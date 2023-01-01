Jeff Hart Coliseum Classic
At Great Plains Coliseum
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
Jeff Hart Coliseum Classic
At Great Plains Coliseum
Thursday’s games
10:45 a.m.—Ryan vs. Navajo (Girls)
12:05 p.m.—Chattanooga vs. Fletcher (Boys)
1:35 p.m.—Fletcher vs. Central High (Girls)
2:55 p.m.—Central High vs. Cement (Boys)
4:20 p.m.—Dewar vs. Cement (Girls)
5:40 p.m.—Navajo vs. Dewar (Boys)
7 p.m.—Chattanooga vs. Arkoma (Girls)
8:20 p.m.—Ryan vs. Arkoma (Boys)
Midfirst Warrior Classic
At Anadarko High School
Thursday’s games
10 a.m.—El Reno vs. Capitol Hill (Girls)
11:30 a.m.—El Reno vs. Capitol Hill (Boys)
1 p.m.—Guymon vs, Chickasha (Girls)
2:30 p.m.—Chickasha vs. MacArthur (Boys)
4 p.m.‚—OC Southeast vs. MacArthur (Girls)
5:30 p.m.—Cache vs. Classen SAS (Boys)
7 p.m.—Anadarko vs. Cache (Girls)
8:30 p.m.—Anadarko vs. Guymon (Boys)
Weatheford Classic
at Weatherford High
Thursday’s games
10 a.m.—Midwest City vs. Clinton (Girls)
11:30 a.m.—Elgin vs. Guthrie (Boys)
1 p.m.—Tuttle vs. Elgin (Girls)
2:30 p.m.—Tuttle vs. Eisenhower (Boys)
4 p.m.—Piedmont vs. McGuinness (Girls)
5:30 p.m.—Yukon vs. Piedmont (Boys)
7 p.m.—Weatherford vs. Lawton High (Girls)
8:20 p.m.—Weatherford vs. Clinton (Boys)
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.