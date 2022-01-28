OKLAHOMA CITY — Area football players were recognized by the Oklahoma Coaches Association (OCA) as some of the best in their classes, with a few of them getting to prove themselves later this summer against the best in the state in the OCA’s yearly All-State game.
This week, the OCA released its annual All-Star teams by class, recognizing some of the best players by position per OSSAA classification. In Class 6A, Lawton High running back Devin Simpson was the lone local representative. Despite being hobbled by a knee injury as a senior, Simpson, when healthy, was one of the Wolverines’ most dangerous weapons.
In Class 5A, Lawton Eisenhower and Lawton MacArthur each had three players chosen. The Eagles were represented by running back Tre’Vaughn Walton, receiver Bryan Crittendon and offensive lineman Jaeden Poahway. The state semifinalists from MacArthur were led by running back Isaiah Gray, who broke the school record for rushing yards in a season, along with linebacker Devin Bush and defensive lineman Eperone Taito.
Elgin had two players named to the Class 4A All-Star team in offensive lineman Rylan Hitt and linebacker C.J. Underwood. In Class 3A, Anadarko had defensive lineman Orion French, offensive lineman Aydan Schultz and quarterback Karsen Williams.
In Class 2A, the state champs from Marlow were well-represented with three players. Quarterback Jace Gilbert, defensive back Will Bergner and linebacker Kyle Wilson were all integral parts in the Outlaws’ state title run. Gilbert didn’t throw an interception until the playoffs and finished his career with a 71 percent completion rate. Bergner, a two-way star, was perhaps more deadly on defense than on offense. Wilson moved from defensive end to linebacker before the season and proved to be a pivotal force in the middle.
Class A featured lineman Mason McDaniel from Apache.
Each season, the OCA selects some of the best senior football players in the state, regardless of class, to play in a yearly all-star game. The three local players selected to this year’s game also made All-Star teams, but two of them were at different positions.
Marlow’s Gilbert was selected for the West squad but as a kicker. Gilbert finished his career having made 19 of 28 field goals, 200 of his 208 extra points and his kickoffs had a touchback rate of 83 percent. Gilbert was also the quarterback for the Class 2A state champions, and the man who caught many of his touchdowns, Bergner, was selected to represent the West squad as an athlete. Bergner finished his career with 102 catches for 2,043 yards receiving and 23 touchdowns.
Also joining the Marlow duo is quarterback Williams from Anadarko, who was a starter for the Warriors for two-plus seasons.