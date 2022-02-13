Saturday
District playoff games
CYRIL 48, EMPIRE 35
Girls district championship
at Cyril
EMPIRE — Jasmine Millan 5-0-10, Smith 3-2-8, S. Millan 1-4-6, Curtis 2-1-5, Potter 1-1-3, Guerra 0-3-3; Totals 12-11-35.
CYRIL — Lexie McLemore 3-7-15, Hadley Gibson 4-0-9, K. McLemore 2-3-8, Miller 3-0-7, Snider 2-1-6, S. Thompson 1-0-2, Morton 0-1-1; Totals 15-12-48.
Empire;8;7;5;14;—;35
Cyril;5;12;14;17;—;48
3-point goals: EMPIRE — None; CYRIL — L. McLemore 2, Gibson, Miller, K. McLemore, Snider.
CYRIL 61, EMPIRE 45
Boys district championship
at Cyril
EMPIRE — McRay Weber 9-1-21, Torres 2-3-8, Miller 2-1-6, Beck 2-0-5, B. Spigner 1-0-2, N. Spigner 1-0-2, Boyd 0-1-1; Totals 17-6-45.
CYRIL — Kole Carlson 10-5-25, Ayden Martin 5-0-10, McClure 4-0-8, Hart 3-0-8, Thompson 3-1-8, Chalepah 1-0-2; Totals 26-6-61
Empire;11;7;13;14;—;45
Cyril;15;17;14;15;—;61
3-point goals: EMPIRE — Weber 2, Beck, Miller, Torres; CYRIL — Hart 2, Thompson.
MAYSVILLE 32, CHATTANOOGA 28
Girls district championship
at Chattanooga
MAYSVILLE — Sarah Sanders 3-6-12, House 2-2-7, Howard 1-2-5, Wilmot 2-0-4, Red Elk 2-0-4; Totals 10-10-32.
CHATTANOOGA — Julie Shaw 4-2-10, Abbott 1-4-7, Givens 2-3-7, Garrett 1-1-3, Burns 0-1-1; Totals 8-11-28.
Mays;11;6;10;5;—;32
Chatty;5;10;11;2;—;28
3-point goals: MAYSVILLE — Howard, House; CHATTANOOGA — Abbott.
STERLING 63, WILSON 36
Girls district championship
at Rush Springs
WILSON — Avery Wharton 4-3-11, Gunter 3-3-9, Baker 3-2-8, Forsythe 1-3-5, Schiralli 1-0-3; Totals 12-11-36.
STERLING — Ashlyn Clift 7-3-23, Emma Nunley 8-1-19, Shelby Spence 4-2-12, Mansel 2-0-4, Curry 1-0-3, Bowles 1-0-2; Totals 23-6-63.
Wilson;11;13;5;7;—;36
Sterling;15;20;18;10;—;63
3-point goals: WILSON — Schiralli; STERLING — Clift 6, Spence 2, Nunley 2, Curry.
STERLING 46, WILSON 39
Boys district championship
at Rush Springs
STERLING — Ty Hughes 2-7-12, Brody Milam 2-7-11, Taliaferro 0-7-7, Register 3-1-7, Anderson 2-2-6, Puccio 1-1-3; Totals 10-26-46.
WILSON — N/A; Totals 16-5-39.
Sterling;13;7;9;17;—;46
Wilson;7;3;13;16;—;39
3-point goals: STERLING — Hughes; WILSON — N/A.
Regular season
CHICKASHA 53, CACHE 52
Boys
CACHE — Keegan Fink 13-2-32, Love 4-0-9, Niedo 1-4-6, Harbin 1-2-5; Totals 19-8-52.
CHICKASHA — McFadden 9-2-21, Russel 5-0-14, Boardingham 2-1-6, Murphy 3-0-6, Rayburn 1-0-3, Callihan 1-0-3; Totals 21-3-53.
Cache;17;10;16;9;—;52
Chick;10;9;16;18;—;53
3-point goals: CACHE — Fink 4, Harbin, Love; CHICKASHA — Russel 4, Rayburn, Boardingham, McFadden.