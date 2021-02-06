EISENHOWER 65, LAWTON HIGH 35
Girls
EISENHOWER — Kelvianna Sanders 6-1-15, Mikaela Hall 5-2-12, Olivia Choney 4-1-10, Ma. Hall 3-3-9, Suttles 2-4-9, Horton 2-0-5, Grant 1-1-3, Bryant 1-0-2; Totals 24-12-65.
LAWTON HIGH — Dalena Fisher 5-4-16, Perry 4-0-8, L. Omusinde 2-1-5, Crayton 2-0-4, Y. Omusinde 1-0-2; Totals 14-5-35.
Ike;12;21;10;22;—;65
LHS;12;8;4;11;—;35
3-point goals: EISENHOWER — ; LAWTON HIGH — Fisher 2.
LAWTON HIGH 69, EISENHOWER 49
Boys
EISENHOWER — Zaire Walton 5-3-14, Jamel Graves 5-1-11, McClelland 2-3-7, Benford 2-2-6, Johnson 1-0-3, Cooksey 1-0-2, Cordegay 1-0-2, Mowatt 1-0-2, Wetch 0-1-1, Coppage 0-1-1; Totals 18-11-49.
LAWTON HIGH — Javon Dean 8-6-23, Tyron Amacker 6-3-17, Devarius Hardy 5-2-12, Fisher 3-0-6, Simpson 1-1-4, Jackson 1-2-4, Rogers 1-1-3; Totals 25-15-69.
Ike;17;14;8;10;—;49
LHS;14;17;23;15;—;69
3-point goals: EISENHOWER — Johnson, Walton; LAWTON HIGH — Amacker 2, Simpson, Dean.
WALTERS 41, CENTRAL HIGH 21
Girls
CENTRAL HIGH — Shipley 1-2-5, L. Harris 2-0-4, Royer 1-1-3, Standridge 1-0-3, M. Harris 1-0-2, H. Harris 1-0-2, Clement 1-0-2; Totals 8-3-21.
WALTERS — Emma Youngblood 5-3-13, Macie Edgmon 5-0-10, Robinson 3-1-7, Ford 1-3-5, Smith 1-0-3, Murray 0-2-2, Stevenson 0-1-1; Totals 15-10-41.
Central;9;1;4;7;—;21
Walters;14;10;8;9;—;41
3-point goals: CENTRAL HIGH — Shipley, Standridge; WALTERS — Smith.
APACHE 54, FLETCHER 25
Boys
APACHE — Brayden Curry 6-0-17, Kristian Komardley 6-0-14, Smith 1-2-5, Scott 2-0-4, Geonety 1-0-3, Carroll 1-0-3, Lindsey 1-0-2, Killsfirst 1-0-2; Totals 19-2-54.
FLETCHER — Samual Tyler 5-0-13, Johnson 1-1-4, Campbell 2-0-4, Simmons 1-0-2, Douglas 1-0-2; Totals 10-1-25.
Apache;5;15;22;12;—;54
Fletcher;7;6;4;8;—;25
3-point goals: APACHE — Curry 5, Komardley 2, Carroll, Smith, Geonety; FLETCHER — Tyler 3, Johnson.
Late Thursday
OKC STORM 64, MACARTHUR 61
Girls
OKC STORM — Amya Weakley 8-3-25, Maddie Crandall 7-3-20, Handsom 1-5-7, La Pat 1-3-5, M. Crandall 1-2-4, Curley 1-0-3; Totals 19-16-64.
MACARTHUR — McKenzie Washington 4-7-15, Naomi Smith 6-0-12, Tajanah Mardenborough 4-3-12, Azariah Jackson 3-3-11, Nat. Smith 4-0-8, Fisher 1-0-3; Totals 22-13-61.
Storm;16;9;14;25;—;64
Mac;8;16;13;24;—;61
3-point goals: OKC STORM — Weakley 6, Crandall 3, Curley; MACARTHUR — Jackson 2, Mardenborough, Fisher.
MACARTHUR 92, OKC STORM 81
Boys
OKC STORM — Zander Baker-Bluitt 6-2-15, Morgan Hansen 5-3-13, Jarrett Grisham 4-4-13, Grant Shelton 2-5-10, K. Talbott 3-0-9, Autry 2-4-8, Hill 2-2-6, L. Talbott 2-0-5, Harwick 1-0-2; Totals 27-20-81.
MACARTHUR — Danquez Dawsey 8-7-29, Brandon Cowan 7-3-20, Arzhonte Dallas 7-0-16, Earl Moseby 6-0-14, Perry 3-0-7, Edwards 1-0-3, Hamilton 1-0-2; Totals 33-10-92.
Storm;20;16;15;30;—;81
Mac;20;20;29;23;—;92
3-point goals: OKC STORM — K. Talbott 3, L. Talbott, Bluitt, Shelton, Grisham; MACARTHUR — Dawsey 6, Cowan 3, Dallas 2, Moseby 2, Edwards.
EISENHOWER 64, OKC KNIGHTS 11
Girls
EISENHOWER — Olivia Choney 7-0-17, Kelvianna Sanders 4-3-12, Mikaela Hall 5-2-12, Horton 4-0-8, Clayborn 2-2-6, Jessie 2-0-4, Suttles 1-1-3, Williams 1-0-2; Totals 26-8-64.
OKC KNIGHTS — Sidney 2-0-5, Floyd 2-0-4, Jennings 1-0-2; Totals 5-0-11.
Ike;22;19;17;6;—;64
Knights;2;2;0;7;—;11
3-point goals: EISENHOWER — Choney 3, Sanders; OKC KNIGHTS — Sidney.