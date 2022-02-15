Monday
CLINTON 54, CACHE 39
Boys
CACHE — Keegan Fink 8-0-20, Jaylen Niedo 4-3-11, Love 4-0-8; Totals 16-3-39.
CLINTON — Jackson Crumley 8-5-22, Caden Powell 7-2-16, H. Crumley 3-1-9, Barker 3-1-7, Jones 1-0-2; Totals 22-9-54.
Cache;7;11;8;13;—;39
Clinton;18;17;10;11;—;54
3-point goals: CACHE — Fink 4; CLINTON — H. Crumley 2, J. Crumley.
Late Saturday
INDIAHOMA 70, CORN BIBLE 33
Boys District Championship
CORN BIBLE — N/A.
INDIAHOMA — Dyllan Plaster 31, Tdohasan Sunray 12, Thomason 8, Ramirez 6, Reyna 5, McClung 2, Chibitty 2, Watson 2, Stinson 2.
Corn;4;11;10;8;—;33
Indy;9;24;20;17;—;70
3-point goals: CORN BIBLE — N/A; INDIAHOMA — Plaster 5, Sunray 3, Thomason 2, Ramirez 2.