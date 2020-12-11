Southern Oklahoma Invitational
at Duncan
CHICKASHA 56, LAWTON HIGH 32
Girls
CHICKASHA — Leighanne Eaton 7-2-16, Chloee Steelman 6-2-14, Lexi Albright 3-4-10, Weber 2-2-6, Grissam 1-1-3, Golightly 1-1-3, Wilkins 1-0-2, James 1-0-2; Totals 22-12-56.
LAWTON HIGH — Dalena Fisher 4-6-17, Perry 3-0-6, Pollock 2-0-5, Lee 1-0-2, Pasley 1-0-2; Totals 11-6-32.
Chick;18;8;14;16;—;56
LHS;9;6;12;5;—;32
3-point goals: CHICKASHA — N/A; LAWTON HIGH — Fisher 3, Pollock.
MCGUINNESS 58, EISENHOWER 56
Boys
EISENHOWER — Jamel Graves 6-2-14, Cory McClelland 5-1-11, Robinson 4-1-9, Mitchell 3-0-7, Boyle 2-0-4, Ross 1-1-3, Cooksey 1-0-3, Love 1-0-3; Totals 23-5-56.
MCGUINNESS — N/A
Ike;12;15;22;7;—;56
McG;21;10;19;8;—;58
3-point goals: EISENHOWER — Mitchell, Cooksey, Love.
CACHE 54, CAPITOL HILL 15
Girls
CACHE — Kyla Bonnarens 8-3-19, Kloe Heidebrecht 6-0-13, Young 4-0-8, Muldowney 1-2-4, Carter 1-1-3, Parker 1-0-3, Pahchawwickah 1-0-2, Mason 1-0-2; Totals 23-6-54.
CAPITOL HILL — Curtis 4-2-11, Frayre 1-0-2, Gabaldon 1-0-2; Totals 5-2-15.
Cache;18;16;11;9;—;54
CH;8;4;2;1;—;15
3-point goals: CACHE — Parker, Heidebrecht; CAPITOL HILL — Curtis.
Joe Lawson Invitational
at Norman
MACARTHUR 75, PC WEST 69
Boys
MACARTHUR — Marty Perry 7-2-18, Arzhonte Dallas 8-0-17, Danquez Dawsey 3-9-16, Brandon Cowan 6-4-15, Edwards 2-2-8, Morrow 1-0-2; Totals 27-17-75.
PC WEST — Tobias Roland 7-7-21, Dayton Andreas 5-2-15, Elijah James 4-5-13, Azkerman 1-2-5, Gordon 2-0-4, Hurd 1-2-4, Scales 1-0-3; Totals 22-20-69.
Mac;23;18;24;12;—;75
PCW;20;8;12;29;—;69
3-point goals: MACARTHUR — Perry 2, Edwards 2, Dallas, Cowan; PC WEST — Andreas 3, Scales, Azkerman.
MIDWEST CITY 49, MACARTHUR 48
Girls
MACARTHUR — McKenzie Washington 4-3-11, Jackson 2-4-9, Mardenborough 1-6-8, Vines 3-1-7, Nat. Smith 3-0-6, Nad. Smith 1-0-3, Nao. Smith 1-0-2; Totals 15-14-48.
MIDWEST CITY — Looney 8-0-17, Brown 3-2-9, Guy 1-3-6, Douglas 1-2-4, Ray 2-0-5, Dillingham 2-0-5, Washington 1-0-2; Totals 17-7-49.
Mac;13;8;14;11;—;48
MWC;15;15;11;8;—;49
3-point goals: MACARTHUR — Jackson, Nad. Smith; MIDWEST CITY — Looney 3, Ray, Douglas, Dillingham, Brown, Guy.
Edmond Open
At Edmond
EDMOND NORTH 84, LAWTON HIGH 46
Boys
LAWTON HIGH — Tyron Amacker 7-0-16, Donte Fisher 4-1-10, Dean 2-3-7, Jackson 1-4-7, Baker 1-0-2, Simpson 1-0-2, Hardy 0-1-1; Totals 16-9-46.
EDMOND NORTH — Shannon 5-4-15, Walker 3-2-11, Aghasedo 3-4-10, Harris 3-0-8, Wassick 4-0-8, Strong 4-0-8, Cam. Lee 2-0-5, Frazier 2-0-4, Price 2-0-4, Moore 2-0-4, Wilson 1-2-4, Can. Lee 1-0-2, Brady 1-0-2; Totals 33-12-84.
LHS;10;19;5;11;—;46
ENHS;26;23;15;20;—;84
3-point goals: LAWTON HIGH — Amacker 2, Fisher, Jackson; EDMOND NORTH — Walker 2, Harris 2, Shannon, Cam. Lee.