FORT COBB-BROXTON 59, CARNEGIE 45
Boys
FORT COBB-BROXTON 59, CARNEGIE 45
Boys
CARNEGIE -- Jagger Worley 7-2-18, Wallace 3-1-8, Longhat 3-0-7, Mandrell 1-3-5, Autaubo 1-0-3, Boettger 1-0-2; Totals 17-6-45.
FORT COBB -- Jaxon Willits 5-3-15, Simeon Collins 3-1-11, Blayke Nunn 4-3-11, Rogers 2-4-9, Lewis 3-0-6, Taylor 2-0-5, E. Willits 1-0-2; Totals 21-10-59.
Carnegie;11;6;12;16;--;45
Fort Cobb;11;16;16;16;--;59
3-point goals: CARNEGIE -- Worley 2, Longhat, Wallace, Autaubo; FORT COBB -- Collins 3, J. Willits 2, Rogers, Taylor.
STERLING 54, APACHE 29
Girls
APACHE—Howlingwater 3-0-7, Harvey 1-0-2, Severtson 3-1-7, Komardley 3-1-9, Tieyah 2-0-4. Totals 12-2-29.
STERLING—Bridges 1-0-3, S. Spence 3-2-9, Emma Nunley 6-7-19, Mansel 3-0-6, Curry 3-0-9, Clift 2-0-5, L. Spence 1-0-2. Totals 19-9-54.
Apache;2;7;5;5;—;29
Sterling;14;15;13;12;—;54
3-point goals: Apache—Howlingwater, Severtson, Komardley. Sterling—S. Spence, Nunley, Curry 3.
ANADARKO 67, McCLAIN 19
Girls
McLAIN—Osborn 1-0-2, Washington 0-2-2, Love 1-0-3, Germany 1-0-3, Turner 2-1-6, J. Germany 1-1-3, Baker 1-0-3. Totals 6-4-19
ANADARKO—Johnson 1-0-3, Redbone 1-0-2, Williams 1-0-3, Ashlee Poolaw 5-2-10, Heaven Haywood 5-0-10, Chloe Cantrell 5-1-13, Miller 3-2-8, Ashlynn Jackson 5-1-14. Totals 26-4-67.
McLain;5;9;3;2;—;19
Anadarko;16;18;15;18;—;67
3-point goals: Johnson, Williams, Cantrell 2, Jackson 3.
