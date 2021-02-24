Late Monday
CACHE 56, BYNG 33
Girls district championship
BYNG — Kennedy Large 10-11-31, Mackenzie Kent 4-0-10, Miller 2-1-5, Neely 2-0-4, Brooks-Teel 1-1-3, Carlos 0-2-2, Klean 0-1-1; Totals 19-16-56.
CACHE — Muldowney 4-1-9, Carter 1-4-6, Young 2-2-6, Carter 1-4-6, Heidebrecht 2-0-5, Bonnarens 1-0-3, Robinson 1-1-3, Mason 0-1-1; Totals 11-9-33.
Byng;10;18;14;14;—;56
Cache;7;9;15;2;—;33
3-point goals: BYNG — Kent 2; CACHE — Bonnarens 1, Heidebrecht.
INDIAHOMA 47, CEMENT 45
Boys elimination game
INDIAHOMA — Dyllan Plaster 17, Tdohasan Sunray 12, Reyna 7, Thomason 6, McClung 5.
CEMENT — N/A
Indy;10;11;12;14;—;47
Cement;9;10;10;16;—;45
3-point goals: INDIAHOMA — Plaster 3, Thomason 2, Sunray; CEMENT — N/A.