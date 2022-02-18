Thursday
MACARTHUR 73, EISENHOWER 32
Girls
EISENHOWER — Mariah Hall 5-4-14, Grant 4-0-8, Seaton 0-2-2, Jessie 1-0-2, Browders 0-2-2, Williams 0-2-2, Smith 1-0-2; Totals 11-10-32.
MACARTHUR — Alayna Vines 4-6-14, Kelvianna Sanders 5-1-12, Azariah Jackson 4-2-11, Mardenborough 2-5-9, Smith 3-2-8, S. Oliver 3-0-6, Woods 2-0-5, Moseby 1-0-2, Mack 1-0-2, Pullen 0-2-2; Totals 25-18-73.
Ike;8;11;8;5;–;32
Mac;19;20;24;10;—;73
3-point goals: EISENHOWER — None; MACARTHUR — Sanders 3, Mardenborough 2, Jackson, Woods.
EMPIRE 51, GERONIMO 48
Girls consolation
at Geronimo
GERONIMO — Chrissa Gomez 4-3-13, Liz McCarthy 3-2-10, Bolling 3-2-9, Latimer 3-1-7, Huffman 3-0-6, Bunch 1-0-3; Totals 17-8-48.
EMPIRE — Jill Porter 4-7-16, K.K. Smith 5-2-12, Adriana Guerra 4-0-10, Curtis 1-6-8, Millan 1-3-5; Totals 15-18-51.
Geronimo;12;12;5;19;—;48
Empire;11;12;15;13;—;51
3-point goals: GERONIMO — Gomez 2, McCarthy 2, Bolling, Bunch; EMPIRE — Guerra 2, Porter.
CYRIL 39, WAURIKA 27
Girls semifinals
at Geronimo
WAURIKA — Mora 3-0-8, Simmons 3-1-7, Showalter 2-0-6, Cerry 2-0-4, Walling 1-0-2; Totals 11-1-27.
CYRIL — Lexie McLemore 3-7-17, Snider 3-1-9, S. Thompson 2-2-6, Gibson 2-0-4, Morton 1-1-3; Totals 11-11-39.
Waurika;8;9;9;1;—;27
Cyril;5;8;14;12;—;39
3-point goals: WAURIKA — Mora 2, Showalter 2; CYRIL — Snider 2, L. McLemore 2.
CYRIL 66, SW COVENANT 61
Boys semifinals
at Geronimo
SW COVENANT — Tucker Croy 8-0-17, Michael Mauriasi 3-4-11, Nathan Gerber 4-3-11, Davis 2-3-8, Cox 2-4-8, Balthrop 2-0-6; Totals 21-14-61.
CYRIL — Ryan Hart 9-1-24, Riley Mink 6-0-15, Kole Carlson 6-0-12, Martin 4-0-8, McClure 2-0-4, Thompson 1-1-3; Totals 28-2-66.
SWC;7;10;18;26;—;61
Cyril;16;14;22;14;—;66
3-point goals: SW COVENANT — Balthrop 2, Croy, Mauriasi, Davis; CYRIL — Hart 5, Mink 3.
HYDRO-EAKLY 76, STERLING 35
Girls semifinals
at Hydro-Eakly
STERLING — Kenley Mansel 6-2-14, Curry 2-0-6, Nunley 2-0-4, Bowles 2-0-4, S. Spence 1-0-2, Alexander 1-0-2, L. Spence 1-0-2, Williams 0-1-1; Totals 15-3-35.
HYDRO-EAKLY — Kira Berkey 11-1-24, Rees Berkey 8-2-18, Tessa York 3-5-11, Buss 2-2-7, Parker 1-2-5, Sublett 2-0-4, Adams 1-0-3, Coe 1-0-2, Rodriguez 1-0-2; Totals 30-12-76.
Sterling;14;10;6;5;—;35
Hydro;13;30;20;13;—;76
3-point goals: STERLING — Curry 2; HYDRO-EAKLY — K. Berkey, Parker, Adams, Buss.
BLAIR 33, CHATTANOOGA 32
Girls consolation
at Chattanooga
BLAIR — Kylie Johnson 7-7-23, Clift 1-4-7, Rose 1-0-3; Totals 9-11-33.
CHATTANOOGA — Julie Shaw 3-5-11, Makayla Burns 4-3-11, Givens 4-1-9, Abbott 0-1-1; Totals 11-10-32.
Blair;9;12;3;9;—;33
Chatty;6;7;11;8;—;32
3-point goals: BLAIR — Johnson 2, Clift, Rose; CHATTANOOGA — None.