Chick;18;8;14;16;—;56

LHS;9;6;12;5;—;32

3-point goals: CHICKASHA — N/A; LAWTON HIGH — Fisher 3, Pollock.

MCGUINNESS 58, EISENHOWER 56

Boys

EISENHOWER — Jamel Graves 6-2-14, Cory McClelland 5-1-11, Robinson 4-1-9, Mitchell 3-0-7, Boyle 2-0-4, Ross 1-1-3, Cooksey 1-0-3, Love 1-0-3; Totals 23-5-56.

MCGUINNESS — N/A

Ike;12;15;22;7;—;56

McG;21;10;19;8;—;58

3-point goals: EISENHOWER — Mitchell, Cooksey, Love.

CACHE 54, CAPITOL HILL 15

Girls

CACHE — Kyla Bonnarens 8-3-19, Kloe Heidebrecht 6-0-13, Young 4-0-8, Muldowney 1-2-4, Carter 1-1-3, Parker 1-0-3, Pahchawwickah 1-0-2, Mason 1-0-2; Totals 23-6-54.

CAPITOL HILL — Curtis 4-2-11, Frayre 1-0-2, Gabaldon 1-0-2; Totals 5-2-15.

Cache;18;16;11;9;—;54

CH;8;4;2;1;—;15

3-point goals: CACHE — Parker, Heidebrecht; CAPITOL HILL — Curtis.

Joe Lawson Invitational

at Norman

MACARTHUR 75, PC WEST 69

Boys

MACARTHUR — Marty Perry 7-2-18, Arzhonte Dallas 8-0-17, Danquez Dawsey 3-9-16, Brandon Cowan 6-4-15, Edwards 2-2-8, Morrow 1-0-2; Totals 27-17-75.

PC WEST — Tobias Roland 7-7-21, Dayton Andreas 5-2-15, Elijah James 4-5-13, Azkerman 1-2-5, Gordon 2-0-4, Hurd 1-2-4, Scales 1-0-3; Totals 22-20-69.

Mac;23;18;24;12;—;75

PCW;20;8;12;29;—;69

3-point goals: MACARTHUR — Perry 2, Edwards 2, Dallas, Cowan; PC WEST — Andreas 3, Scales, Azkerman.

MIDWEST CITY 49, MACARTHUR 48

Girls

MACARTHUR — McKenzie Washington 4-3-11, Jackson 2-4-9, Mardenborough 1-6-8, Vines 3-1-7, Nat. Smith 3-0-6, Nad. Smith 1-0-3, Nao. Smith 1-0-2; Totals 15-14-48.

MIDWEST CITY — Looney 8-0-17, Brown 3-2-9, Guy 1-3-6, Douglas 1-2-4, Ray 2-0-5, Dillingham 2-0-5, Washington 1-0-2; Totals 17-7-49.

Mac;13;8;14;11;—;48

MWC;15;15;11;8;—;49

3-point goals: MACARTHUR — Jackson, Nad. Smith; MIDWEST CITY — Looney 3, Ray, Douglas, Dillingham, Brown, Guy.

Edmond Open

At Edmond

EDMOND NORTH 84, LAWTON HIGH 46

Boys

LAWTON HIGH — Tyron Amacker 7-0-16, Donte Fisher 4-1-10, Dean 2-3-7, Jackson 1-4-7, Baker 1-0-2, Simpson 1-0-2, Hardy 0-1-1; Totals 16-9-46.

EDMOND NORTH — Shannon 5-4-15, Walker 3-2-11, Aghasedo 3-4-10, Harris 3-0-8, Wassick 4-0-8, Strong 4-0-8, Cam. Lee 2-0-5, Frazier 2-0-4, Price 2-0-4, Moore 2-0-4, Wilson 1-2-4, Can. Lee 1-0-2, Brady 1-0-2; Totals 33-12-84.

LHS;10;19;5;11;—;46

ENHS;26;23;15;20;—;84

3-point goals: LAWTON HIGH — Amacker 2, Fisher, Jackson; EDMOND NORTH — Walker 2, Harris 2, Shannon, Cam. Lee.

