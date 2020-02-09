TEMPLE 44, TURNER 26
Girls
TURNER — Russell 2-0-4, Tynes 1-2-4, Kerr 2-0-4, Hope Hill 6-2-14. Totals: 11-4-26.
TEMPLE — Toquothty 1-0-2, Robles 3-1-7, P. Jones 3-1-9, Ashlynn Spurlock 4-5-13, M. Jones 2-4-8, Towe 0-2-2, Johnson 1-0-3. Totals: 14-13-44.
Turner;4;7;8;7;—;26
Temple;12;10;9;13;—;44
3-point goals: TURNER — N/A. TEMPLE — P. Jones 2, Johnson.
Late Friday
LAWTON HIGH 76, MACARTHUR 69
LAWTON HIGH — Marty Perry 10-2-25, Sep Reese 4-4-13, Jamel Graves 4-2-10, Laquon Williams 4-0-10, Andrews 4-0-8, Swift 1-4-6, Wiley 1-1-4. Totals: 28-13-76.
MACARTHUR — Arzhonte Dallas 9-4-25, Danquez Dawsey 6-2-16, McClennon 5-1-9, Moseby 3-1-8, Cowan 3-0-7, Edwards 2-0-4. Totals: 27-8-69.
LHS;22;8;31;15;—;76
Mac;17;20;16;16;—;69
MACARTHUR 82, LAWTON HIGH 40
Girls
LAWTON HIGH — Dalena Fisher 7-2-18, Perry 2-1-5, Cullers 1-2-4, Jackson 2-0-4, Omusinde 2-0-4, Johnson 1-1-3, Brown 1-0-2. Totals: 16-6-40.
MACARTHUR — Erin Henry 5-4-16, McKenzie Washington 6-2-14, Tajanah Mardenborough 4-5-13, Azariah Jackson 3-3-11, Thomas 2-4-8, Smith 2-2-6, Vines 2-1-5, Fisher 2-0-4, Kemna 1-0-2, Cation 0-2-2, Lewis 0-1-1. Totals: 27-24-82.
LHS;10;8;12;10;—;40
Mac;28;19;17;18;—;82
3-point goals: LAWTON HIGH — Fisher 2. MACARTHUR — Henry 2.
FLETCHER 48, APACHE 37
Girls
APACHE—McCray 1-4-6, Blackstar 3-6-12, Palmer 1-3-6, Vail 1-0-2, Killsfirst 2-0-4, Ferrell 2-1-5, Thompson 1-0-2. Totals 11-14-37.
FLETCHER—Nash 1-0-2, Jordan Bloomfield 4-11-21, Legas 3-0-9, Schulte 4-5-13, Williams 1-1-3. Totals 13-17-48.
Apache;10;12;10;5;—;37
Fletcher;13;10;15;10;—;48
3-point goals: Apache—Palmer. Fletcher—Bloomfield 2, Legas 3.
APACHE 51, FLETCHER 47
Boys
APACHE—Domebo 1-0-2, Jones 0-2-2, Vasquez 3-0-6, Stephenson 5-0-11, Polite 5-6-16, Mahaffey 1-1-3, Garcia 1-0-2, Curry 3-0-7, Komardley 1-0-2. Totals 20-9-51.
FLETCHER—Clift 3-5-11, Campbell 1-1-3, Powers 4-0-9, Stephens 1-0-2, Ross 1-0-2, Anderson 2-2-6, Simmons 1-0-3, Tyler 4-0-11. Totals 17-8-47.
Apache;12;15;14;10;—;51
Fletcher;10;6;11;20;—;47
3-point goals: Apache—Stephenson, Curry.
ELGIN 60, CLINTON 39
Boys
CLINTON—Bryson 3-0-8, Caden Powell 7-0-14, James 0-3-3, H. Crumley 2-0-4, J. Crumley 2-0-6, Cisneros 1-1-4. Totals 15-4-39.
ELGIN—Coleman 4-1-9, Bowin Hargis 6-1-17, Johnson 1-0-3, Battese 1-0-2, Brennan Johnson 4-1-11, Jayden Parker 6-5-18. Totals 23-8-60.
Clinton;8;7;12;12;—;39
Elgin;8;20;16;16;—;60
3-point goals: Clinton—Bryson 2, J. Crumley 2, Cisneros. Elgin—Hargis 4, J. Johnson, B. Johnson 2, Parker.