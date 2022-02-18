Thursday

MACARTHUR 73, EISENHOWER 32

Girls

EISENHOWER — Mariah Hall 5-4-14, Grant 4-0-8, Seaton 0-2-2, Jessie 1-0-2, Browders 0-2-2, Williams 0-2-2, Smith 1-0-2; Totals 11-10-32.

MACARTHUR — Alayna Vines 4-6-14, Kelvianna Sanders 5-1-12, Azariah Jackson 4-2-11, Mardenborough 2-5-9, Smith 3-2-8, S. Oliver 3-0-6, Woods 2-0-5, Moseby 1-0-2, Mack 1-0-2, Pullen 0-2-2; Totals 25-18-73.

Ike;8;11;8;5;–;32

Mac;19;20;24;10;—;73

3-point goals: EISENHOWER — None; MACARTHUR — Sanders 3, Mardenborough 2, Jackson, Woods.

EMPIRE 51, GERONIMO 48

Girls consolation

at Geronimo

GERONIMO — Chrissa Gomez 4-3-13, Liz McCarthy 3-2-10, Bolling 3-2-9, Latimer 3-1-7, Huffman 3-0-6, Bunch 1-0-3; Totals 17-8-48.

EMPIRE — Jill Porter 4-7-16, K.K. Smith 5-2-12, Adriana Guerra 4-0-10, Curtis 1-6-8, Millan 1-3-5; Totals 15-18-51.

Geronimo;12;12;5;19;—;48

Empire;11;12;15;13;—;51

3-point goals: GERONIMO — Gomez 2, McCarthy 2, Bolling, Bunch; EMPIRE — Guerra 2, Porter.

CYRIL 39, WAURIKA 27

Girls semifinals

at Geronimo

WAURIKA — Mora 3-0-8, Simmons 3-1-7, Showalter 2-0-6, Cerry 2-0-4, Walling 1-0-2; Totals 11-1-27.

CYRIL — Lexie McLemore 3-7-17, Snider 3-1-9, S. Thompson 2-2-6, Gibson 2-0-4, Morton 1-1-3; Totals 11-11-39.

Waurika;8;9;9;1;—;27

Cyril;5;8;14;12;—;39

3-point goals: WAURIKA — Mora 2, Showalter 2; CYRIL — Snider 2, L. McLemore 2.

CYRIL 66, SW COVENANT 61

Boys semifinals

at Geronimo

SW COVENANT — Tucker Croy 8-0-17, Michael Mauriasi 3-4-11, Nathan Gerber 4-3-11, Davis 2-3-8, Cox 2-4-8, Balthrop 2-0-6; Totals 21-14-61.

CYRIL — Ryan Hart 9-1-24, Riley Mink 6-0-15, Kole Carlson 6-0-12, Martin 4-0-8, McClure 2-0-4, Thompson 1-1-3; Totals 28-2-66.

SWC;7;10;18;26;—;61

Cyril;16;14;22;14;—;66

3-point goals: SW COVENANT — Balthrop 2, Croy, Mauriasi, Davis; CYRIL — Hart 5, Mink 3.

HYDRO-EAKLY 76, STERLING 35

Girls semifinals

at Hydro-Eakly

STERLING — Kenley Mansel 6-2-14, Curry 2-0-6, Nunley 2-0-4, Bowles 2-0-4, S. Spence 1-0-2, Alexander 1-0-2, L. Spence 1-0-2, Williams 0-1-1; Totals 15-3-35.

HYDRO-EAKLY — Kira Berkey 11-1-24, Rees Berkey 8-2-18, Tessa York 3-5-11, Buss 2-2-7, Parker 1-2-5, Sublett 2-0-4, Adams 1-0-3, Coe 1-0-2, Rodriguez 1-0-2; Totals 30-12-76.

Sterling;14;10;6;5;—;35

Hydro;13;30;20;13;—;76

3-point goals: STERLING — Curry 2; HYDRO-EAKLY — K. Berkey, Parker, Adams, Buss.

BLAIR 33, CHATTANOOGA 32

Girls consolation

at Chattanooga

BLAIR — Kylie Johnson 7-7-23, Clift 1-4-7, Rose 1-0-3; Totals 9-11-33.

CHATTANOOGA — Julie Shaw 3-5-11, Makayla Burns 4-3-11, Givens 4-1-9, Abbott 0-1-1; Totals 11-10-32.

Blair;9;12;3;9;—;33

Chatty;6;7;11;8;—;32

3-point goals: BLAIR — Johnson 2, Clift, Rose; CHATTANOOGA — None.

Recommended for you