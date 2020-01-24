Comanche County Tournament
At Great Plains Coliseum
Thursday
GERONIMO 52, INDIAHOMA 23
Girls
INDIAHOMA—Carter 0-1-1, Hannabass 1-1-4, Hall 1-2-4, Katelyn Kimble 4-4-14. Totals 6-8-23.
GERONIMO—Elizabeth McCarthy 8-1-21, Alewine 1-0-2, Bunch 1-0-2, Hughes 2-0-4, Deere 2-0-5, Bessemer 2-0-5, Witt 3-0-6, Hutchinson 2-0-5, Rodrick 1-0-2. Totals 22-1-52.
Indiah;3;10;0;10;--;23
Geronimo;15;15;14;8;--;52
3-point goals: Indiahoma—Hannabass. Geronimo—McCarthur 4, Deere, Bessemer, Hutchinson.
BIG PASTURE 28, CHATTY 23
Girls
BIG PASTURE—Rivers 2-2-6, Jordyn Tinsley 3-4-10, Smith 0-3-3, Groves 1-0-2, Laminack 0-1-1, Glover 2-2-6. Totals 8-12-28.
CHATTANOOGA—Robinson 1-0-2, Lovett 0-1-1, Baggett 2-0-5, Shaw 1-2-4, Simpson 2-0-4, Givens 2-0-4, Braly 1-0-3. Totals 9-2-23.
BP;2;8;8;10;--;28
Chatty;3;3;11;6;--;23
3-point goals: BP—None. Chatty—Baggett, Shaw, Braly.
FREDERICK 58, FLETCHER 48
Girls semifinals
FREDERICK—Dannie McClung 6-6-18, Orr 1-0-3, Akin 1-3-5, Jenna Thornton 5-8-18, Miller 4-0-9, Flores 1-0-3, Weber 1-0-2. Totals 19-17-58.
FLETCHER—Nash 0-1-1, Mann 1-0-2, Jordyn Bloomfield 6-2-18, Legas 1-1-3, Schulte 4-1-9, Williams 2-0-5, Wilkinson 2-0-6, Daugherty 2-0-4. Totals 18-5-48.
Frederick;11;14;15;18;--;58
Fletcher;11;10;16;11;--;48
3-point goals: Frederick—Orr, Miller, Flores. Fletcher—Bloomfield 4, Williams, Wilkinson 2.
STERLING 23, WALTERS 19
Girls semifinals
STERLING—Emma Nunley 3-3-10, J. Nunley 0-1-1, Quickle 2-1-7, McGuire 1-1-3, Smith 0-2-2. Totals 6-8-23.
WALTERS—Ford 4-0-9, Davis 1-0-2, Robinson 2-0-5, Murray 1-1-3. Totals 8-1-19.
Sterling;7;4;5;7;--;23
Walters;2;5;7;5;--;19
3-point goals: Sterling—E. Nunley, Quickle 2. Walters—Ford, Robinson.
Shortgrass Invitational
At Altus
CACHE 56, STAR SPENCER 41
Girls
CACHE — Tasha Tahchawwickah 5-0-10, Kyla Bonnarens 7-0-15, Niedo 3-1-7, Kloe Heidebrecht 8-1-20, Swanson 1-0-2, Crandall 1-0-2. Totals: 25-2-56.
SS — Pugh 2-0-4, Cogdell 8-1-17, Peoples 2-2-6, Walters 3-0-6, Gresham 3-1-8. Totals: 18-4-41.
Cache;17;7;18;14;—;56
SS;11;16;6;8;—;41
3-point goals: CACHE — Heidebrecht 3, Bonnarens. STAR SPENCER — Gresham.
RIVERSIDE 80, HARDING 35
Boys
RIVERSIDE — Haumpy 0-2-2, Red Elk 3-0-9, Garza 0-1-1, Jimmie 0-2-2, Farmer 1-0-2, Christian Sockey 7-2-16, Herrera 1-1-5, Pedro 1-0-2, Big Soldier 1-1-5, Botone 3-0-8, Sandoval 1-1-3, Lee 3-2-8, Running Horse 1-0-2, Ryan Smith 6-0-15.
Riverside;19;20;26;15;—;80
Harding;8;5;11;11;—;35
3-point goals: RIVERSIDE — Red Elk 3, Herrera, Big Soldier, Botone 2, Smith 3.