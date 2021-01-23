Tournament pairings
Comanche County
Saturday’s schedule
At Great Plains Coliseum
11 a.m.—Geronimo vs. Big Pasture (Girls third place)
2 p.m.—Walters vs. Sterling (Boys third place)
5 p.m.— Frederick vs. Walters (Girls championship)
8 p.m.—Frederick vs. Big Pasture (Boys championship)
Friday’s results
Fletcher vs. Geronimo (Boys consolations) CANCELLED
Frederick 103, Walters 51 (Boys semifinals)
Big Pasture 68, Sterling 51 (Boys semifinals)
Friday's summaries
FREDERICK 103, WALTERS 51
Boys semifinals
WALTERS — Carter Ray 4-0-12, Cy RedElk 4-0-10, Perez 4-1-9, Edmonds 3-2-9, Turner 2-0-5, Cromwell 1-0-3, Coleman 1-1-3; Totals 19-4-51.
FREDERICK — John Thompson 14-2-36, A.J. McClung 8-0-23, Cade Roady 6-2-17, Carter 4-1-9, Cathey 3-0-6, Jones 2-0-6, Tyler 1-2-4, Randle 1-0-2; Totals 39-7-103.
Wltrs;15;14;9;13;—;51
Fred;31;28;34;10;—;103
3-point goals: WALTERS — Ray 4, RedElk 2, Cromwell, Turner; FREDERICK — McClung 7, Thompson 6, Roady 3, Jones 2.
Thursday’s results
Big Pasture has bye (Girls Consolations)
Chattanooga vs. Fletcher, canceled (Girls Consolations)
Walters 35, Geronimo 31, OT (Girls semifinals)
Sterling 58, Frederick 56, OT (Girls semifinals)
Caddo County
At Anadarko High
Saturday’s schedule
10 a.m.—Ft. Cobb-Broxton vs. Apache (Girls fifth place)
11:30 a.m.—Carnegie vs. Cyril (Girls third place)
1 p.m.—Hinton vs. Lookeba-Sickles (Boys fifth place)
2:30 p.m.— Mt. View-Gotebo vs. Carnegie (Boys third place)
5 p.m.—Lookeba-Sickles vs. Binger-Oney (Girls championship)
6:45—Fort Cobb-Broxton vs. Cyril (Boys championship)
Friday’s results
Hinton 93, Cement 78 (Boys consolations)
Lookeba-Sickles 42, Binger-Oney 37 (Boys consolations)
Fort Cobb-Broxton 46, Mt. View 33 (Boys semifinals)
Cyril 72, Carnegie 66 (Boys semifinals)
Thursday’s results
Apache 46, Cement 35 (Girls consolations)
Hinton 40, Fort Cobb-Broxton 24 (Girls consolations)
Lookeba-Sickles 49, Carnegie 35 (Girls semifinals)
Binger-Oney 53, Cyril 44 (Girls semifinals)
Friday summaries
CYRIL 72, CARNEGIE 66
Boys semifinals
CARNEGIE — Jagger Worley 9-2-24, Brandon Cummings 4-2-13, Jonah Toyekoyeh 4-1-10, Longhat 3-0-8, Valenzuela 3-0-8, Atkins 1-0-3; Totals 24-5-66.
CYRIL — Hayden Big Soldier 8-7-27, Tevyn Mack 7-3-17, Thompson 4-0-9, Hart 4-0-9, McClure 4-0-8, Cocheran 1-0-2; Totals 28-10-72.
Carn;16;17;10;23;—;66
Cyril;18;17;17;20;—;72
3-point goals: CARNEGIE — Worley 4, Cummings 3, Valenzuela 2, Longhat 2, Toyekoyeh, Atkins; CYRIL — Big Soldier 4, Thompson, Hart.
Late Thursday summaries
APACHE 46, CEMENT 35
Girls
APACHE—Edwards 1-2-4, Ferrell 3-0-7, M. Vail 1-0-3, Blackstar 4-0-10, Weryackwe 1-0-2, Killsfirst 1-2-4, Komardley 1-1-3, Price 1-0-2, Tieyah 3-4-11. Totals 16-9-46.
CEMENT—Murray 1-0-2, Nix 5-2-12, Call 1-0-3, Malone 2-0-4, Vargas 3-0-7, Turner 4-0-8. Totals 15-3-35.
Apache;10;12;11;13;—;46
Cement;9;6;9;11;—;35
3-point goals: Apache—Ferrell, M. Vail, Blackstar 2, Tieyah. Cement—Call, Vargas.
BINGER 53, CYRIL 44
Girls
BINGER-ONEY—Smith 3-3-10, Skipworth 3-3-9, Wilson 1-6-8, Goucher 5-0-13, Brock 3-2-8, Beade 0-1-1, Westerville 1-0-3. Totals 16-15-53.
CYRIL—Payge Miller 4-0-11, Thompson 3-0-6, Lexie McLemore 3-7-14, K. McLemore 1-0-2, Row 1-1-3, Snyder 3-0-8. Totals 15-8-44.
Binger;12;11;16;14;—;53
Cyril;11;7;8;18;—;44
3-point goals: B-O—Smith, Goucher 3, Westerville. Cyril—Miller 3, L. McLemore, Snyder 2.
Stephens County
At Marlow High School
Saturday’s schedule
Noon—Waurika vs. Wayne (Girls fifth place)
1:40 p.m.—Empire vs. Wayne (Boys fifth place)
3:20—Empire vs. Comanche (Girls third place)
5 p.m.—Comanche vs. Waurika (Boys third place)
6:40—Marlow vs. Velma-Alma (Girls championship)
8:20—Marlow vs. Velma-Alma (Boys championship)
Friday’s results
Wayne 55, Central High 43 (Girls consolations)
Wayne 55, Central High 51 (Boys consolations)
Waurika 46, Marlow JV 14 (Girls consolations)
Empire 62, Duncan JV 41 (Boys consolations)
Thursday’s results
Velma-Alma 50, Comanche 38 (Girls semifinals)
Velma-Alma 51, Waurika 11 (Boys semifinals)
Marlow 56, Empire 33 (Girls semifinals)
Marlow 53, Comanche 37 (Boys semifinals)
Heart of Oklahoma
At Purcell High
Friday’s summaries
ANADARKO 59, PURCELL 12
Girls semifinals
ANADARKO—Tartsah 1-0-3, Johnson 1-0-2, Kaylee Borden 5-0-12, Passi 1-0-3, Trescot 1-0-3, Jackson 1-0-3, Cantrell 3-0-6, Layni Zinn 5-2-14, Foreman 2-0-4, Tyler 3-1-9. Totals 23-3-59.
PURCELL—Madden 3-0-7, Skinner 1-0-2, Vila 1-0-3. Totals 5-0-12.
Darko;24;15;12;8;—;59
Purcell;0;4;3;5;—;12
3-point goals: Purcell—Madden, Vila. Anadarko—Tartsah, Borden 2, Passi, Trescot, Jackson, Zinn 2, Tyler 2.
Otho "Sweet Pea" Curtis Invitational
at Newcastle HS
Friday summaries
MACARTHUR 75, CHRISTIAN HERITAGE 48
Boys semifinals
CHRISTIAN HERITAGE — Winsolow 6-1-18, Coffman 3-1-9, Nuthman 1-3-7, Watson 1-2-5, Huff 1-0-2, Kufahl 1-0-2, Behymer 1-0-2, Stewart 0-1-1; Totals 14-8-48.
MACARTHUR — Danquez Dawsey 8-0-23, Arzhonte Dallas 6-4-17, Brandon Cowan 4-0-10, Perry 3-3-9, Moseby 2-1-6, Marrow 2-0-4, Hamilton 1-0-2, Cabelka 1-0-2, Padilla 1-0-2; Totals 28-8-75.
CHA;15;11;11;11;—;48
Mac;19;16;18;22;—;75
3-point goals: CHRISTIAN HERITAGE — Winslow 3, Coffman 2, Watson; MACARTHUR — Cowan 2, Dawsey, Dallas, Moseby.