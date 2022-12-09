APACHE 56, HOBART 53
Boys
APACHE—Dom Scott 6-7-20, Kristian Komardley 10-5-30, Buckner 1-0-3, Killsfirst 2-0-4. Totals 19-12-56.
HOBART—Justice Johnson 7-1-16, Ty Harmon 6-3-17, Ashton Morris 2-2-7, Eschiti 2-1-5, Aiden Morris 2-0-6. Totals 19-7-
Apache;11;17;l10;14;—;56
Hobart;9;11;18;15;—;53
3-point goals: Apache—Scott, Komardley 5. Hobart—Johnson, Harmon 2, Ashton Morris, Aiden Morris 2.
CYRIL 75, STERLING 33
Girls
STERLING—Bridges 1-0-3, Emma Nunley 3-5-13, Mansel 1-0-2, Curry 2-3-9, Clift 3-0-8. Totals 9-9-33.
CYRIL—Harmon 10-4-27, Gibson 6-0-12, Carlson 1-0-2, Meason 1-0-2, Thompson 3-0-6, Raasch 0-2-2, McLemore 2-0-6, McHugh 5-0-12. Totals 28-6-75.
Sterling;3;8;7;15;—;33
Cyril;19;19;19;18;–;75
3-point goals; Sterling—Bridges, Nunley 2, Curry 2, Clift 2 Cyril—Harmon 3, McLemore 2, McHugh 2.
CYRIL 64, APACHE 32
Girls
CYRIL — Bradi Harmon 9-9-27, Hadley Gibson 10-2-12, Makenzie Raasch 5-2-12, McLemore 3-0-7, McHugh 2-0-4, Morton 1-0-2. Totals 35-13-64.
APACHE — Howlingwater 8-0-8, Holli Harvey 3-9-15, Rannals 1-0-2, Perez 1-0-2, Tieyah 1-3-5. Totals 9-12-32.
Cyril;21;17;13;13;–;64
Apache;5;9;10;13;—;32
3-point goals; Cyril — Gibson 2, McLemore, Apache — Howlingwater 2.
