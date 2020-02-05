NEWCASTLE 56, CACHE 45
Girls
NEWCASTLE — Fox 8-9-27, Barnett 2-0-6, Johnson 7-7-21, Rehl 1-0-2. Totals: 18-16-56.
CACHE — Robinson 2-0-5, Tahchawwickah 2-2-6, Kyla Bonnarens 5-2-13, Swanson 1-0-2, Niedo 0-2-2, Kloe Heidebrecht 7-0-17. Totals: 17-6-45.
N'Castle;15;5;13;23;—;56
Cache;9;11;9;16;—;45
3-point goals: NEWCASTLE — Fox 2, Barnett 2. CACHE — Heidebrecht 3, Robinson, Bonnarens.
NEWCASTLE 46, CACHE 41
Boys
NEWCASTLE — K. Hunt 5-3-14, Baldwin 2-0-4, G. Jordan 5-2-13, Schumard 2-1-6, Schuarda 1-0-2, Watkins 3-1-7. Totals: 18-7-46.
CACHE — Adams 1-0-2, J.D. Gladney 4-2-10, Fink 4-0-9, Tate 2-0-5, Mayeu 4-5-13, Carbone 1-0-2. Totals: 16-7-41.
N'Castle;5;6;21;14;—;46
Cache;4;11;11;15;—;41
3-point goals: NEWCASTLE — Hunt, Jordan, Schumard. CACHE — Fink, Tate.
RIVERSIDE 72, OKC KNIGHTS 61
Boys
KNIGHTS — Jack Henry Butcher 5-1-13, Connor Swanson 4-2-12, Webb 3-2-9, Ledet 3-0-7, Ford 2-2-6, Campney 2-1-5, Floyd 2-0-5, Vineyard 1-0-2, S. Floyd 1-0-2. Totals: 23-8-61.
RIVERSIDE — Christian Sockey 10-8-28, Hayden Big Soldier 5-5-18, Chris Botone 5-0-15, Red Elk 4-0-9, Garza 1-0-2. Totals: 25-13-72.
Knights;23;17;4;17;—;61
Riverside;18;18;18;18;—;72
3-point goals: OKC KNIGHTS — Ledet, Swanson 2, Butcher, Floyd, Webb. RIVERSIDE — Botone 5, Big Soldier 3, Red Elk.