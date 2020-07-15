It might not be under the Friday night lights, but it will likely be the last time many of them throw pads on.
Several football players from Southwest Oklahoma will travel up to the Northeast part of the state for the Oklahoma 8-man Coaches Association All-Star Game at the Miami Multi-Purpose Sports Complex at Red Robertson Field in Miami.
Mountain View-Gotebo's Brayden Nichols and Gavin Fischer, Central High's Alex Allen, Empire's Peyton Booth and Grandfield's Kayden Davis are among the area players selected to participate. But by far the area school with the most selections was, unsurprisingly, Tipton. From 2016-18, the Tigers claimed three consecutive state championships. And although their 2019 campaign ended in the semifinals, the accomplishments of the senior class of 2020 cannot be ignored. Appropriately, three key cogs of that championship-winning machine will play on Saturday. Lane Chandler, Jeremiah Smith and Taegan Abrams will all line up for the Green team against the White squad on Saturday.
Chandler was the starting quarterback for two of those state title-winning squads. Smith was a stalwart on both sides of the ball as a running back and lineman/linebacker. Abrams was one of Chandler's top targets.
Game time is 6 p.m. and tickets are $5 apiece.