WALTERS 46, HOBART 45
Girls elimination game
HOBART — Jacy Funkhouser 5-0-13, Addie Heglin 3-1-10, Norris 3-0-6, Bowen 2-0-4, Carney 0-4-4, Smith 1-0-3, Meinert 1-1-3, Porter 0-2-2; Totals 15-8-45.
WALTERS — Emma Youngblood 4-6-14, Macie Edgmon 5-2-13, Robinson 4-0-9, Ford 3-0-7, Stevenson 1-0-2, Murray 0-1-1; Totals 17-9-46.
Hobart;14;8;10;13;—;45
Walters;9;11;11;15;—;46
3-point goals: HOBART — Funkhouser 3, Heglin 3, Smith; WALTERS — Ford, Edgmon, Robinson.
APACHE 46, CORDELL 40
Boys
CORDELL—Larson 2-0-4, Corbin 1-0-3, Rogers 2-2-7, Reimer 3-2-9, Gallagher 3-2-8, Willard 4-0-9. Totals 15-6-40.
APACHE—Coffman 2-1-5, Scott 3-1-4, Kristian Komardley 11-6-30, Smith 1-0-2, Curry 1-2-5. Totals 18-10-46.
Cordell;15;14;2;9;--;40
Apache;9;12;14;11;--;46
3-point goals: Cordell—Corbin, Rogers, Reimer, Willard. Apache—Scott, Komardley 2, Curry.
EMPIRE 56, GERONIMO 41
Girls
GERONIMO—Elizabeth McCarthy 4-2-12, Latimer 0-2-2, Chrissa Gomez 7-3-21, Hutchinson 1-1-3, Witt 1-0-2. Totals 13-8-41.
EMPIRE—Jade Millan 10-0-24, Jasmine Millan 3-1-7, Ottwell 1-0-3, Porter 2-5-9, Adriana Guerra 4-0-11, Porter 0-2-2. Totals 20-8-56.
Geronimo;5;14;11;11;--;41
Empire;12;15;15;14;--;56
3-point goals: Geronimo—McCarthy 2, Gomez 3. Empire—Jade Millan 4, Guerra 3, Ottwell.
ANADARKO 50, ELGIN 47
Boys Regional
ELGIN — Jordan Wilson 13, Jayden Parker 11, Kendall 9, Reed 7, Nettles 3, Johnson 2, Christmas 2.
ANADARKO — Karsen Williams 17, Reydon Churchill 13, Xavier Cozad 10, Stone 7, Lemos 2, Ko. Williams 1.
Elgin;7;15;8;17;—;47
Darko;9;13;11;17;—;50
3-point goals: ELGIN — Kendall 3, Wilson 2, Reed; ANADARKO — Ka. Williams 4, Cozad 2, Churchill.
CYRIL 69, STRINGTOWN 50
Boys elimination game
CYRIL — Ryan Hart 7-4-23, Hayden Big Soldier 4-8-17, Kole Carlson 5-0-11, McClure 4-0-9, Thompson 2-0-4, Chalepah 1-0-3, Mack 1-0-2; Totals 24-12-69.
STRINGTOWN — Keisean Shields 6-2-18, Christian Brutchin 4-1-13, Thompson 3-0-8, Key. Shields 1-1-4, Humphrey 1-0-3, Dodd 1-0-2, M. Shields 1-0-2; Totals 17-4-50.
Cyril;18;17;13;21;—;69
String;14;16;9;11;—;50
3-point goals: CYRIL — Hart 5, Chalepah, Big Soldier, McClure, Carlson; STRINGTOWN — Brutchin 4, Kei. Shields 3, Thompson 2, Key. Shields, Humphrey.
EARLSBORO 35, INDIAHOMA 32
Boys elimination game
INDIAHOMA — Tdohasan Sunray 5-2-15, Plaster 3-0-8, Watson 2-0-4, Thomason 1-0-3, Reyna 1-0-2; Totals 12-2-35.
EARLSBORO — N/A
Indy;10;8;10;4;—;32
Earls;8;8;10;9;—;35
3-point goals: INDIAHOMA — Sunray 3, Plaster 2, Thomason; EARLSBORO — N/A.