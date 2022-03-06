Friday
MACARTHUR 69, GUTHRIE 53
Boys Area consolation
MACARTHUR — Arzhonte Dallas 10-8-30, Jamel Graves 6-3-15, Padilla 2-4-9, Edwards 2-2-7, Gabriel 1-0-3, Smith 1-1-3, Coleman 0-2-2; Totals 22-20-69.
GUTHRIE — TJ Kelly 4-4-12, Alex Clark 3-4-11, Jaylon Chelf 3-3-10, Morgan 3-2-9, Harper 2-2-6, Wilkerson 2-0-5; Totals 18-16-53.
Mac;16;15;21;17;—;69
Guthrie;11;9;14;19;—;53
3-point goals: MACARTHUR — Dallas 2, Gabriel, Padilla, Edwards; GUTHRIE — Chelf, Clark, Morgan, Wilkerson.
ROFF 34, FORT COBB-BROXTON 31
Boys state semifinals
ROFF — Tallen Bagwell 5-3-15, Huneycutt 2-1-7, McCarter 1-0-3, Gregory 1-0-3, Sheppard 1-0-3, Wilson 1-1-3; Totlals 11-4-34.
FORT COBB — Jaxon Willits 3-4-10, Nunn 4-0-9, Rogers 3-0-7, Collins 2-0-4; Totals 12-4-31.
Roff;13;7;4;10;—;34
Fort Cobb;6;11;5;9;—;31
3-point goals: ROFF — Huneycutt 2, Bagwell 2, Gregory, Sheppard, McCarter; FORT COBB — Rogers, Collins, Nunn.