Monday
EL RENO 61, EISENHOWER 41
Boys regional semifinals
EISENHOWER — Cory McClelland 8-0-16, Tito 4-1-9, Bowers 2-0-4, Mitchell 1-0-3, D. Coppage 1-1-3, J. Coppage 1-0-2, Walton 1-0-2, Ferguson 1-0-2; Totals 19-2-41.
EL RENO — James Reveles 7-5-19, Carter Roman Nose 5-4-17, Washington3-0-7, E. Roman Nose 1-3-5, Reed 1-0-3, Havern 1-0-2, Robertson 1-0-2, Harjo 1-0-2,Walker 1-0-2, Davis 1-0-2; Totals 22-12-61.
Ike;7;5;13;16;—;41
El Reno;19;14;21;7;—;61
3-point goals: EISENHOWER — Mitchell; EL RENO — C. Roman Nose 3, Washington, Reed.
HYDRO-EAKLY 56, CYRIL 34
Girls area championship
HYDRO — Kira Berkley 2-3-7, Parker 1-0-2, Buss 1-0-3, Coe 2-2-8, Rees Berkley 9-3-22, Rodriguez 0-1-1, York 5-0-10, Sublet 1-1-3; Totals 22-10-56.
CYRIL — Gibson 1-2-4, Miller 4-0-11, Thompson 1-0-2, Lexie McLemore 4-0-11, Meason 1-0-2, K. McLemore 1-0-2, K. McLemore 1-0-2, Snider 3-0-9, Rhodes 0-1-1; Totals 18-7-34.
Hydro;11;12;21;12;—;56
Cyril;13;7;11;10;—;34
3-point goals: HYDRO—Buss, Coe 2, R. Berkley; CYRIL — Miller 3, L. McLemore
HYDRO-EAKLY 61, CYRIL 51
Boys area championship
CYRIL — Kole Carlson 4-6-14, Ryan Hart 4-0-10, Thompson 3-2-9, Mink 3-0-8, McClure 3-0-7, Want 1-0-2; Totals 18-8-51.
HYDRO-EAKLY — Nolan Gore 6-7-23, Carson Propps 4-8-16, Paxton Price 5-2-13, Tharp 2-1-6, Coe 1-0-3; Totals 18-18-61.
Cyril;16;8;11;16;—;51
Hydro;13;22;9;17;—;61
3-point goals: CYRIL — Hart 2, Mink 2, Thompson, McClure; HYDRO-EAKLY — Gore 4, Tharp, Price.
ANADARKO 57, CHICKASHA 48
Boys consolation
ANADARKO — Breylon Owens 15, Karsen Williams 13, Terrance Johnson 12, Reydon Churchill 10, Tallent 4, Newton 3.
CHICKASHA — Boardingham 13, Russell 13, Murphy 7, Copeland-McFadden 5, Rayburn 4, Doan 4.
Darko;15;13;15;14;—;57
Chick;16;9;9;14;—;48
3-point goals: ANADARKO — Williams 2, Churchill 2, Owens 2, Johnson 2, Newton; CHICKASHA — Boardingham 3, Russell 2, Copeland-McFadden.
Late Saturday
NORMAN 70, LAWTON HIGH 38
Girls regional semifinals
LAWTON HIGH — Dalena Fisher 4-6-14, L. Omusinde 4-0-8, Brierton 3-1-7, Lee 3-0-7, Duggins 1-0-2; Totals 15-7-38.
NORMAN — Jaki Rollins 5-3-14, Olivia Watkins 5-0-14, Keeley Parks 6-0-12, Aaliyah Henderson 4-2-10, Rollins 2-4-8, Begay 2-0-4, Roberts 1-1-3, M. Parks 1-1-3, Harmon 1-0-2; Totals 27-11-70.
LHS;5;8;14;11;—;38
Norman;13;24;16;17;—;70
3-point goals: LAWTON HIGH — Lee; NORMAN — Watkins 4, Rollins.
APACHE 49, MANGUM 41
Boys consolation
MANGUM — Lamar James 4-0-10, Augustine 4-1-9, Davenport 3-0-7, Dickey 1-4-7, Rogers 3-0-6, Reed 1-0-2; Totals 16-5-41.
APACHE — Krisitian Komardley 11-4-29, Scott 3-0-6, Curry 2-0-4, Carroll 2-0-4, Buckner 1-1-3, Smith 1-0-2, Killsfirst 0-1-1; Totals 20-6-49.
Mangum;3;9;9;20;—;41
Apache;15;7;13;14;—;49
3-point goals: MANGUM — James 2, Davenport, Dickey; APACHE — Komardley 3.