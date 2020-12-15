Southern Oklahoma Invitational
At Duncan
Saturday
CARL ALBERT 57, CACHE 34
Girls Championship
CACHE — Kyla Bonnarens 5-3-13, Carter 4-1-9, Kloe Heidebrecht 4-4-12, Young 0-1-1; Totals:
CARL ALBERT — N/A
Cache;14;6;2;12;—;34
CA;15;14;11;17;—;57
3-point goals: CACHE — N/A; CARL ALBERT — N/A.
LAWTON HIGH 41, CAPITOL HILL 21
Girls consolation championship
CAPITOL HILL — Curtis 3-2-8, Frayre 2-3-7, Post 1-0-3, McClarty 1-0-2, Gabaldon 0-1-1; Totals 7-6-21.
LAWTON HIGH — Dalena Fisher 6-5-18, Nina Perry 7-4-18, Crayton 1-0-3, Smith 1-0-2; Totals 15-9-41.
CH;0;7;5;9;—;21
LHS;11;13;13;4;—;41
3-point goals: CAPITOL HILL — Post; LAWTON HIGH — Crayton, Fisher.
Friday
LAWTON HIGH 58, DOUGLASS 15
Girls consolation bracket
LAWTON HIGH — Dalena Fisher 12-4-29, TT Crayton 4-2-12, BUrris 3-1-9, Perry 4-1-9; Totals: 23-8-59.
DOUGLASS — N/A
LHS;19;6;13;21;—;59
Doug;4;4;4;3;—;15
3-point goals: LAWTON HIGH — Crayton 2, Burris 2, Fisher; DOUGLASS — N/A.
EISENHOWER 51, CACHE 43
Boys consolation bracket
EISENHOWER — Jamel Graves 9-2-20, McClelland 2-3-8, Cooksey 2-2-8, Robinson 3-0-6, Mitchell 1-2-5, Love 1-2-4; Totals 18-11-51.
CACHE — Montez Trosclair 5-3-16, Jaylen Niedo 5-1-12, Cotton 2-0-5, Tate 2-0-4, Harbin 1-0-2; Totals 15-4-43.
Ike;9;10;13;19;—;51
Cache;5;10;9;19;—;43
3-point goals: EISENHOWER — Cooksey 2, Mitchell, McClelland; CACHE — Trosclair 3, Cotton, Niedo.
Joe Lawson Invitational
At Norman
Saturday
HERITAGE HALL 77, MACARTHUR 57
Boys Championship
MACARTHUR — Arzhonte Dallas 6-7-21, Montez Edwards 2-6-11, Cowan 1-4-7, Padilla 2-0-5, Perry 2-0-4, Dawsey 0-2-2, Hamilton 1-0-3, Moseby 1-0-2, Marrow 1-0-2; Totals 16-19-57.
HERITAGE HALL — Trey Alexander 11-7-31, CJ Smith 6-2-17, Sebastian Perry 6-0-13, Kyle McLaughlin 5-0-11, Franks 1-0-3, Foster 1-0-2; Totals 30-10-77.
Mac;8;11;23;15;—;57
HH;13;22;21;21;—;77
3-point goals: MACARTHUR — Dallas 2, Edwards, Hamilton, Cowan; HERITAGE HALL — Smith 3, Alexander 2, Perry, McLaughlin.
Friday
MACARTHUR 78, TULSA MEMORIAL 69
Boys semifinals
MACARTHUR — Danquez Dawsey 9-6-29, Arzhonte Dallas 5-6-19, Brandon Cowan 7-2-19, Marrow 2-0-5, Edwards 2-0-4, Perry 1-0-2; Totals 27-14-78.
MEMORIAL — Bradyn Hubbard 9-2-23, Killian Spellman 10-1-21, Pratt 2-3-9, Frieson 2-0-6, Record 1-1-3, Psovitt 1-0-2; Totals 26-10-69.
Mac;20;20;13;16;—;78
TM;15;18;19;16;—;69
3-point goals: MACARTHUR — Dawsey 5, Cowan 3, Dallas 3, Marrow; MEMORIAL — Pratt 2, Frieson 2, Hubbard.
PC NORTH 51, MACARTHUR 41
Girls consolation bracket
MACARTHUR — Azariah Jackson 4-1-11, Washington 3-2-8, Nad. Smith 1-4-7, Mardenborough 2-2-6, Nat. Smith 2-0-4, Vines 1-2-4, Nao. Smith 1-0-2; Totals 14-11-41.
PC NORTH — Hunt 2-13-15, McCloud 2-7-13, Hardwick 4-1-9, Powell 3-0-7, Vicks 1-0-3, Sanchez 1-0-2; Totals 13-21-51.
Mac;7;11;14;9;—;41
PCN;13;11;10;18;—;51
3-point goals: MACARTHUR — Jackson 2; PC NORTH — McCloud 2, Powell, Vicks.
Thursday
MACARTHUR 75, PC WEST 69
Boys
MACARTHUR — Marty Perry 7-2-18, Arzhonte Dallas 8-0-17, Danquez Dawsey 3-9-16, Brandon Cowan 6-4-15, Edwards 2-2-8, Morrow 1-0-2; Totals 27-17-75.
PC WEST — Tobias Roland 7-7-21, Dayton Andreas 5-2-15, Elijah James 4-5-13, Azkerman 1-2-5, Gordon 2-0-4, Hurd 1-2-4, Scales 1-0-3; Totals 22-20-69.
MIDWEST CITY 49, MACARTHUR 48
Girls
MACARTHUR — McKenzie Washington 4-3-11, Jackson 2-4-9, Mardenborough 1-6-8, Vines 3-1-7, Nat. Smith 3-0-6, Nad. Smith 1-0-3, Nao. Smith 1-0-2; Totals 15-14-48.
MIDWEST CITY — Looney 8-0-17, Brown 3-2-9, Guy 1-3-6, Douglas 1-2-4, Ray 2-0-5, Dillingham 2-0-5, Washington 1-0-2; Totals 17-7-49.
Mac;13;8;14;11;—;48
MWC;15;15;11;8;—;49
3-point goals: MACARTHUR — Jackson, Nad. Smith; MIDWEST CITY — Looney 3, Ray, Douglas, Dillingham, Brown, Guy.
Edmond Open
At Edmond
Saturday
LAWTON HIGH 83, HARDING PREP 58
Boys consolation
LAWTON HIGH — Javon Dean 8-0-18, Donte Fisher 6-0-12, Simpson 3-0-9, Davarius Hardy 6-0-12, Kauley 4-0-8, Jackson 3-2-8, Amacker 4-0-8, Rogers 1-0-2; Totals 38-2-83.
HARDING PREP — LuGrand 7-4-19, Hearn 3-3-9, Hillmon 3-0-8, Rose 0-7-7, Slovak 3-0-6, Canti 2-0-5, Nguyen 1-2-4; Totals 19-16-58.
LHS;25;24;18;16;—;83
HP;8;11;21;18;—;58
3-point goals: LAWTON HIGH — Simpson 3, Dean 2; HARDING PREP — Hillmon 2, LuGrand, Canti.
Friday
CASADY 61; LAWTON HIGH 51
Boys consolation
LAWTON HIGH — Javon Dean 6-2-17, Jayden Jackson 5-0-12, Donte Fisher 6-0-12, Amacker 2-0-4, Simpson 1-1-4, Baker 1-0-2; Totals 21-3-51.
CASADY — Mitchell-Johnson 10-1-24, Freeman 7-6-21, Kennedy 2-1-6, Dunn 1-2-4, Okenge 0-2-2, Luhan 1-0-2, Uhland 1-0-2; Totals 22-12-61.
LHS;9;10;13;19;—;51
Cas;15;10;16;20;—;61
3-point goals: LAWTON HIGH — Dean 3, Simpson; CASADY — Mitchell-Johnson 3, Freeman, Kennedy.
Thursday
EDMOND NORTH 84, LAWTON HIGH 46
Boys
LAWTON HIGH — Tyron Amacker 7-0-16, Donte Fisher 4-1-10, Dean 2-3-7, Jackson 1-4-7, Baker 1-0-2, Simpson 1-0-2, Hardy 0-1-1; Totals 16-9-46.
EDMOND NORTH — Shannon 5-4-15, Walker 3-2-11, Aghasedo 3-4-10, Harris 3-0-8, Wassick 4-0-8, Strong 4-0-8, Cam. Lee 2-0-5, Frazier 2-0-4, Price 2-0-4, Moore 2-0-4, Wilson 1-2-4, Can. Lee 1-0-2, Brady 1-0-2; Totals 33-12-84.
LHS;10;19;5;11;—;46
ENHS;26;23;15;20;—;84
3-point goals: LAWTON HIGH — Amacker 2, Fisher, Jackson; EDMOND NORTH — Walker 2, Harris 2, Shannon, Cam. Lee.